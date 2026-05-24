One day in July 1944, as the Second World War raged throughout Europe, General William “Wild Bill” Donovan was ushered into an ornate chamber in Vatican City for an audience with Pope Pius XII. Donovan bowed his head reverently as the pontiff intoned a ceremonial prayer in Latin and decorated him with the Grand Cross of the Order of Saint Sylvester, the oldest and most prestigious of papal knighthoods. This award has been given to only 100 other men in history, who “by feat of arms, or writings, or outstanding deeds, have spread the Faith, and have safeguarded and championed the Church.” Although a papal citation of this sort rarely, if ever, states why a person is inducted into the “Golden Militia,” there can be no doubt that Donovan earned his knighthood by virtue of the services he rendered to the Catholic hierarchy in World War II, during which he served as chief of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the wartime predecessor to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Read on here!

The Office of Strategic Services (OSS) had a significant, multifaceted connection with the Vatican during World War II, primarily centred on intelligence gathering and covert operations.

A key figure was Father Felix Morlion, a Belgian Dominican priest and founder of the Catholic intelligence network Pro Deo. Father Felix Morlion became a crucial asset for OSS director William J. Donovan, providing intelligence from within the Vatican. Morlion’s reports, known as the “Black Reports,” were passed through U.S. diplomat John C. Hughes to Donovan and then to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In 1944, after the Allies liberated Rome, Morlion re-established his network inside the Vatican, helping the OSS obtain confidential reports from apostolic delegates in the Far East, including intelligence on strategic bombing targets in Japan.

Donovan’s close relationship with the Catholic hierarchy was formally recognized in July 1944 when Pope Pius XII awarded him the Grand Cross of the Order of Saint Sylvester, the highest papal knighthood. This decoration underscored the value of the services Donovan and the OSS provided to the Church.

The OSS also ran an operation known as “Vessel” (or “Dusty”), involving Italian agent Virgilio Scattolini, who claimed to have access to Vatican intelligence. His prolific reports were initially considered highly valuable, though they were later discovered to be fabrications, causing some embarrassment for the OSS.

Additionally, OSS officer James Jesus Angleton, who later became a legendary CIA counterintelligence chief, was involved in Vatican operations. He monitored Vatican activities and managed relationships with intelligence sources in Rome.

This wartime collaboration laid the groundwork for a long-standing, intimate relationship between the Vatican and U.S. intelligence, continuing into the Cold War era and operating via the CIA today.

I would add that it is my opinion that the Vatican relays the orders and the USA supplies operatives to fulfil the commands.

ZIONISTS AND JESUITS ARE THE MILITARY OPERATION OBEDIENT TO THE INTERNATIONAL ORGANISED CRIME SYNDICATE!

ZIONISTS OR JESUITS? Frances Leader · September 8, 2024 I have often been fiercely debated about the two schools of thought over geo-political controllers. In fact, every post of mine in the Black Nobility 101 collection carries comments contending my arguments and stressing that the Jewish Zionists are the top of the pyramid of power via their banking families. Read full story

WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE?

I don’t think that the international organised crime syndicate are Zionists or Jesuits. Those are the servant class.

I think that the syndicate is totally atheist and nihilist.

They do not believe in a God and all three monotheistic religions are constructed to serve the syndicate and maintain obedience.

Religions are mind control tools.

If you think of the standard mafia image from Hollywood and scale it up to an opulent mega-wealthy global level then you will have a clear picture of the operation and its generational hierarchy. This is a criminal fraternity which spans the entire world and owns all its industries and services since the middle ages.

WHERE DOES THIS CRIMINAL GANG ORIGINATE?

I say: The original Roman Senator families who had relocated to Venice teamed up with local Phoenician pirates and built an empire that controlled trading in the Mediterranean Sea.

AI says: “The statement is false on multiple historical grounds.” and supports its narrative as follows:

Origin of Venice: The Republic of Venice was founded in the 6th century by Roman refugees fleeing barbarian invasions (such as the Huns and Lombards), not by Roman senators teaming up with Phoenicians. The Phoenician civilization had largely collapsed centuries earlier, and Venice was built in a lagoon, not by Phoenician colonists.

Do you get the impression that I hit a nerve? 😉

Nature of the Government: Venice was an oligarchy dominated by noble merchant families (patricians), not a monarchy or empire led by a single class of senators in the Roman sense. The head of state was the Doge, an elected official for life, not a hereditary king. Trade: While Venice became a dominant maritime power and controlled significant portions of Mediterranean trade (particularly after the Fourth Crusade in 1204), it never controlled all trading in the Mediterranean. It faced constant and fierce competition from rivals such as Genoa, Pisa, Amalfi, and later the Ottoman Empire.

The Fourth Crusade (1202–1204) was pivotal for Venice. It was their greatest heist and set the target for future generations of this unique hotch-potch of villains.

On this point AI swells with pride and completely contradicts its previous claims:

Instead of reaching the Holy Land, the Crusaders were manipulated, heavily indebted to Venice for transport, diverted to Zara and then Constantinople. With Venetian leadership and naval power, they sacked Constantinople in 1204. This led to the partition of the Byzantine Empire, granting Venice strategic islands (like Crete and Euboea) and key ports, establishing its dominance as a major maritime empire in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Venice is today, through its Cini Foundation and its Societé Europeenne de Culture, the Club Of Rome think tank. Venice is the supranational homeland of the New Dark Ages gang, the unifying symbol for the Utopian lunatic fringe in the international intelligence community today.

How did Venice become so hidden and yet powerful?

Between 300 and 400 AD the Roman aristocrats who later became infamous: Candiano, Faliero, Dandolo found the islands of Venice lagoons provided an invulnerable refuge when they fled the Goth, Hun and Langobard armies.



The main influx of displaced Roman senators came during the raids of Attila the Hun in 452 AD.

Venice survived thanks to their alliance with Emperor Justinian in Constantinople, an alliance underlined by intermarriage of Venetian oligarchs with the nobility of Byzantium.



Thus, a faction embodying the traditions of the Roman Senate continued beyond the fall of Rome in 476.

The basis of Venetian opulence was slavery, practiced against Saracens, Mongols, Turks and Christians.

This included Italians and Greeks, who were most highly valued as galley slaves. Germans and Russians were shipped in from Tana.



Later, black Africans became popular among the nobility.



Islands like Crete, Cyprus, Corfu, Naxos and smaller holdings in the Aegean were worked by slave labour, directly under the Venetian regime.



In later centuries, the harems of the entire Ottoman Empire, from the Balkans to Morocco, were stocked by Venetian procured slaves.

Venice became the leading port of the Mediterranean.

Indistinguishable from slave operations were piracy and buccaneering, other staples of the Venetian economy.



Wars with Genoa or others were opportunities to loot. Piracy was routine commerce during decades of treachery and mayhem.

Venetian production from the earliest period was essentially nil, apart from salt and the glass manufacture of Murano. The role of the Venetian merchant was as a profiteer who conned both buyer and seller, backing up his monopolisation with war galleys of the battle fleet.

Venice remained impervious to invasion from the first settlement until 1797.

In the typology of Plato’s Republic, Venice was an oligarchy, “a constitution according to property, in which the rich govern and the poor man has no share” or “rule of the few, a constitution of evils”.



By 1297 all male members of the 150 noble families had the permanent right to a seat in the Gran Consiglio, or Great Council, which grew to 2000 members around 1500 and thereafter slowly declined.



They kept ambassadors in all national courts, war ministers and naval officers.

Dante visited Venice in 1321. He died shortly after leaving, in fear for his life. He had been forced to follow a path through the swamps which caused him to sicken with malaria. A boat may have been available, but to board it meant certain assassination!



Venetian records of the event have conveniently disappeared.

What was the Venetian political method?

The apparently ‘weaker’ power plays off two or more major empires against each other.



First the Langobard Kingdom of Italy was played against the Byzantines. Then they attempted to play the Byzantines off against the Carolingian Empire in the West, which almost misfired.



In the 11th century, the Venetians successfully incited Norman barons, operating out of Sicily under Robert Guiscard, to attack Byzantium and then moved in to offer the desperate Byzantines protection. The price for that protection was mentioned in the famous Golden Bull of 1082.



It was a decree of the Byzantine Emperor by which Venice acquired customs-free access to the eastern empire, where the Greeks themselves had to pay a tax of 10% on their transactions. Thus began a hatred for Venice among the Greek population which persists to the present day.



In the 16th century, Venetian strategy was to play the Ottoman Turks against the Spanish and Austrian Hapsburgs and then to play the Hapsburgs off against the French!



Venice played the Portuguese off against the Dutch and the Dutch against the English, the English against the French!

The Venetians also goaded forces of the East to attack Christendom. Venice was the manipulator of Saracens, Mongols and Turks.



In particular, the Venetians were more willing to see territory (except Venetian territory) occupied by Turks than any other power.

Venice was repeatedly confronted by a triumphant enemy who had to be manipulated to self-destruct, not in any old way, but in a precise and specific way that served the Venetian interests.



Does this sound impossible?



What is astounding is how often it has succeeded and still does!



Effectively, they used their enemies as mercenaries by ensnaring them in debt and offering to cancel the debt if they fought for Venice!

From 1203 to 1204, Constantinople was besieged by the joint Franco-Venetian force and Byzantium was sacked in an orgy of violence and destruction.



Venice took over part of Constantinople, created a permanent Venetian colony with its own battle fleet. Lemnos, Gallipoli, Crete, Naxos, related islands and the large island of Euboa were annexed.



On the Ionian side, the Venetians snatched Modon, Koron and several islands including Corfu.

The loot from Constantinople was greater than anything Europe saw until the Spanish fleets from the Americas centuries later!



Venice acquired an empire of naval bases in the eastern Mediterranean and the sultan of Egypt bribed them to keep the Crusaders out of Palestine!



Bonus!

Another factor was the Mongol hordes. The Venetians were spies for Genghis Khan guiding them to sack Baghdad.

At the time the Venetians were sacking Constantinople, Genghis Khan ruled over an empire from Korea to Iran and which was advancing West. Batu, a nephew of Genghis, defeated the Bulgarians in 1236, captured Ukraine in 1240 & swept into Poland.



The Mongols did not go in like reckless barbarians. They advanced according to a careful plan. At every stage, the Mongols were informed by Venetian merchants, like Marco Polo’s father.



Later, Polo himself was welcomed at the court of Kublai Khan and became an administrator to the Khan.



So the great Marco Polo and the Venetian family from which he came, was responsible for directing Genghis Khan into war against Europe. The omnipresent Venetian intelligence was also a factor in the Mongol destruction of the Arab cultural centre of Baghdad in 1258.

Shakespeare’s play “Othello, The Moor of Venice” is an analysis of the Venetian technique.

It was written and performed shortly after 1603, when the Venetians and Genoese had acquired power in England through the accession of their puppet James I to the throne.

Shakespeare (probably Francis Bacon under the tutelage of Paolo Sarpi, the Venetian advisor to Queen Elizabeth I’s court) included references to the power of the Venetian Empire throughout his plays.

AI had to put the establishment POV🤣:

The search context does not support the claim that Francis Bacon wrote Shakespeare’s plays or that he was tutored by the Venetian advisor Paolo Sarpi. Instead, the context indicates that Sir Francis Bacon is one of several alternative authorship candidates proposed by “Baconians” who argue that a highly educated nobleman, rather than the Stratford-upon-Avon actor William Shakespeare, authored the works due to perceived gaps in Shakespeare’s education and background. Regarding the Venetian references, the context confirms that Shakespeare’s Venice serves as a critical setting and thematic mirror in plays like The Merchant of Venice and Othello. These plays utilize Venice’s reputation as a multicultural, wealthy, and legally sophisticated hub to explore themes of justice, race, religion, and moral complexity. The Venetian setting allowed Shakespeare to depict a society that was simultaneously opulent and exclusionary, reflecting the contradictions of his characters and the social tensions of the time, such as the confinement of Jews to the Ghetto and the city’s independence from the Papacy. There is no mention in the provided text of Paolo Sarpi, Elizabethan espionage, or Bacon’s involvement in these specific literary choices.

HOWEVER when pressed about Paolo Sarpi’s influence AI admits:

Paolo Sarpi had several notable contacts and friends in England, primarily through diplomatic and intellectual circles. Key figures included: - Sir Henry Wotton, the English Ambassador to Venice, who admired Sarpi and maintained a close acquaintance with him. - William Cavendish, 2nd Earl of Devonshire, a major correspondent; English translations of Sarpi’s letters to him were done by Thomas Hobbes. - Dudley Carleton, 1st Viscount Dorchester, who was in contact with Sarpi’s close associate Fulgenzio Micanzio, facilitating indirect communication. - Lord Bacon (Francis Bacon), who is noted among Sarpi’s English friends and shared intellectual interests, particularly in science and philosophy. These relationships were instrumental in spreading Sarpi’s ideas in England and supporting Venice’s political stance against papal authority.

Foundation of a new Roman Empire

The real danger for Venice by 1600 was a hostile power that developed defences against manipulation and deceit.



In the face of such, Venice did, and does kill.



The foundation of a new Roman Empire became, in Venice, from the middle of the 15th century on, the leading obsession of the oligarchs.



Much Venetian energy was devoted to a rapid expansion up the Po Valley toward Milan but they were stymied for 40 years by the Medici.

Machiavelli noted that the two most dangerous forces in Italy around the turn of that century were the Venetians and the Pope. His hatred was directed especially against Venice for wanting to subjugate Italy in a new Roman Empire. He despised Venice for its armies of mercenaries.

All Europe turned against Venice.

Machiavelli exulted when the Venetians lost everything they had conquered over the preceding 800 years.

With nothing left but the lagoons, the Venetian position was desperate due to their reputation for arrogance, violation of promises, lechery and sodomy.

The Italian Renaissance during the rest of the 16th century was only one event of several in Europe.

Another was the Protestant Reformation.

Luther’s real clout was publicity that owed much to the Venetian publishing presses turning out 40,000 copies of his “heretical” writings.



Playing both sides of the religious argument against each other the Venetians supported Ignatius Loyola from abject poverty, to Jerusalem and back, until he established the Jesuits who were to become a military force, dedicated to serve the Pope and crush Protestantism.

The Venetians sat back & watched the fireworks.

Around 1570 Venice had the first example in Europe of a “salon” for socialising and literary discussion: the Ridotto Morosini, sponsored by the ancient family of the same name. Here the seeds were sown that would later produce free-thinking, l’esprit libertin and the Philosophes.

The Venetians initiated the Enlightenment.

The Ridotto Morosini salon was in favour of tolerance and science, against everything doctrinaire and narrow. They sheltered Galileo against the Inquisition. Out of the Morosini salon came a rare public faction in Venetian history, the Giovani i.e., the youth.

The Giovani wanted profound innovations in Venetian foreign policy. They wished to cement alliances with the countries to whom they felt the future belonged: France, England and the Netherlands.



The main supporter of Venice internationally was James I, the Stuart ruler of England and Scotland.

In 1603, Venice and Genoa teamed up, created a banking dynasty and assumed direction of the finances of Stuart England imparting their characteristic ruthless methods to the British East India Company.

The protection racket of old Venice was on the prowl north.

It morphed into the British Empire when it relocated its HQ from Venice to Amsterdam and then to London, from where it has strangled and dominated British foreign policy and economy for hundreds of years…...

UNITED KINGDOM'S DEATH SPIRAL Frances Leader · April 30, 2024 My regular readers are aware that I have predicted a massive change ahead, if you missed this post read it first: Read full story

The old Venetian international organised crime syndicate sucks the life out of the world in this way, quite dispassionately. It has no conscience about it because it has a long term plan that you can read about here:

ONWARDS!

xx

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