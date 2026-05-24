Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Frances Leader
21h

So what does Christian from IceAgeFarmer foresee if the crime syndicate continues to make the rules?

https://unshadowed.substack.com/p/the-tokenization-trap

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Toni Williams's avatar
Toni Williams
9h

The enemy has always been ROME and it has been for over 2000 years. Once Rome as an empire fell it rose from the ashes as a church/world religion with new titles now called POPES. The Pharisee and Rome have worked hand in hand for 2000 years and the POPES have no problem using the Pharisee for their agenda of world dominance. The Jesuits are the dark shadow hiding in plain sight and everything for centuries has always been about religion in regard to control. The Pope has ruled over nations and Kings and now leaders of all nations through the United Nations. Countries who have joined into the United Nations have lost their sovereignty and most their freedoms and the closer we move to the 2030 agenda people will forget what freedom actually meant.

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