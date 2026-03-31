In 1964 I was twelve years old, British and completely unaware that freedom of speech was under threat in American education establishments. By the time I passed my thirteenth birthday, breaking boundaries that restricted any kind of freedom had become my greatest passion.

Mario Savio was imprisoned in 1962 for his participation and, upon his return to his University two years later, he gave this speech:

The most quoted part of which has resonated throughout my lifetime and has inspired me repeatedly, especially when confronted with people who said that protest achieves nothing.

There is a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious - makes you so sick at heart that you can’t take part, you can’t even passively take part. And you got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels, upon the levers, upon all the apparatus and you’ve got to make it stop. And you’ve got to indicate to the people who run it, to the people who own it that unless you’re free, the machine will be prevented from working at all.

The Free Speech Movement (FSM) employed a variety of direct-action tactics beyond Mario Savio’s famous speech to protest restrictions on political activity at UC Berkeley.

1. The 32-Hour Police Car Blockade:

The movement’s first major action began on October 1, 1964, after the arrest of activist Jack Weinberg. Students spontaneously surrounded the police car holding Weinberg, preventing it from moving for 32 hours. This impromptu blockade turned the car into a mobile speaker’s platform, with rallies and speeches held from its roof, drawing thousands of participants and national attention.

2. Sit-ins and Building Occupations:

The FSM used sit-ins as a primary tactic. The most significant was the occupation of Sproul Hall, the main administration building, on December 2, 1964. Between 1,500 and 4,000 students entered the building, studying, holding “freedom classes,” and singing folk songs (with Joan Baez in attendance).

This non-violent occupation culminated in the largest mass arrest on a U.S. campus at that time, with nearly 800 students taken to jail.

3. Rallies, Marches, and Picketing:

The FSM organised numerous large-scale rallies on Sproul Plaza, featuring speeches from leaders like Savio. They also held marches and established picket lines around campus buildings to protest the administration’s policies and show solidarity.

4. Student and Teaching Assistant Strike:

Following the mass arrests at Sproul Hall, the FSM called for a student strike. This was joined by a strike from teaching assistants, which significantly disrupted university operations and increased pressure on the administration.

5. Leafleting and Political Organising:

A constant effort of the FSM was the distribution of leaflets to inform the campus community and build support. They also engaged in extensive political organising, forming a broad coalition of student groups across the political spectrum to unite against the speech restrictions.

From then onwards, the tactics and spirit of the Free Speech Movement (FSM) at UC Berkeley had spread to numerous campuses across the United States. By the late 1960s, major universities like Columbia (1968), Harvard, Cornell (1969), Yale, and Kent State (1970) witnessed large-scale student protests that echoed the FSM’s methods.

The movement helped end an era of silence and conformity, inspiring young people worldwide to organise and protest against a widening range of issues, including the Vietnam War, racism, sexism, and governance. It is estimated that by the end of the 1960s, over 300 colleges and universities had experienced some form of student protest, sit-in, or strike, demonstrating the widespread adoption of the direct-action tactics pioneered by the FSM.

The FSM served as a key catalyst for a wave of student activism that swept across Europe in the 1960s, catching me along with it when the protests tackled the Vietnam War. I protested outside the US Embassy in London when I had just turned fifteen. That was just the beginning of my anti-war activism, now in its thoroughly disgusted maturity. We should not need to protest again - BUT WE REALLY MUST.

Protests in UK, France, West Germany, and Italy were notably influenced by the events at America. The 1968 student uprising in France (Mai 68), which began at Nanterre University and spread to the Sorbonne, is explicitly described as being part of an international crisis influenced by the FSM. The movement’s tactics and spirit of resistance empowered student uprisings throughout Europe, contributing to a broader global discourse on democratic participation and social emancipation.

Under this influence I was breaking a tradition within my own family. My generation were strictly told by our parents and grand-parents never to discuss sex, politics or religion! I was literally brimming with ideas about those three issues and my verbal outbursts, poems, essays and songs would land on very shocked ears until I gave up with my family completely and ran away from home at the age of thirteen, in 1965.

I was desperate to grow my hair long, discard shoes and create bohemian clothing from unusual fabrics like old lace tablecloths and velvet. I bunked trains to get to London clubs and protests in the parks every weekend.

Protest music was becoming very popular and I joined a small protest group as a singer, covering some well known songs. We busked and performed at youth clubs or parties:

Several European activists became prominent figures during the 1960s protest movements, particularly in the wake of the Free Speech Movement’s influence.

Daniel Cohn-Bendit:

A German-French sociologist and politician, Cohn-Bendit was one of the most visible leaders of the May 1968 protests in Paris. Nicknamed “Dany le Rouge” (Danny the Red), he was a charismatic student spokesperson who embodied the spirit of revolt against traditional authority. His role was so significant that he was deported from France during the uprising.

Jacques Sauvageot:

A French student leader, Sauvageot was the president of the National Union of French Students (UNEF) and a key figure alongside Cohn-Bendit during the May 1968 events. He co-led the massive student and worker marches that brought France to a standstill.

Tariq Ali:

A British-Pakistani political activist, writer, and journalist, Ali was a leading figure in the UK’s New Left and a prominent organiser of anti-Vietnam War protests in London during the 1960s. He was known for his fiery speeches and Marxist views.

Franz Fanon:

Although he died in 1961, the influence of this Martinique-born French psychiatrist and revolutionary was profound in 1960s Europe. His writings on decolonisation and the psychological effects of racism, such as The Wretched of the Earth, were foundational texts for anti-colonial and civil rights activists across Europe.

The Free Speech Movement (FSM) significantly influenced 1960s fashion by beginning to dismantle formal dress codes and promote clothing as a form of political expression.

The FSM, along with the broader hippie counterculture it helped inspire, rejected the formality and conformity of previous generations. This led to the widespread adoption of casual, practical, and symbolic clothing. Activists commonly wore jeans, t-shirts, and long hair, which became symbols of rebellion against authority and traditional social boundaries. The movement also empowered the use of message t-shirts with slogans like “Make Love, Not War,” turning everyday attire into a direct platform for protest.

This shift was part of a larger cultural change where fashion became a canvas for political expression for the first time, with clothing choices reflecting one’s values and dissent, a legacy that continues to influence fashion today.

Long hair became a visible act of rebellion against the conformity and authority of the establishment. For us, growing our hair long was a deliberate rejection of the conservative social norms of the previous generation, which favoured short, clean-cut short back and sides styles. It served as an immediate, non-verbal identifier of our membership in a counterculture that valued peace, freedom, and resistance to traditional values seen as outdated or unjust. Rich kids went to college, poor kids went to war was abundantly obvious to us and we wanted to bust that tradition forever.

We rejected short hair in the 1960s because it symbolised obedience, conformity, military discipline, and the rigid social norms of the previous generations. Short hair was associated with the military, corporate culture, and mainstream authority which were all institutions that we protested against. By growing our hair long, we made a visible, personal statement of rebellion, embracing individuality, peace, and the brilliant countercultural values of the Free Speech Movement and the broader hippie movement it inspired. It was a direct rejection of the conformity and conservative post-war aesthetics of the 1950s that had limited and constrained our parents.

Years later, whenever the 1960s were mentioned at family events, my parents would express pride that I had the courage to take a stand against them and become the woman you witness writing here on Substack - it is wonderful that they eventually forgave me for running off! Maybe they came to recognise that freedom is worth chasing.

I hope my recollections will inspire younger generations to continue the great tradition of rebelling against authoritarian tyranny, especially now that it is attempting global totalitarian control.

Enjoy this inspirational playlist of protest songs from the 60s:

ONWARDS!

xx

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