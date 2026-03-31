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Frances Leader
Apr 1

March 28th 2026 Joan Baez performed at the No Kings rally at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul with Maggie Rogers and others.

https://youtu.be/ezS01hIxaCk

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Daniel Giamario
Apr 1

This is so great! I was born in 1948 and lived through this just as you describe. I have a great 1960's anti-war song playlist that I will share shortly....another person of our gen who remembers those times accurately is Elana Freeland.

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