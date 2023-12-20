The following quote is taken from the Brut Tysillo, the most ancient surviving written history of the British Isles and clearly refers to a comet of “enormous size” striking Britain and Ireland.

“And then a Star of enormous size appeared to Ythyr, having a single shaft, and at the head of the shaft a ball of fire in shape of a dragon, and from the dragon’s jaws, two beams went upward, the one beam reaching towards the farthest parts of Ffraink and the other beam towards Iwerddon, which split into seven smaller beams. And Ythr and all who saw this spectacle feared, and they asked the wise men what it might mean. And then Merddin wept and said, “O nation of the Bryttaniait! now are ye bereft of Emrys Wledic, a loss that cannot be replaced.” ~ Brut Tysillo, aka the “Ystorya Brenhined y Brytanyeit” Jesus MS. LXI.

Incredible though it may seem to many historians, archaeological evidence of the vitrification of several ancient hill forts and stone structures of these islands gives compelling authority to the contention that Britain and Ireland were devastated by this comet in the year 562 AD.

At the time it entered the Earth’s atmosphere and wiped out the majority of a British population that was purportedly in excess of ten million, many of the estimated two million who survived were forced to seek refuge in Brittany and other parts of what was known as the Cambrian or Khumeric Empire.

So devastated was their homeland by the fireball, that must have scorched the Earth at temperatures in excess of 10,000 centigrade, before causing the boiling sea to cover the land.

This was followed by a fatally toxic fall-out in the air, that rendered the previously bountiful western islands uninhabitable for between 7 and 11 years.

It also resulted in the vitrification of every stone structure in the comet’s path, as the photograph below, taken at Limestone Corner in Northumberland, clearly shows.

Frankish historian, Gregory of Tours, described the cosmic event thus:

“This same year two islands were consumed by fire, which fell from the sky. They burned for seven whole days, so that they were completely destroyed, together with the inhabitants and their flocks. Those who sought refuge in the sea and hurled themselves headlong into the deep died an even worse death in the water into which they had thrown themselves, whilst those on the land who did not die immediately were consumed by fire. All were reduced to ash and the sea covered everything. Many maintained that the portents which I have said earlier that I saw in the month of October, when the sky seemed to be on fire, were really the reflection of this conflagration.” ~ Gregory of Tours, circa 563 AD, Ch. 24, Book VIII, History of the Franks.

Primary documents and inscriptions confirm that, prior to this catastrophe, Britain was renowned for its advanced and free civilization, its universities and its just laws, at a time when almost all other nations had succumbed to barbarous slavery or serfdom.

Only the devastating blast of the comet, signifying the darkest century of the Dark Ages, had the power to wipe out a warlike, fearless population, who were taught about their divine and immortal nature by the Bards and Druids of their sovereign clans and nations.

Perhaps the best example of this pre-Comet civilization is the remarkable Laws of Dyvnwal Moelmud :

“After an interregnum of some years, occupied by the contests of various claimants to the throne, Dyvnwal Moelmud, hereditary Duke of Cornwall, and the representative by both paternal and maternal descent, of the younger line of the Britan nidæ, was by general consent recognized Sovereign Paramount. His first act was to reduce to a Code the civil and international usages which the late commotions had disturbed. The Laws, thus systematized, are eminently distinguished for their clearness, brevity, justice, and humanity. They have come down to us in the Druidic form of Triads. We give a few examples. “There are three tests of Civil Liberty,—equality of rights—equality of taxation—freedom to come and go. There are three causes which ruin a State,—inordinate privileges—corruption of justice—national apathy. There are three things which cannot be considered solid longer than their foundations are solid,—peace, property, and law. Three things are indispensable to a true union of Nations, —sameness of laws, rights, and language. There are three things free to all Britons,—the forest, the unworked mine, the right of hunting wild creatures. There are three things which are private and sacred property in every man, Briton or foreigner,—his wife, his children, his domestic chattels. There are three things belonging to a man which no law of men can touch, fine, or transfer,—his wife, his children, and the instruments of his calling; for no law can unman a man, or uncall a calling. There are three persons in a family exempted from all manual or menial work—the little child, the old man or woman, and the family instructor. There are three orders against whom no weapon can be bared—the herald, the bard, the head of a clan. There are three of private rank, against whom no weapon can be bared,—a woman, a child under fifteen, and an unarmed man. There are three things that require the unanimous vote of the nation to effect,—deposition of the sovereign—introduction of novelties in religion—suspension of law. There are three civil birthrights of every Briton,—the right to go wherever he pleases—the right, wherever he is, to protection from his land and sovereign—the right of equal privileges and equal restrictions. There are three property birthrights of every Briton,—five (British) acres of land for a home—the right of armorial bearings—the right of suffrage in the enacting of the laws, the male at twenty-one, the female on her marriage. There are three guarantees of society,—security for life and limb—security for property—security of the rights of nature. There are three sons of captives who free themselves,—a bard, a scholar, a mechanic. There are three things the safety of which depends on that of the others,—the sovereignty—national courage—just administration of the laws. There are three things which every Briton may legally be compelled to attend,—the worship of God—military service—and the courts of law. For three things a Briton is pronounced a traitor, and forfeits his rights, emigration—collusion with an enemy —surrendering himself, and living under an enemy. There are three things free to every man, Britain or foreigner, the refusal of which no law will justify,—water from spring, river, or well—firing from a decayed tree—a block of stone not in use. There are three orders who are exempt from bearing arms,—the bard—the judge—the graduate in law or religion. These represent God and his peace, and no weapon must ever be found in their hand. There are three kinds of sonship,—a son by marriage with a native Briton—an illegitimate son acknowledged on oath by his father—a son adopted out of the clan. There are three whose power is kingly in law,—the sovereign paramount of Britain over all Britain and its isles —the princes palatine in their princedoms—the heads of the clans in their clans. There are three thieves who shall not suffer punishment,—a woman compelled by her husband—a child—a necessitous person who has gone through three towns and to nine houses in each town without being able to obtain charity though he asked for it. There are three ends of law,—prevention of wrong—punishment for wrong inflicted—insurance of just retribution. There are three lawful castigations,—of a son by a father —of a kinsman by the head of a clan—of a soldier by his officer. The chief of a clan when marshalling his men may strike his man three ways—with his baton—with the flat of his sword—with his open hand. Each of these is a correction, not an insult. There are three sacred things by which the conscience binds itself to truth,—the name of God—the rod of him who offers up prayers to God—the joined right hand. There are three persons who have a right to public maintenance—the old—the babe—the foreigner who cannot speak the British tongue.” ~ R.W. Morgan’s History of Britain.

According to Morgan, the Saxons were barbarous savages when they invaded these deserted lands after the comet struck, contrary to popular belief that they brought with them the Common Law Jury System.

However, the original free peoples of Britain, whose religion was very similar to the Holy Science of the Heavens, more recently known as Astrotheology, took to their hearts the fundamental and absolute truth of the Soul’s divine and immortal nature [as did the Primitive British Christian Church].

In reality, when the Saxons settled in Kent upon the invitation of the infamous and allegedly incestuous British king, Vortigern, who was accused of being a usurper of the throne in the writings of St. Glidas, they brought with them barbarism, debauchery and the feudal system of government, which was and remains incompatible with the Molmutine Laws referenced above by R.W. Morgan.

However, the Saturnic/Satanic credo of ignorance was subsequently imposed upon the Britons under a Babylonic system of control, administered through usury and taxation, the control of information and pseudo-religious inquisitions, savagely enforced by the invading Germanic tribes [and then the Northmen from Gaul] at the behest and commission of Rome.

This was done in order to obliterate the advanced nature of ancient British civilization from the history books, along with the millions who fearlessly sacrificed their lives in the name of the unalienable freedom that they knew to be their birthright, whether for the sake of their children, their nation or future generations.

In the Irish Version of the Historia Britonum by Nennius, we can read about the treacherous nature of the Saxons, before they adopted the Molmutine Laws by popular demand, during the reign of Alfred the Great:

“Britonia insola a Britinia filio Isocon dicta est, i. e. the island of Britain is named from Britan, or some say that it was from one Brutus it was named, i. e. the first consul that was of the Romans; but Albion was the first name of the island of Britain. Eight hundred thousand paces is the length of the island of Britain. Two hundred thousand paces is its breadth. Eight and twenty principal caers or cities are in it; and these following are their names, according to the learned of Britain:— Caer-Gortigern. Caer-Grutus. Caer-Mencest. Caer-Luill. Caer-Medguid. Caer-Colun. Caer-Gusdirt. Caer-Abrog. Caer-Caradog. Caer-Brut. Caer-Machod. Caer-Lunaind. Caer-Oen. Caer-Irangin. Caer-Pheus. Caer-Loninoperuisc. Caer-Grugan. Caer-Sant. Caer-Legun. Caer-Gnidiud. Caer-Breatan. Caer-Leiridoin. Caer-Pendsa. Caer-Druithgolgod. Caer-Luiticoit. Caer-Urnocht. Caer-Eilimon. Numerous are its caers or cities besides these; innumerable its raths or forts and its fortified castles. Four races inhabit the island of Britain, viz.: the Gaels, the Cruithnachs Picts, the Britons, and the Saxons. The island Guta is to the south of it, Abonia, i. e. Manaind, is on the west between them and Eri Ireland; and the islands of Orck are to the north of it. Eri extends beyond the island of Britain far to the south-west. But the island of Britain extends beyond Eri far to the north-east. Innumerable are its lochs and its rivers. Two principal rivers are in it, viz.: Tamus and Sabraind; it is upon them that the ships and barks of the island of Britain sail, with the jewels and wealth of the whole island of Britain. The Britons at first filled the whole island with their children, from the sea of Icht to the sea of Orck, both with glory and excellency. […] Maxim was the sixth emperor that took Britain. It was at that time that the consulship was begun among the Romans, and no king was called Caesar from thenceforth. It was in the time of Maxim that the noble venerable prelate St. Martin flourished; he was of Gaul of Ulexis. Maximian took the kingdom of Britain, and he led the armies of Britain against the Romans, so that Gratian, the emperor, fell by him, and he himself took the empire of Europe; and he did not suffer the armies he had brought with him to go back to their wives and their children, nor to their lands, but gave them many lands, from the place where there is the lake on the top of Mount Jove, to Canacuic on the south, and westward to the Mound Ochiden, a place where there is a celebrated cross, and these are the Britons of Letha, and they remained in the south ever since, and it was for this reason that foreign tribes occupied the lands of the Britons, and that the Britons were slaughtered on the borders of their land.”

Despite much of what is claimed in the woefully inaccurate Anglo-Saxon Chronicles, the primary evidence suggests that the Saxons did not conquer Britain in any militaristic sense.

Whilst it must also be stressed that the Northmen would never have conquered these islands in 1066, leading to a thousand years of feudal tyranny, perpetual war and mind-boggling deception, were it not for the celestial phenomenon that was described by those who witnessed it from the shores of Brittany in 562 AD.

The brilliant works of Alan Wilson have documented almost all of the surviving material evidence that this cosmic catastrophe took place, including the works of Gildas the Wise, who believed the catastrophe, which took place near the end of the reign of King Arthur II, to be divine vengeance, for the alleged sins of the morally complacent Britons:

“For the fire of vengeance, justly kindled by former crimes, spread from sea from sea, fed by the hands of our foes in the east, and did not cease, until, destroying the neighboring towns and lands, it reached the other side of the island, and dipped its red and savage tongue in the western ocean.” ~ De Excidio Brittaniae et Conquestu, St. Gildas the Wise.

Along with the millions who perished in a blast that reduced to ash all living matter in the comet’s path, an estimated two million more Britons were slaughtered from 570 AD until the death of William the Bastard at the end of the 11th century.

William was reputed to have confessed on his deathbed that he was commissioned by the Church of Rome to carry out a genocide against the remaining indigenous peoples of Britain, which he admitted to have done without mercy, compassion or justification.

This, the pretender to the crown of Britain, who stole the land from the people and granted it to those who were loyal to his genocidal cause, with 25% going to his sponsors in Rome, as documented by the aptly titled Doomsday Book.

Ill-Gotten Gains

Over almost one thousand years, the descendants of the Northmen who carried out these crimes against the British people have retained the crown, as well as claiming title to all the land and property in the British Isles, regardless of who occupies it.

Meanwhile, the people remain enslaved to the Babylonian debt-based monetary system, which was imposed upon them during the reign of the conquering Northman bastard.

We can only imagine how different Britain would be now, in the event that the comet hadn’t wiped out the majority of a courageous nation of peoples, transforming the island they loved to the Arthurian wastelands of myth and legend.

In which case, the remaining Britons would almost certainly have prevented the success of the 1066 invasion, just as they did when Julius Caesar, Caligula and Claudius brought the might of the Roman empire to these shores, hell-bent on subjugation by any means necessary.

