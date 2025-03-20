John V. Milewski, Ph.D, P Eng passed away on December 26, 2021. He was an internationally recognized leader and consultant in his field of Advanced Materials. He was a professional engineer, scientist, inventor, entrepreneur, writer, publisher, editor and lecturer. He retired as a staff member of Los Alamos National Labs and worked previously as a scientific staff member at Exxon Research Centre and at Thiokol Chemical Rocket Engine Div.

He founded his own research company called Superkinetic, Inc. where he worked on many novel ideas including a revolutionary new electric light bulb based on using a single crystal fibre as a filament.

AI says:

Superkinetic, Inc. is a company with a presence in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It is located at 2881 Tramway Place NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122, USA. The company has been featured in business directories and search platforms for over 20 years. Peter Milewski is listed as the Vice-President of Superkinetic, Inc.. Additionally, there is a historical financial assistance award associated with Dr. John V. Milewski of Superkinetic, Inc., from 1995.

John was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame in Chemical Engineering (1951), Stevens Institute of Technology with an MS in Metallurgy (1959), and earned his Ph.D. in Ceramic Engineering fromRutgers University (1973). He holds 30 patents and has over 42 publications and edited 4 books in his field. For example: https://digital.library.unt.edu/ark:/67531/metadc697619/m2/1/high_res_d/560835.pdf



John is also known for inventing a way to extract gold from materials like glass, which he mentions in this highly exciting interview:

Superlight & Magneticity

In the above video Dr Milewsky also talks about SuperLight. He says it is magnetic light; it is magneto–electric radiation. Regular light is electric light or electro–magnetic radiation. He claims that SuperLight travels at the speed of light squared! 1020 meters per second, or 10 billion times faster than light. It has a frequency 10 billion times higher, and has a corresponding, shorter wavelength.

Lone Pine Writings: A Common Language for Electrical Engineering by Eric P. Dollard, published by A&P Electronic Media in 2013. This extract is under the section "Energy Defined in Terms of Electrical Engineering"

There is parity or symmetry the Universe, everything has an equal and opposite mirror–image counterpart, the Ying and the Yang, right and left, matter and anti matter, the electron and the positron.

SuperLight is the unseen force in nature that has been ignored by science but real to the mystics and metaphysicians for thousands of years. It has been given different names by different cultures for thousands of years. A Nous, Chi, Biomagnetic Energy, Wilhelm Reich's Orgone Energy, Tesler's Free Earth Energy, Animal Magnetism, Space Energy, Vacuum Energy, and Zero Point Energy, etc.



SuperLight was identified scientifically over 100 years ago when James Clerk Maxwell solved his famous wave equation. This occurred shortly after radio was invented by Nikola Tesla and theoretical physicists tried to find a mathematical model to explain radio waves. When using positive numbers in Maxwell's Equations this explains radio waves and also all forms of electro–magnetic radiation such as light, radio, TV, microwaves, x–rays, etc.



What his equation also explained 100 years ago was SuperLight but because it was the solution that comes from the use of negative numbers, "this second solution" was ignored for over 100 years. Remember when you were taught algebra and were told to ignore imaginary numbers (e.g. The square root of –1) because they have no meaning in this world. Well, times have changed and now we have a very valid second solution to Maxwell's equation and it is SuperLight.



In the mid 70's a scientist, Dr. William Tiller, at Stanford University took another look at Maxwell's equation and asked:

"What does this second solution explain when interpreted in our world?”

To understand this second solution, we must first review what the first or positive solution explains. The first solution is as follows: Radio waves leave the antenna and radiate out into space from a point source (the antenna) equally in all directions into space toward infinity traveling at the speed of light. The wave is composed of a large electrical component and a small magnetic component 90 degrees to the electrical component. Thus named, electro–magnetic radiation.

The second solution describes a particle wave of just the opposite structure. It explains that from infinity traveling toward the point source from all directions radiates SuperLight.



This new radiation is composed of a large magnetic component and a small electrical component, thus the name, magneto–electric radiation. It therefore has a higher energy density.

If it is so powerful, how come we do not feel it, or how come it is not detected scientifically?

Well, the frequency is so high, its wave length so short, (4 x 10–8 nano–meters, or 4 x 10–17 meters), its velocity so fast, that it goes through everything as though the substance was nearly completely transparent (like glass)! We can say the higher frequency is completely penetrating like x–rays, but even more so.

13 years ago, Dr. John V. Milewski took part in this ^^ fascinating discussion about Far-Infrared, SuperLight and Beyond.

