Now that we are openly discussing and acknowledging that we are in the midst of WW3. How do we stop it?

Previously these things have been stopped by the surrender or crushing of the enemy but this time the enemy is us, all of humanity and the warmonger who attacks us is not taking to the field.

The warmonger secludes himself behind an array of sickophants (deliberate mis-spelling there!) and causes a plethora of divisions to be nurtured by controlling the very thinking of us.... their enemy.

The war is between the controllers and the controlled.

It is more than a class war, more than a clash of religious fanatics. It is a war created between factions that have been led to hate each other by reams of misinformation and fearmongering.

We are supposed to hate Muslims.

They are supposed to hate us.

Our media is entirely fake and so is theirs.

We are encouraged to fear the Russians and they, rightly, fear us because they know that we are completely misled about them and their intentions in the world.

In short, chaos ensues because all the different and very special cultures on earth have been propagandised for generations into permanent unfounded disrespect and fear of each other.

Those who profit from this confusion own the very machines which churn out the indoctrination and the equipment needed for us to murder each other.

Oh how they profit too!

From the cradle to the grave we are spoon fed division and terror no matter where we live and whoever educates us.

Globalisation and corporate internationalism blur the boundaries until it has to be obvious that this new war is not between nations at all this time.

It is necessary to root out the manipulators and warmongers who lead us into killing each other by observing their actions and by resolving never to fall for their brainwashing and fearmongering again.

Can we do that?

I think we must or face extinction.

I can express it no more plainly.

(Artwork is Stop The War – Philip Stein. 1976. Acrylic on panel 36" x 48". In the artist’s own words regarding this painting, "There is no end to this call of the people.")

Our enemy is a terrorist who hides behind a machine

A machine he claims will keep us safe and secure.

Our enemy is a terrorist who accuses us of terrorism

And keeps us distracted, our wealth to procure.

Our enemy is not present physically in our lives

But we feel him bite with pressure as he salivates to feed.

Our enemy depends on us to follow all his laws

While he has none controlling his avaricious greed.

Our enemy is ugly, the result of hatred and fear

Generations of cruelty have left a hefty mark.

Our enemy is lonely, broken and confused

Because his wealth must stay hidden in the dark.

He is the terrorist but also terrorised

He has made a world in which he’s utterly despised.

The exit is so obvious, there is no other way

Nature restored to dominion - no more compromised.

—0—

ONWARDS!

xx

