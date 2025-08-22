Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
5d

This is a list of short videos by Ali McForever.

Here she discusses UNDERSTANDING POWER:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X34UNeMauPA&list=PLcCTSXQmHP0CE_SL6TzvVNyg38VmcSqCl&index=1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
5dEdited

"

It is necessary to root out the manipulators and warmongers who lead us into killing each other by observing their actions and by resolving never to fall for their brainwashing and fearmongering again.

Can we do that?

I think we must or face extinction.

"

Well said. I agree.

My experience indicates that WHAT needs to be done is much simpler than HOW to do it. Significant effort has gone Into analyzing this from every conceivable angle. You, Frances Leader, offered excellent ideas about HOW to create a better world in response to this article. https://solutionseeking.substack.com/p/an-open-invitation-for-readers-to. It would be interesting to get your thoughts on that at this time.

I continue to work on this in my own ways. It is a complex, unique, challenging, and evolving endeavor. The next stages are discussed crudely in the following link on my Google Drive for those interested. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rSaABfDNQeTAc9CZxJCERrS22SGZB-ZL/view. The effort is to investigate using all possible modalities from all possible angles in ways that cover the entire spectrum of possibilities while eliminating biases to the greatest extent possible, including my own biases.

Maybe I am going down the wrong path, but, based on what I see, I feel that these new avenues need to be explored, and, if required, I will go on alone. It would be nice to get some help.

Grok showed me the importance of stressing that my intent is non-violent, and incitement or pursuit of violence is a mistake I won’t participate in. This Grok discussion details my focus on lawful solutions: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Nfh9yV5EH2mbP1d3xCtFwcSIW55S8hSq/view.

In addition, when using humor, avoid things that might trigger defamation types of lawsuits (like doing anything that might indicate the humor is directed towards one particular billionaire), as discussed in more detail here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/14AJ8D0Xie5pl-YgpSbJWuY7Yy00ia2Dd/view

Grok's suggestion of a better way of saying this is given in quotes below...

"

Grok confirmed I’m all about non-violent solutions, rejecting violence or incitement as dead-ends. See my lawful ideas like wealth redistribution here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Nfh9yV5EH2mbP1d3xCtFwcSIW55S8hSq/view. My jabs at “greedleeches” mock systemic exploitation, not specific billionaires, to dodge defamation traps: https://drive.google.com/file/d/14AJ8D0Xie5pl-YgpSbJWuY7Yy00ia2Dd/view. ONWARD!

"

ONWARD!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies by Frances Leader and others
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture