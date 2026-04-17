Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
14hEdited

If you are not sure what a targeted individual is, I recommend you read this:

"The Stasi developed Zersetzung—translated as decomposition, attrition, or corrosion—to dismantle dissidents’ lives without overt violence or imprisonment. After the 1953 uprising, the Stasi was empowered to suppress resistance. Initially brutal in their methods, by the 1970s, economic pressures and international scrutiny forced a shift to covert tactics. The Stasi’s network of over 90,000 agents and 200,000 unofficial supporters engaged in insidious harassment. Their tactics included invading victims’ homes when they were absent, rearranging furniture, stealing minor items like colored tea towels while leaving plain ones, and tampering with belongings in general to create psychological unease. These subtle acts of gaslighting were designed to make victims doubt their sanity. As noted in a recent documentary about the Stasi, it is nearly impossible for victims to explain such bizarre activities without sounding unhinged. Reporting these incidents often led to victims being labeled mentally unstable—exactly as intended.

Beyond gaslighting, the Stasi orchestrated smear campaigns, sabotaged relationships, and engineered job terminations. Some accounts suggest harmful technologies, such as x-rays, were used, with several dissidents dying from suspicious cancers. The Stasi’s aim was not prosecution but erasure: to discredit and isolate targets so thoroughly that they became invisible, committed suicide, or were institutionalized. Today, these tactics have been resurrected and refined in the West, employed not just for control but to conduct non-consensual experiments that test weapons and psychological manipulation techniques."

https://enlemma.substack.com/p/the-modern-shadow-of-zersetzung-non

Reply
Share
Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
21h

Having listened to a series of interviews given by conspiracy researcher, Ole Dammegard, I no longer think that there are any genuine terrorists.

The illusion that there are is yet one more excuse for interfering with the private lives of hundreds of millions of people annually. For needless and irritating checks at airports. For repeatedly checking your identity. For kicking the stool out from under you, by causing you to feel more vigilant than is necessary and helpful.

Ole was once asked, what fraction of all the violent, public events that he was satisfied he’d got to the bottom of, were genuinely acts by terrorists? He replied “Not a single one in almost 40 years”.

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frances Leader · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture