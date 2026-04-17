Please see my shorter list at the bottom for how you can get started quickly on these goals to get the ‘essentials’ done for protection (1-7 most important).

Recognition by the UK government that this phenomenon exists and recognition by the UK government into the harmful effects and mis-use of this technology.

To have SPECIFIC laws passed that specifically address the problem, stop the problem and protect innocent members of the public against electronic surveillance and harassment/ mind control abuses.

New safer and more accurate procedures for only putting real terrorists on watchlists need to be established and enforced with independent consistent and regular checking to ensure that it adhered to. Regular say twice yearly (at the very least) re-assessment of whether a person still needs to be on the watchlist should be conducted under the new, fair and enforced procedures!

I and many other Targeted Individuals call for an outright ban on these intrusive and torturous weapons. People from independent bodies should be stationed continuously for a period of time in the units that are known for these abuses until the units have been fully dismantled. When this is established then regular checks need to be in place where these independent bodies can come back in regularly at set specific times e.g. a week or month to check that these abuses have not restarted again in the same location or elsewhere within the premises (full transparency is needed!). Maybe even have surprise visits also (like Ofsted in schools) so procedures can’t be falsified on the day. This comprehensive approach will allow the abuses to end.

There must be frequency police ‘units’ set up all around the UK to respond to call outs of those who are being remotely neurally monitored or remotely attacked with frequencies in this way. A ‘free phone’ number that is widely known must be publicly available. Then the source of where the frequency is originating from can be identified and the perpetrators caught and reprimanded. It is my understanding that all frequencies must be registered with official government bodies that deal with frequency oversight in the UK. Better monitoring and oversight needs to be done from independent bodies into the known agencies, departments, generals, personnel and equipment that are known to order and carry out these attacks. This is to make sure that firstly they are not carrying out these abuses and secondly that they are registering any frequencies they are using with the official oversight bodies so they are not using any unregistered frequencies illegally. A massive clamp down likely needs to occur in this area!

Justice in a court of law, deserved compensation and those responsible rightly imprisoned for the crimes they have committed! Just because these people work for intelligence services or were ‘following commands’ does not make them excusable from the rule of law. This is the law. We want our lives back to where they deserve to be and justice served!

Safety, job and legal protection for whistleblowers who come out and blow the whistle. This would especially be needed in the phase where exposure/ whistleblowing/ investigation is taking place. It would also be needed in the phase after all the new safeguards/laws have been put in place because it is likely that all the agencies will still likely try to continue using these weapons.

Having technology countermeasures that neutralise and/ or counter the signals. Also safe rooms that are Electromagnetically shielded for victims. An example of a technology counter measure would be frequency jammers.

To have awareness of the issue locally, nationally and for the mainstream media to consistently report it. The media should be monitored by an independent group to make sure they report it correctly.

In my view these weapons are a huge disgrace and human rights abuse to society. THEY MUST BE BANNED OUTRIGHT AND PRODUCTION OF THEM MUST STOP (I.E. DISARMAMENT). There should be full education and awareness campaigns on TV to find and identify victims (many are suffering and being tortured and do not know that it is these weapons that are being used on them!) and then find the perpetrators responsible to reprimand them through the justice system.

There should be FULL EDUCATION PROGRAMMES to ALL sectors of society so that all are aware of these weapons abuses. They then must play their part to stop them and the misdiagnosis that occurs in relation to them. For example, the sectors of society in particular that need to be re-educated are the medical sector (especially psychiatry), the legal sector, the military/ intelligence sectors, the media and other sectors/ organisations that could have a role in helping with these abuses. PLEASE REALISE THE DAMAGE THAT THESE WEAPONS DO TO THE HUMAN BODY, MIND, SOUL AND SPIRIT OF MAN AND JOIN THE FIGHT FOR A COMPLETE BAN ON THESE WEAPONS!

To have adequate support for those affected in whatever way is required whether that be counselling, integration back into society, local community groups, community safe spaces etc.

For those in the psychiatry profession to be able to rightly identify the difference between electronic harassment and genuine mental illness and anxiety (which of course exists!).