TARGETED INDIVIDUALS
A campaign headed up by Mark Williams
Speeches given outside 10 Downing street on annual global Targeted Individuals day - 29th August.
GOALS OF TARGETED INDIVIDUALS IN THE UK
Please see my shorter list at the bottom for how you can get started quickly on these goals to get the ‘essentials’ done for protection (1-7 most important).
Recognition by the UK government that this phenomenon exists and recognition by the UK government into the harmful effects and mis-use of this technology.
To have SPECIFIC laws passed that specifically address the problem, stop the problem and protect innocent members of the public against electronic surveillance and harassment/ mind control abuses.
New safer and more accurate procedures for only putting real terrorists on watchlists need to be established and enforced with independent consistent and regular checking to ensure that it adhered to. Regular say twice yearly (at the very least) re-assessment of whether a person still needs to be on the watchlist should be conducted under the new, fair and enforced procedures!
I and many other Targeted Individuals call for an outright ban on these intrusive and torturous weapons. People from independent bodies should be stationed continuously for a period of time in the units that are known for these abuses until the units have been fully dismantled. When this is established then regular checks need to be in place where these independent bodies can come back in regularly at set specific times e.g. a week or month to check that these abuses have not restarted again in the same location or elsewhere within the premises (full transparency is needed!). Maybe even have surprise visits also (like Ofsted in schools) so procedures can’t be falsified on the day. This comprehensive approach will allow the abuses to end.
There must be frequency police ‘units’ set up all around the UK to respond to call outs of those who are being remotely neurally monitored or remotely attacked with frequencies in this way. A ‘free phone’ number that is widely known must be publicly available. Then the source of where the frequency is originating from can be identified and the perpetrators caught and reprimanded. It is my understanding that all frequencies must be registered with official government bodies that deal with frequency oversight in the UK. Better monitoring and oversight needs to be done from independent bodies into the known agencies, departments, generals, personnel and equipment that are known to order and carry out these attacks. This is to make sure that firstly they are not carrying out these abuses and secondly that they are registering any frequencies they are using with the official oversight bodies so they are not using any unregistered frequencies illegally. A massive clamp down likely needs to occur in this area!
Justice in a court of law, deserved compensation and those responsible rightly imprisoned for the crimes they have committed! Just because these people work for intelligence services or were ‘following commands’ does not make them excusable from the rule of law. This is the law. We want our lives back to where they deserve to be and justice served!
Safety, job and legal protection for whistleblowers who come out and blow the whistle. This would especially be needed in the phase where exposure/ whistleblowing/ investigation is taking place. It would also be needed in the phase after all the new safeguards/laws have been put in place because it is likely that all the agencies will still likely try to continue using these weapons.
Having technology countermeasures that neutralise and/ or counter the signals. Also safe rooms that are Electromagnetically shielded for victims. An example of a technology counter measure would be frequency jammers.
To have awareness of the issue locally, nationally and for the mainstream media to consistently report it. The media should be monitored by an independent group to make sure they report it correctly.
In my view these weapons are a huge disgrace and human rights abuse to society. THEY MUST BE BANNED OUTRIGHT AND PRODUCTION OF THEM MUST STOP (I.E. DISARMAMENT). There should be full education and awareness campaigns on TV to find and identify victims (many are suffering and being tortured and do not know that it is these weapons that are being used on them!) and then find the perpetrators responsible to reprimand them through the justice system.
There should be FULL EDUCATION PROGRAMMES to ALL sectors of society so that all are aware of these weapons abuses. They then must play their part to stop them and the misdiagnosis that occurs in relation to them. For example, the sectors of society in particular that need to be re-educated are the medical sector (especially psychiatry), the legal sector, the military/ intelligence sectors, the media and other sectors/ organisations that could have a role in helping with these abuses. PLEASE REALISE THE DAMAGE THAT THESE WEAPONS DO TO THE HUMAN BODY, MIND, SOUL AND SPIRIT OF MAN AND JOIN THE FIGHT FOR A COMPLETE BAN ON THESE WEAPONS!
To have adequate support for those affected in whatever way is required whether that be counselling, integration back into society, local community groups, community safe spaces etc.
For those in the psychiatry profession to be able to rightly identify the difference between electronic harassment and genuine mental illness and anxiety (which of course exists!).
Ongoing Scientific investigation into this phenomenon that proves the causes and effects. Comprehensive scientific investigation.
Are these measures over the top? Trust me if you had experienced these horrors you would not be saying they are unnecessary. We need good honest compassionate people (especially those in positions of power) to do the right things.
IN SUMMARY - OUR SIMPLE 4 MOST IMPORTANT GOALS…
If you want a simple 4 step goal formula to start with then this is it…
Recognition by the UK government that this phenomenon exists and recognition by the UK government into the harmful effects and mis-use of this technology.
Set up frequency police across the country to whom people targeted can report to investigate and track and trace the signals. This would help with prosecution, enforcing laws and enforcing proper watch listing procedure also.
In government, develop new more accurate watch listing procedures so that ONLY real terrorists and criminals who are actually a threat to national security get put on these lists. Reassess accurately twice yearly (at a minimum) all people that are on these lists so that those who are no longer considered a threat can be taken off (under new FAIR procedure). Have independent agencies come in to the relevant intelligence agencies/ military to enforce and check this! UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES DO ANY INDIVIDUALS PLACED ON ANY WATCHLISTS HAVE THESE WEAPONS USED AGAINST THEM!
Pass laws specifically that protect Targeted Individuals and ban these weapons. Banning these weapons is the REAL goal we MUST achieve in the UK to protect ALL human rights. (https://docs.google.com/document/d/1i...)
To any MP's who are reading this please also read this document. These are just some suggested strategies to help you to bring awareness in the best way. Please read... https://docs.google.com/document/d/1m...
To anyone else. Please realise this. They will do this to everyone. Greed never stops. The need for power never stops. Psychopaths never stop. We the people (and I include most MPs and people involved with human rights organisations) are the only ones who can stop this threat to all of humanity.
I'd like to leave this by reminding you...
This really is the most serious human rights abuse of our time. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions and I will be very helpful in assisting you to stop these crimes.
Many thanks,
Mark Williams Life Coaching
Tel - 07912 220189
email - mark@markwilliamslifecoaching.co.uk
There is mention of an ICATOR lawsuit associated with Mark Williams and the “Targeted UK” movement. ICATOR (International Coalition Against Torture and Robotization of Living Beings) is described as a Belgium-based human rights group, but there are no verifiable records of a major international class-action lawsuit being active or concluded.
Therefore, the current status of the ICATOR lawsuit is that it remains an unverified and inactive campaign with no recent developments or official legal standing.
The most recent update on the lawsuit comes from a May 4, 2022, post on the targetedsurvivors.com website, which states the effort was still in a preliminary phase. It mentioned the need to gather 25,000 signatures for a petition to the Belgian parliament and a pre-trial hearing, suggesting the formal lawsuit had not yet been filed.
There is no evidence of the lawsuit being formally filed, proceeding to trial, or being dismissed by a court. The information has not been updated since 2022.
RECENT UK BENEFITS NEWS FOR TARGETED INDIVIDUALS
Full details » https://www.targetedsurvivors.com/post/uk-benefits-changes-in-april-2026
LATEST INFORMATION FROM ICATOR:
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ONWARDS!
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The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.
If you are not sure what a targeted individual is, I recommend you read this:
"The Stasi developed Zersetzung—translated as decomposition, attrition, or corrosion—to dismantle dissidents’ lives without overt violence or imprisonment. After the 1953 uprising, the Stasi was empowered to suppress resistance. Initially brutal in their methods, by the 1970s, economic pressures and international scrutiny forced a shift to covert tactics. The Stasi’s network of over 90,000 agents and 200,000 unofficial supporters engaged in insidious harassment. Their tactics included invading victims’ homes when they were absent, rearranging furniture, stealing minor items like colored tea towels while leaving plain ones, and tampering with belongings in general to create psychological unease. These subtle acts of gaslighting were designed to make victims doubt their sanity. As noted in a recent documentary about the Stasi, it is nearly impossible for victims to explain such bizarre activities without sounding unhinged. Reporting these incidents often led to victims being labeled mentally unstable—exactly as intended.
Beyond gaslighting, the Stasi orchestrated smear campaigns, sabotaged relationships, and engineered job terminations. Some accounts suggest harmful technologies, such as x-rays, were used, with several dissidents dying from suspicious cancers. The Stasi’s aim was not prosecution but erasure: to discredit and isolate targets so thoroughly that they became invisible, committed suicide, or were institutionalized. Today, these tactics have been resurrected and refined in the West, employed not just for control but to conduct non-consensual experiments that test weapons and psychological manipulation techniques."
https://enlemma.substack.com/p/the-modern-shadow-of-zersetzung-non
Having listened to a series of interviews given by conspiracy researcher, Ole Dammegard, I no longer think that there are any genuine terrorists.
The illusion that there are is yet one more excuse for interfering with the private lives of hundreds of millions of people annually. For needless and irritating checks at airports. For repeatedly checking your identity. For kicking the stool out from under you, by causing you to feel more vigilant than is necessary and helpful.
Ole was once asked, what fraction of all the violent, public events that he was satisfied he’d got to the bottom of, were genuinely acts by terrorists? He replied “Not a single one in almost 40 years”.