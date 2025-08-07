Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WordUp's avatar
WordUp
Aug 7

Imagine how tiny one's brain must be to think they need to build these monstrous idols to themselves to prove to the world how 'important' they are.

History will see them as they are: clowns

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Aug 7

Again, the arrogant slaves all want to out do each other and that is why they are slaves to ego and arrogance. Quite the mental prison. Do not let the opulence fool you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture