Studies by Russian scientists going back before the 1970s showed that microwaves, electro-magnetic radiation causes sudden blooms of parasites in the rats they were experimenting upon.

These studies were among the first that I found back in 2016 when I began questioning the health effects of wireless technology. Later, I was fortunate to access an important book, written by Yuri Grigoriev. I wrote about him and his work here:

So yeah, there is evidence for parasites becoming prolific in all living things when the atmosphere is overloaded with electro-magnetic wireless telecommunications.

Fictional parasitism: oil painting Parasites by Katrin Alvarez, 2011

From my point of view I have no need to provide more evidence of the known facts but I do feel a need to suggest ways of protecting ourselves against a sudden bloom of parasites, whether you believe they are caused by wireless telecommunications or as a result of vaccine injury. What you believe to be the root cause is not actually important.

It is, however, very important to learn how to control parasites.

Antiparasitics are a class of medications used to treat parasitic diseases caused by helminths, amoeba, ectoparasites, parasitic fungi, and protozoa. They target the parasitic agents of the infections by destroying them or inhibiting their growth, and are usually effective against a limited number of parasites within a particular class. Antiparasitics are one of the antimicrobial drugs that include antibiotics that target bacteria, and antifungals that target fungi. Natural practitioners recommend a grain-free, sugar-free diet, limiting fruit intake, and avoiding raw or undercooked meat and seafood to prevent further parasitic infections. A nutrient-rich diet is also important for strengthening the immune system as the parasites are flushed out of the body.

With that in mind I provide some ideas you may wish to adopt, but if you know of other natural methods, please do add them in comments for all readers to consider.

THREE GENTLEMEN’S TEA

In traditional Chinese households men and women do not drink the same teas. Three Gentlemen’s Tea is brewed from freshly chopped garlic, ginger and ginseng. It is considered too ‘yang’ for us ladies, but I confess that I have drunk it myself and did not suddenly sprout a beard or a baritone voice! The reason I begin with this particular formula is because all three of the ingredients are anti-parasitic. So any combination of them or any recipe including them is a good basis for gut hygiene.

Personally, barely a day passes when I do not consume ginger and garlic in our evening meals, especially in winter. I find they are essential in warding off common colds and flu.

ARTEMISIA ANNUA (WORMWOOD)

A really ancient healing herb from the Chinese Pharmacopeia, Wormwood is renowned for its ability to clear blood parasites such as those introduced into the blood stream by mosquitoes. One of China’s most famous scientists won a Nobel Prize for her work resulting in an extract we can all easily purchase from health food stores, Artemisinin. I heard from China that Wuhan hospitals had successfully treated ‘Long Covid’ patients with this simple anti-parasitic. I do not recommend taking Artemesinin on a regular basis. Take an occasional dose as a preventative. We do not continually deworm our pets, so we do not need to continually deworm ourselves either!

HONEY

Honey, especially that which has been harvested local to you, is wonderful medicine for so many things that I could write an entire book about it. It is the only medicine that is completely safe for new born babies and may be given warm and diluted with distilled water. Honey bees create it to feed their young so we can expect it to be nutritious and protective for our health too.

Honey is one of the most appreciated and valued natural products introduced to humankind since ancient times. Honey is used not only as a nutritional product but also in health described in traditional medicine and as an alternative treatment for clinical conditions ranging from wound healing to cancer treatment. The aim of this review is to emphasize the ability of honey and its multitude in medicinal aspects. Traditionally, honey is used in the treatment of eye diseases, bronchial asthma, throat infections, tuberculosis, thirst, hiccups, fatigue, dizziness, hepatitis, constipation, worm infestation, piles, eczema, healing of ulcers, and wounds and used as a nutritious supplement. The ingredients of honey have been reported to exert antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antiproliferative, anticancer, and antimetastatic effects. Many evidences suggest the use of honey in the control and treatment of wounds, diabetes mellitus, cancer, asthma, and also cardiovascular, neurological, and gastrointestinal diseases. Honey has a potential therapeutic role in the treatment of disease by phytochemical, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties. Flavonoids and polyphenols, which act as antioxidants, are two main bioactive molecules present in honey. According to modern scientific literature, honey may be useful and has protective effects for the treatment of various disease conditions such as diabetes mellitus, respiratory, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and nervous systems, even it is useful in cancer treatment because many types of antioxidant are present in honey. In conclusion, honey could be considered as a natural therapeutic agent for various medicinal purposes. Sufficient evidence exists recommending the use of honey in the management of disease conditions. Based on these facts, the use of honey in clinical wards is highly recommended. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5424551/

PUMPKIN SEEDS

There is good reason to believe that cancer is a type of parasitic infection so it is wise to add a few pumpkin seeds to your diet. They are very high in magnesium, zinc and phosphorus which we all need to stay healthy. This article goes into greater detail.

PAPAYA SEEDS

Papaya seeds are small, black seeds found in the center of the papaya fruit. They are edible and offer several health benefits when consumed in a limited quantity. They help in weight management, relieve menstrual pain, possess anti-cancer properties, and boost cardiovascular health. Air-dried Carica papaya seeds have proven antihelminthic and anti-amoebic activities, and their consumption offers a cheap, natural, harmless, readily available monotherapy and preventive strategy against intestinal parasitosis, especially in tropical communities. Papaya seeds contain an enzyme called papain that aids in digestion, and you can consume a teaspoon of fresh papaya seeds after meals to support healthy digestion and prevent digestive issues like bloating, constipation, and indigestion. Papaya seeds are grown in exotic and tropical places around the world, such as Australia, South Africa, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17472487/

QUININE

Quinine is found in tonic water drinks. I use tonic water mixed with various fruit juices such as cranberry, apple or mango for a post-dinner drink. I only buy Fevertree brand because it is devoid of unnatural sweeteners. Recently Quinine is getting a bad press but it has an impressive history:

The discovery of quinine is considered the most serendipitous medical discovery of the 17th century and malaria treatment with quinine marked the first successful use of a chemical compound to treat an infectious disease. Quinine, as a component of the bark of the cinchona (quina-quina) tree, was used to treat malaria from as early as the 1600s, when it was referred to as the "Jesuits' bark," "cardinal's bark," or "sacred bark." These names stem from its use in 1630 by Jesuit missionaries in South America, though a legend suggests earlier use by the native population. According to this legend, an Indian with a high fever was lost in an Andean jungle. Thirsty, he drank from a pool of stagnant water and found that it tasted bitter. Realizing that the water had been contaminated by the surrounding quina-quina trees he thought he was poisoned. Surprisingly, his fever soon abated, and he shared this accidental discovery with fellow villagers, who thereafter used extracts from the quina-quina bark to treat fever. The legend of quinine's discovery accepted in Europe differs though, and involves the Spanish Countess of Chinchon who, while in Peru, contracted a fever that was cured by the bark of a tree. Returning to Spain with the bark, she introduced quinine to Europe in 1638 and, in 1742, botanist Carl Linnaeus called the tree "Cinchona" in her honour [4]. Before 1820, the bark of the cinchona tree was first dried, ground to a fine powder, and then mixed into a liquid (commonly wine) before being drunk. In 1820, quinine was extracted from the bark, isolated and named by Pierre Joseph Pelletier and Joseph Caventou. Purified quinine then replaced the bark as the standard treatment for malaria. Quinine and other cinchona alkaloids including quinidine, cinchonine and cinchonidine are all effective against malaria. The efficacies of these four alkaloids were evaluated in one of the earliest clinical trials, conducted from 1866 to 1868 in 3600 patients using prepared sulfates of the alkaloids. With the main outcome measure of "cessation of febrile paroxysms", all four alkaloids were found to be comparable, with cure rates of >98%. However, after 1890 quinine became the predominantly used alkaloid, mainly due to a change in supply from South American to Javan cinchona bark, which contained a higher proportion of quinine [7]. Quinine remained the mainstay of malaria treatment until the 1920s, when more effective synthetic anti-malarials became available. The most important of these drugs was chloroquine, which was extensively used, especially beginning in the 1940s. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3121651/

There are a number of other remedies (of course) but I recommend only those I have used myself. You may find this article provides some ideas you would like to try: https://draxe.com/health/parasite-cleanse

I would like to thank

for inspiring this article with his recent amusing post: