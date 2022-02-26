Jesuit educated, Christian Zionist and Mafia connected Donald Trump talks a good ball game, but he does not play it.

Let’s remember some crucial actions taken during his presidency:

1. Signed and pushed the CFR’s USMCA “Trade Agreement” which included clauses setting up an international monetary system controlled by the IMF which DELIBERATELY crashes the federal reserve system. https://www.cfr.org/conference-calls/us-mexico-canada-trade-agreement

2. Launched a “Mother of All Bombs” MOAB on a defunct ex CIA/AlQaeda cave system in Afghanistan, destroying an entire village outright.

3. Assassinated an Iranian military hero, General Suleimani, after luring him to peace talks in Iraq later claiming without evidence that Suleimani was planning a war. https://www.justsecurity.org/67949/the-targeted-killing-of-general-soleimani-its-lawfulness-and-why-it-matters/

4. Endorsed Covid lockdowns, shut churches, businesses & venues causing economic/moral crash (ongoing). https://doggett.house.gov/media-center/blog-posts/timeline-trumps-coronavirus-responses

5. Engaged the medical community & military in "Warp Speed" roll out of an experimental toxic jab.

6. Supported Israeli occupation of Golan Heights to steal Syrian oil reserves. Moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem, exposing Palestinian residents to expulsions and was rewarded with a fancy gold coin struck to commemorate. Trump’s image is superimposed upon that of Cyrus the Great (ca. 600 BC or 576 BC-530 BC) who is revered for rebuilding the Temple in Jerusalem.



7. Replaced ISIS proxies by destroying Syrian Raqqa city with air strikes. US troops are continuing to occupy Raqqa to steal Syrian oil and sell it via Turkish ships to Israel. https://stephenlendman.org/2019/07/30/us-stealing-syrian-oil/

Trump was, and is, a globalist puppet who deceived the world into listening to his words but ignoring his actions.

It baffles me that US citizens still flock to his rallies and sing his praises all over social media.

How has that happened?

Surely the Q movement has woken up to this stark reality by now….but no…. they believe Trump was robbed at the 2020 election and will be reinstated as soon as they can prove that the election was criminally fixed.



Do not misunderstand me.

I think Biden is a demented puppet too!

I am certain that every US election is riddled with fraud, as is every election in all 5 Eyes countries and probably most EU countries too. Most politicians are SELECTED for their allegiance to the UN and WEF regardless of what colour hat or tie they wear.