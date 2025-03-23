writer Peter Duke recommended the above podcast in private chat.

S'funny but I have been fending off the story that Paul MacCartney died in 1966 several times recently. I am a Brit and the Beatles were already very famous here long before 1968 when the investigator’s personal knowledge begins.

I can assure you that Paul was Paul, his voice, appearance and demeanour did not change. When I heard the rumour that a guy called Billy Shears had replaced him I was disgusted. Not just because it was obviously a lie but because it was attached to a narrative associating the Beatles fame with manipulation by Tavistock Institute, Committee of 300 etc.

This infuriates me because it is a bald attempt to CLAIM our love revolution of the 60s.

I was THERE. It was a street level change from 1962 onwards, it did not begin with the Beatles as claimed. We grew our hair long, went barefoot, threaded flowers in our hair and had to make our own clothes because what we wanted to wear was not in the shops until later.

The Tavistock Institute wants to undermine Boomers and what we were - casting sick aspersions on our achievements. Don't believe it. The musicians I knew in London in the 1960s were independent, wild and free. They were not controlled by anybody. I met the Beatles, the Who, Fleetwood Mac (the original line-up) David Bowie and Peter Frampton of the Herd and Genesis. This was LONG before any of them were famous.

Astrid Kirchherr was the young German female friend who designed the change in appearance that the Beatles employed. Kirchherr, a photographer and artist, met the Beatles in Hamburg in 1960 and helped them develop their iconic look, which included leather jackets, jeans, and boots, giving them an existentialist hero aesthetic rather than that of sleazy deadbeats. Her photographs captured the band's new image for the first time, marking a crucial moment in the band's development and the beginning of pop modernism.

Nobody can ever convince me that George Martin was anything more than an ambitious producer working for EMI/Parlophone, a record label, who was tasked to 'tidy up' the sound.

^^ The Beatles first film was released in 1964. ^^

Most of us liked the raw original musical style we had heard at the live gigs and, in fact, there was some drop-off in the Beatles’ popularity when their music became more polished, complex and etheric.

The film ‘Help’ was enormously popular and I remember seeing it at our local cinema and being amused that so many girls were screaming at the screen! I found that very odd.

I remember my school friends losing interest in 1967 and I was the only one among us who remained a fan as they developed through the Indian influences they brought back from their visit to Rishikesh in northern India. They went there in February 1968 to participate in a Transcendental Meditation training course at the ashram of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

I was a devoted fan and actually won a place, singing back-up to a Hey Jude recording made in the summer of 1968. I spent 5 hours in the Beatles' company. The Beatles were playing their instruments with close attention to perfection. They WERE NOT incompetent musicians as claimed by the speaker in the podcast above.

Yoko Ono was newly into John's life and was sitting under a huge camera tripod during rehearsals. We took a meal break and I asked her what she was doing, sitting cross-legged and not moving at all. She explained to me what transcendental meditation was and I resolved to look it up at the library and to employ it in my life.

These attention seekers who spread lies about my generation, saying we were manipulated by nefarious agents infuriate me. All through the 60s we were demonstrating against the war in Vietnam, so there was a noticeable effort in the press and by authority figures, like the police, to discourage us by selling drugs into our community. That was what the 'authorities' did to us. Most of us saw through that though and did not do more than briefly experiment. We went on to take our philosophy into free festivals and the Peace Convoy which was massive until the Police wrecked it by smashing up our vehicles, shooting dogs, stealing kids and chemically coshing the adults.

The blog written by an American guy called William Ramsey, being discussed in the podcast is nonsense. It is misleading and cruel.

Aleister Crowley being Billy Shears biological father is just pure speculative fiction. To claim that the Beatles did not write their music is ridiculous.

William Ramsey claimed that the songs were written by a large number of ghost writers and played by teams of session musicians! All the Beatles did was record the voices.

What piffle! How does he account for the gig on the London roof?

The Beatles performed their last live concert on the rooftop of their Apple Corps headquarters at 3 Savile Row in London on January 30, 1969. The impromptu 42-minute gig was initially part of a project to film the band performing live, with various locations considered, including an ancient amphitheater in Tunisia. The concert was abruptly ended by the police due to noise complaints from local businesses.

Yeah. ^^^THAT^^^ 10-part collection of live recordings knocks Mr. Fake-Arse William Ramsay out of the park.

I hope he squirms back to the shilly worm hole he crawled out of. “Get back to where you once belonged!”

----0----

