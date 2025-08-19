OK. GLOVES OFF NOW.
Sabrina Wallace has pushed my buttons and roped David A Hughes into her attack team.
Please pay as close attention as possible to this recent article PARTICULARLY the conclusion:
I am unable to comment on the post itself because only paying subscribers are permitted. I have no choice but to create this post to register my rage.
“For reasons that are unclear to me, Wallace links the BAN to DNA, claiming that the only way of escaping the signal is to “turn off your DNA.””
^^ This single sentence from David A Hughes’ long and complex article sums up my opinion of Sabrina Wallace’s claims. She is persistently UNCLEAR.
David A. Hughes lends her the strength of his recent Substack popularity with this fear porn article and that suggests to me that BOTH of them are operating with very dubious motives.
I have stated repeatedly over the recent years that there are no visible logistics to support the claim that we have already been invaded with nano-tech and, for me at least, that is a significant stumbling block to being able to accept the veracity of Sabrina Wallace’s outrageous claims.
1) Show me the factories supposedly producing TRILLIONS of nano-sized cell invaders which are suspected of being delivered by the mRNA vaccines into BILLIONS of arms.
2) Show me the deliveries of essential metals and graphene to those factories.
3) Show me a manufacturers’ sample of a self-assembly nano-bot.
4) Show me how my aura can be a gateway to control me.
I am outraged by the sleight of wordcraft used by both Hughes and Wallace. They take very recent, delicate and highly complex, medical developments and extrapolate to suggest that the entire human population is already (or on the point of) becoming providers of energy for data collection and, simultaneously, victims of a POTENTIAL soft-kill operation.
They depend on our lack of knowledge to terrorise us and, therefore, I suspect that this entire line of enquiry is a psy-op COVERING UP FOR and DISTRACTING FROM the very real threat to our health by the existing un-natural electro-magnetic radiation of telecommunications.
Until Wallace, Hughes, Juxtaposition and their fan club can show me evidence as listed in 1-4 above, I remain highly sceptical and intellectually insulted.
Previous post on the same subject:
"How does a MICROscope see NANOtech?
It is simply impossible! The equipment is not powerful enough.
Furthermore, where are the hi-tech factories and deliveries of enough materials to fill 8 billion jabs with trillions of intricate devices? Who pays for them?
I have a microscope and I can make images of cuboid crystals and semi-transparent colourful fibres simply by drying a sample of virtually any fluid in fresh air. Household dust is very difficult to keep from contaminating slides and cover slips even in a BSL 4 setting. A home mounted microscope is impossible to keep clean. To create a slide full of red fibres (for example) just wear a red dress or shirt. To create cuboid structures just spit on a slide and let it dry or do the same with a drop of seawater. Salt crystals are especially fascinating because they do appear to ‘self-assemble’ into layered blocks right before your eyes.
Please do not allow amateur microscopists to mislead you. The only way that we can confirm the existence of so-called ‘nanotech’ in our blood is with a comparable CONFIRMED SAMPLE of such an object from the manufacturer."
Why lie that Wallace and I are on the same team?
Why claim that the article was "recent" when it is over a year old and must clearly be read in view of my critique of Wallace?