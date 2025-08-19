OK. GLOVES OFF NOW.

Sabrina Wallace has pushed my buttons and roped David A Hughes into her attack team.

Please pay as close attention as possible to this recent article PARTICULARLY the conclusion:

I am unable to comment on the post itself because only paying subscribers are permitted. I have no choice but to create this post to register my rage.

“For reasons that are unclear to me, Wallace links the BAN to DNA, claiming that the only way of escaping the signal is to “turn off your DNA.””

^^ This single sentence from David A Hughes’ long and complex article sums up my opinion of Sabrina Wallace’s claims. She is persistently UNCLEAR .

David A. Hughes lends her the strength of his recent Substack popularity with this fear porn article and that suggests to me that BOTH of them are operating with very dubious motives.

I have stated repeatedly over the recent years that there are no visible logistics to support the claim that we have already been invaded with nano-tech and, for me at least, that is a significant stumbling block to being able to accept the veracity of Sabrina Wallace’s outrageous claims.

I repeat for the umpteenth time:

1) Show me the factories supposedly producing TRILLIONS of nano-sized cell invaders which are suspected of being delivered by the mRNA vaccines into BILLIONS of arms.

2) Show me the deliveries of essential metals and graphene to those factories.

3) Show me a manufacturers’ sample of a self-assembly nano-bot.

4) Show me how my aura can be a gateway to control me.

I am outraged by the sleight of wordcraft used by both Hughes and Wallace. They take very recent, delicate and highly complex, medical developments and extrapolate to suggest that the entire human population is already (or on the point of) becoming providers of energy for data collection and, simultaneously, victims of a POTENTIAL soft-kill operation.

They depend on our lack of knowledge to terrorise us and, therefore, I suspect that this entire line of enquiry is a psy-op COVERING UP FOR and DISTRACTING FROM the very real threat to our health by the existing un-natural electro-magnetic radiation of telecommunications.

Come at me as much as you like.

Until Wallace, Hughes, Juxtaposition and their fan club can show me evidence as listed in 1-4 above, I remain highly sceptical and intellectually insulted.

🔥🔥🔥

Previous post on the same subject:

