Frances Leader
Aug 19

Please share this with anyone who is terrorised by microscopic images circulating on social media!

"How does a MICROscope see NANOtech?

It is simply impossible! The equipment is not powerful enough.

Furthermore, where are the hi-tech factories and deliveries of enough materials to fill 8 billion jabs with trillions of intricate devices? Who pays for them?

I have a microscope and I can make images of cuboid crystals and semi-transparent colourful fibres simply by drying a sample of virtually any fluid in fresh air. Household dust is very difficult to keep from contaminating slides and cover slips even in a BSL 4 setting. A home mounted microscope is impossible to keep clean. To create a slide full of red fibres (for example) just wear a red dress or shirt. To create cuboid structures just spit on a slide and let it dry or do the same with a drop of seawater. Salt crystals are especially fascinating because they do appear to ‘self-assemble’ into layered blocks right before your eyes.

Please do not allow amateur microscopists to mislead you. The only way that we can confirm the existence of so-called ‘nanotech’ in our blood is with a comparable CONFIRMED SAMPLE of such an object from the manufacturer."

David A. Hughes
Aug 19

Why lie that Wallace and I are on the same team?

https://dhughes.substack.com/p/a-nasty-piece-of-work

Why claim that the article was "recent" when it is over a year old and must clearly be read in view of my critique of Wallace?

