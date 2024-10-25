Light in its correct order

Something has bugged me for many years and I mentioned it a few times to friends and in my writing. Nobody seemed to have noticed that the order of colours, when depicting the natural prism of light, had been reversed.

We began to see the rainbow hijacked and turned upside down so many years ago that now, everyone just assumes that it should be depicted with the red hue at the top.

Look at this photograph of the earliest Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd album here:

Dark Side of the Moon Cover

The iconic cover art of Pink Floyd’s 1973 album “The Dark Side of the Moon” features a prism-like design with a beam of white light passing through it, refracting into a spectrum of colours. The image is often described as mysterious, elegant, and graphic.

Design Process

The cover was created by Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis, a renowned design studio. According to Powell, the idea emerged from a brainstorming session that lasted until 4:00 a.m. Thorgerson showed Powell a black-and-white photograph of a prism with a colour beam projected through it, which he had found in a physics textbook. After graphic designer George Hardie provided his expertise, Hipgnosis presented the prism design, along with other ideas, to the band. The band members, including Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright, and Nick Mason, approved the prism concept almost immediately.

Symbolism

The prism represents the band’s music, which explores themes of life, mortality, and mental health. The refracted colours symbolize the emotional and psychological complexities of human experience. The image has been interpreted in various ways, including as a representation of the band’s music, the human psyche, and the passage of time.

Impact

The Dark Side of the Moon cover image has become an instantly recognizable symbol of Pink Floyd and their music. It has been reproduced and parodied countless times, and its influence can be seen in various forms of art and design. The image has also been used as a cultural reference point, symbolizing the counterculture and psychedelic movements of the 1960s and 1970s.

Legacy

Today, the Dark Side of the Moon cover image remains an iconic representation of Pink Floyd’s music and legacy. It continues to inspire artists, designers, and fans alike, and its mystique endures as a testament to the power of music and art to transcend time and culture.

BUT WAS IT DISPLAYED UPSIDE DOWN AND MINUS ONE COLOUR DELIBERATELY?

Colour is a small part of the electro-magnetic spectrum:

Each colour has its own properties with its own wavelength and frequency.

Isaac Newton proved that white light is indeed made up of colours by passing natural sunlight through a glass prism which in result projected a rainbow of colours on a surface. He then proceeded to use a second glass prism and combined the light from the first prism (which split the suns rays into separate colours) to produce white light once again. Thus proving white light (i.e., light from the sun) contains colour.

SO WHO DECIDED TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF COLOURS FROM SEVEN TO SIX? AND WHO TURNED THE PRISM UPSIDE DOWN? MORE IMPORTANTLY WHY DID THEY DO THAT?

We all see the rainbow symbol everywhere these days. It has been hijacked and limited to represent an array of sexualities BUT not all sexualities! Notice that in every case, the prism colours are seen upside down:

Other older cultures have associated different colours with moods, emotions, vital organs and healing.

The ancient Egyptians appear to have revered the use of colour. (See this study)

Ayurvedic medical practitioners use the colours of the rainbow as can be seen illustrated in this diagram:

I am, I feel, I do, I love, I speak, I see, I understand….. 7 states of mind, associated with 7 colours, to achieve true inner balance.

ONWARDS!

