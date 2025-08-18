Uncensored

Yolanda Pritam Hari
Aug 18

"My miniscule, tight-fisted existence is but a penny against their billions, no doubt. However, my soul is unsullied by the guilt of perpetuating their poisonous fakery, their sweat shops and their multi-billion rip-off international enterprises."

love this, and it's me too!

Rob D
Aug 18

Hear hear! I don't typically toot my own horn except to show that it's possible to change. For most of my life, I've done my best to support things I agree with and absolutely withdraw support from industries and companies that are actively destroying us either with their products or their agendas. I really doubled down in 2013 after I read some books on food where, almost immediately, I went through every single food item in my pantry and read every single label and threw away pounds and pounds of pure poison that I didn't realize I had been putting in my body. Since 2013 I have very rarely eaten anything that I didn't make myself or buy from a company that is "doing it right". If even those who read your post would, at a minimum, stop visiting fast food restaurants, stop buying mass produced over-processed foods, stop using OTC drugs and prescription drugs, stop getting "vaccines", stop "upgrading" to the latest and "greatest" control device ("smart" phone), stop asking permission from the government before doing things that in their gut they know doesn't cause anyone else harm, and, of course, I could continue. If people would just realize how much power we have and would just DO something... *anything* to opt out of this system we could turn it around. I believe that with all of my heart. As long as people are too lazy to do anything and keep waiting for "government" to pass a law or some kind of legislation to "save them" we will NEVER see an end to the madness. Withdrawing our support is still something that we have within our power. It's not even hard to do! There are hundreds, if not thousands, of other options out there and most of them cost about the same as what most people are using now. I grow weary Francis. :) It was inspiring to read your testimony... I can only hope that a few others will finally make the decision to TAKE BACK THEIR POWER before it's too late.

Side note: aspartame... OMG! It's in so many things that people don't realize. It's in most "diet" soft drinks that people drink like water, it's in almost all chewing gum, etc. It is incredibly addictive. The body doesn't know how to process this artificial sweetener that literally turns to grain alcohol in our system. Most people don't know it's from the feces of E-coli bacterium. The average person will not study this though. They will search and see that some agency or company says that aspartame is "safe". No it is NOT. I better stop there. Sorry for the mini rant. Thanks Francis!

