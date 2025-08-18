This meme was created for me by a friend in 2013 from a photo and remarks made during a speech at an Anti-Fracking protest in UK

I believe that protests and boycotts work hand in hand. Boycotts are easy, they simply involve abstinence but protests require boots on the ground, turning up and showing sincerity.

All my adult life (almost 60 years now) I have boycotted pharmaceuticals, chemicals in food, animal cruelty and top-down governance wherever they rear their ugly heads. I have simultaneously protested on the front lines and, for the recent decade, via the medium of writing.

I have been boycotting a huge range of products and services for so long that I can't remember why I started doing it, in many cases!

I boycott every business which profits from war, big P-Harma or Big Oil-n-Gas. I won't consume any product that is saturated in glyphosate or is known to be GMO. I avoid all main stream media (BBC, CNN, Guardian (spit), Sky, GBNews etc).

My money does not darken the doors of Amazon (spit), any major supermarket, new clothes stores, Nestlé products, Coca Cola, fast food franchises, most chemical soup hygiene products, plastics, Black Fridays and I distil all water to boycott fluoride. I also boycott products from Israel in solidarity with Palestinians.

I gave up dyeing my hair, wearing makeup, driving a car, watching tell-lie-vision, cinema, gigs, pubs and listening to radio. I see no adverts of any kind online due to using a Brave browser.

'Crikey!' I hear you gasp! 'What DO you buy, Fran? You sound like a nun!'

I laugh and think: None of this, that or 'the other'!! 🤣😂

A couple of years ago, I bought a cheap but tidy 3rd-hand mobility scooter from a local vendor. Meet the very pretty and efficient Spiffy McZoom:

I am disabled, so we get online deliveries from Ocado. My son does incidental shopping from the local Co-operative shop. Even our local quality butcher delivers, if the order is large enough. We indulge in Indian or Chinese meals once a week from small local businesses which are also delivered.

I very rarely buy 2nd-hand clothes from charity shops or cotton Indian dresses from local market stalls. I do not wear shoes at all. My feet are too hot and swollen most of the time and I cannot bear them to be touched by unwieldy leather etc.

Everything else I want, like gifts, books and garden plants come via Ebay.

To be fair, I have never been a shopaholic, even when I was young and fit. I always preferred to make things myself from scratch, especially home improvements, food and clothing.

The most recent of my boycotts came about over aspartame. 😝

Ribena blackcurrant cordial used to be a regular in my cupboard until the bloody idiotic UK government decided that we should all eat less sugar. Ribena obeyed by replacing the sugar with aspartame and it tastes like a toxic chemical soup to me. I wrote to them and said I was prepared to pay more for the original recipe product but, OH NO MISSUS, came the haughty response. "Our studies show (yawn) that most of our customers prefer the low sugar formula." They discontinued the all-natural ingredient product I had been consuming for 60 bloody years! Tossers!

Do any of my boycotts impact the industries I despise?

I doubt it. My miniscule, tight-fisted existence is but a penny against their billions, no doubt. However, my soul is unsullied by the guilt of perpetuating their poisonous fakery, their sweat shops and their multi-billion rip-off international enterprises.

Tis the best I can do, given the circumstances.

Do you know where I can buy sackcloth and ashes?

Do they deliver? 😉

—0—

At this point I would like to raise the issue of controlled opposition steering protesters and dissidents into weak and ineffective “pushback”.

I wrote scathingly about that here:

Social media is full of video makers, speakers, influencers and groups leading the resistance into the weak activities which have been pre-planned. These are controlling our opposition and at this time, our horizon is entirely dominated by them and their incessant fear porn. They infiltrate every movement, water down our resistance and refuse to focus on ideas that fall outside their narrow narratives. They hoist previously unknown characters onto rostrums and stages, claiming that these are our leaders, the ‘tip of our spear’. ~ quoted from the article.

This pop-up protest was obviously created by a controlled opposition because there is no sign of home-made signs, only a sea of pre-printed and prepared banners and flags.

Here is a very important article by

on the subject of controlled opposition and the damage that they do to all our efforts. I urge you to read this:

People often try to tell me that protests do not work but I contend that they only hold that opinion because they are not taking part in any protests and they only know about a very few events that the legacy media covers. Protesters are given a very bad press to discourage people from taking part BECAUSE big numbers and big noise really DOES work to raise awareness and put authoritarians under pressure to change.

I have experienced massive success by protesting since 1967. I am not saying that it was an easy ride at any point. Some protests continued for many years before they achieved their goals. Some have to be revisited time after time because the wrongs have been merely kicked down the road rather than actually corrected and dispensed with. See this list: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_protests_in_the_United_Kingdom

Take protests against war, as a classic example.

My boomer generation have protested against every war since Vietnam! Yet still, warmongers and their disgusting Black Nobility overlords prefer to foment war because it is the most effective population control mechanism and creates the most fear and ruin.

Do you think we can boycott war? Obviously not.

Do you think we should stop protesting against war? Obviously not.

Therefore, I conducted both forms of resistance (and many other direct actions) whenever the opportunity arose because I believe that, eventually, our barrage of moral indignation will be victorious and our future generations will know peace.

At protests I often slept in my Audi estate car shielded by blankets from the blazing summer heat, winter cold and prying eyes. I loved this rainproof banner that I made from a plastic rain cape!

Early morning windy frozen stroll at Barton Moss Anti Fracking Camp January 2015

Satisfied with myself because we occupied a Dorset field on the Jurassic Coast for six winter months and caused Infrastrata Oil Exploration to declare bankruptcy 2016

Very recently (and ongoing) are protests about the destruction of Gaza. These have obviously become a thorn in the British government side. So much so, that they felt the need to curb our freedom of speech by proscribing one particular group of activists. Palestine Action was dubbed TERRORIST. On the back of this legislation, Police have arrested hundreds of ordinary protesters because they are suspected of being members of the Palestine Action group. So far no charges have been laid against any protesters.

This is ridiculous.

British Christians and Muslims have mounted huge protests in London for many years on this very issue because persecution of Gaza and the West Bank has been ongoing for decades! The recent extremism from Israeli Defence Force is simply their latest and greatest atrocity.

Image from BBC report Nov 2023 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67246847

For the government to deny us our freedom of speech on the streets of Britain PROVES categorically that boycotts and protests are a very effective peaceful way to convey to power that we find fault with their decisions.

I hope to see more protests from ordinary people who have never taken part before. They will meet some lovely people who think like they do.

A protest is not only a political statement -

IT IS A MOVING, HEART-WARMING SOCIAL OCCASION DURING WHICH WE MAKE FRIENDS ACROSS ALL DIVIDES.

GET OUT AND PROTEST - YOU KNOW YOU WANT TO!

