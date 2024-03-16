My first encounter with Leuren Moret, an internationally recognized Geoscientist, a specialist on the environmental and the biological effects of ionising radiation, was completely by chance. I came across an interview she gave which happened to be mentioning the bloodlines that I was beginning to research more than a decade ago.

Today, I was thrilled to see another interview, unexpectedly popping up in my notifications from YouTube. This one was recorded in 2016 and, right at the beginning, she captured my attention by quoting Confucius:

In this interview Lauren Moret discusses one of the world’s most taboo subjects. She tackles RADIATION and she boldly associates its use with the deliberate destruction of all life. Most shocking of all, she attributes blame for this ecocide to the modus operandi of the Jesuits.

Leuren Moret discovered that many of the leading old Roman Empire families of Italy were descended from ancient Iranian bloodlines and are among those I usually refer to as the Venetian Black Nobility.

The Black Nobility Farnesi family is one that apparently descends from Iran. They sponsored the Jesuits and secured the Jesuits as a military wing for the Pope. They undertook education projects in Italy and Germany which resulted in the establishment of the Illuminati and caused them to be disbanded by a very sensible Pope. Another more manipulatable Papal candidate was installed by the Black Nobility and he allowed the Jesuits back into action. It was Jesuit influence which triggered the revolutions in France, America and virtually anywhere else! The Jesuits also control the CIA.

It was Jesuits who went on to develop Communism in their 'Reducciones' of the Caribbean (1503) and later in South America at the beginning of the 17th century. They infiltrated most of the higher education centres of the world and taught communism to key activists like Marx, Lenin and many others. Their missionaries took Communism into China. Their students became the major US banksters who funded infiltrations into Russia and orchestrated the murder of the Russian Royal family.

“You have to live in their house to know who they are, so that when you leave you know how to challenge them and expose them. Because what they are doing is immoral, illegal and insane. They are destroying this planet without our permission, without informing us and without ever having a good reason for doing it. They are just doing it BECAUSE THEY CAN. That is what woke me up.” ~ Leuren Moret in the video.

“Let’s go back and look at the history. The first computer language was made for the Navy. Fortran came out of the University of Illinois…. that is where Linda Katehi ended up with 19 antenna patents. These antenna waveforms are the new mechanism to enslave society, to take over the whole world. That is what HAARP is. That is to entrain the earth’s magnetic field and the animal studies for mind control were done here and are still being done here on the UC Davis campus.” ~ quoted from the video.

The conversation turns particularly prescient from the 56th minute onwards. Leuren describes the technology which is buried under our streets to form an entire control grid! She mentions the suicides at Universities…. the prostitution…. and Satanic groups blatantly displaying their symbols and events.

I don’t want to tell you much more….. listen to the video interview.

You will hear why our society is changing so drastically.

It is NOT just because of vaccines as we have been assuming.

There were no mRNA vaccines in 2016.

It is because the electro-magnetic radiation is being manipulated!