"By Olle Johansson, associate professor, retired from The Karolinska Institute Medical University, Stockholm, Sweden. The article was first published in NewsVoice:

Occurrence of new, antibiotic-resistant, high-risk bacterial clones

A short time ago, in November 2024, I read that a multi-resistant strain of the Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria has taken hold in Europe. According to a new study, the occurrence of new, more resistant forms of a high-risk clone has increased sharply in recent years, including also in my own country, Sweden. Traditionally, E. coli bacteria are spread via water, food and contact with infected humans, the latter especially in hospitals where a lot of antibiotics are used.

By mapping the genetic mass of the E. coli bacteria, the European infection control agency, The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), in collaboration with, among others, the Swedish Public Health Agency, has been able to show how the resistant bacteria that carry ESBL-CARBA (Extended Spectrum Beta-Lactamase with Carbapenemase Activity, a substance found in some bacteria that makes them resistant to certain antibiotics) has spread within and between European countries. The study was recently published in the journal Eurosurveillance (Kohlenberg et al. 2024).

”The study gives further evidence of the serious increase in multi-resistant bacteria that risks reducing the possibility of treating severe bacterial infections in the future. Urgent measures are required to counter the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in Sweden and globally”, says Vilhelm Müller, investigator at the Swedish Public Health Agency.

Infections difficult to treat now will become very difficult, or even impossible, to treat in the near future … and that will also include ordinary, everyday ones!" Please read on here>>

https://newsvoice.se/2025/01/radiation-exposed-bacteria/

Well, it's a start!

https://youtu.be/XgUA2-pWVS0?si=NV4zckxZLj2vvJLU

