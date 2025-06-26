I asked Brave AI to provide information on political lobbying from the Telecommunications industry.

I was surprised to note that 2002 was a bumper year:

What happened in 2002 that required so much investment?

As can be seen from the above chart, 2002 was the year that 3G wireless communications was rolled out and coincided with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) which is a respiratory illness that led to severe breathing difficulties and, in some cases, death.

The disease initially emerged in Guangdong Province, Southern China but caused greatest impact in nearby Hong Kong. The case fatality rate during the 2002-2004 outbreak was around 11%, with higher mortality rates observed in individuals over 60 years old. There was much speculation but the consensus of conventional opinion agreed that this was a ‘virus’ probably transmitted from wildlife to humans.

So I researched the roll out of 3G in Hong Kong and was informed that a company called 3 Hong Kong, operated by Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings, launched its 3G services in the early 2000s. Specifically, 3 Hong Kong introduced 3G services in 2002, marking a significant advancement in mobile telecommunications in the region. https://www.frequencycheck.com/countries/hong-kong

When I went in search of information about how many people were affected by SarsCov1 I was informed: “The exact number of people infected with SARS-CoV-1 is not provided in the context. However, it is mentioned that the SARS-CoV-1 outbreak was largely brought under control by simple public health measures, and the mortality rate was around 9% for patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-1 infection. Additionally, it is noted that the SARS-CoV-1 outbreak led to many research programs, but ultimately failed to prevent the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.” Hardly surprising because they were looking in all the wrong places, by design.

When I persisted for data I arrived at a WHO page which was 404! It seems that the only information I was able to get concerned deaths and that was registered by the Lancet as 774.

3G refers to only the third generation of electro-magnetic telecommunication equipment and we now live in a soup which includes 4G, 4.5G and 5G.

Somewhat thwarted in my research, I took a break and listened to one of our best experts, retired Professor Olle Johansson, a neuro-scientist, chatting recently about some of the effects that he has observed during his studies.

Professor Olle Johansson discusses the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria driven by chronic RF radiation exposure. He also covers why electro-hypersensitivity (EHS) is a functional impairment, not an illness; why harmonisers don’t help; how synthetic EMFs differ from natural ones; blood-brain barrier damage; and the only known safe level of exposure to man-made fields: zero.

Plus, insights on EHS relationships, why insurance companies understand electromagnetic harm far better than most doctors, the shielded cube experiment, honey bees, DNA alteration, and the forgotten concept of "quiet enjoyment" of our homes. This video is essential viewing for anyone navigating EMF reality.

I find it amusing that the professor recounts his experiences, similar to those we all have, in which people we try to alert get very angry with us for questioning the use of smart phones and other wifi devices like ear buds.

It is tragic that so many are addicted to wireless communications and oblivious of the threat to their health.

