Frustrated by the complete lack of information available from my local Department of the Environment in Dorset, UK I set about discovering whether there are any studies being undertaken into the health impacts of electro-magnetic fields. My idea was to provide my local Council with information about an issue which is quite likely going to become more and more relevant to their environmental work.

I did not find many current INDEPENDENT studies but I did find a consortium of European research organisations funded, in the most part by the EU.

CLUE-H network

This organisation co-ordinates ongoing research into 5G’s biological effects primarily focuses on high-frequency millimeter waves (above 6 GHz) and their interactions with biological systems, particularly under real-world exposure conditions.

The CLUE-H network involves more than 70 European research organisations in four research consortia:

ETAIN, GOLiAT, NextGEM and SEAWave

with additional contributions from scientists in USA, Korea, and Japan.

I am struck by the names given to these research organisations. They don’t exactly conjure up connections to the telecommunications industry, do they? If you saw them you would not automatically recognise their importance in the study of electro-magnetic radiation, would you? I conclude that they don’t seek to make themselves well known to the public. Let’s look closer….

Clue-H have a policy brief published on 2nd March 2026 - introduced as follows:

5G EXPOSURE OF EUROPEAN CITIZENS As Europe rapidly advances toward the widespread adoption of 5G technology, there is a growing policy interest in understanding the implications of this shift for public health, particularly in terms of exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMFs). The transition to 5G has introduced new frequencies, transmission patterns, and network architectures that alter how individuals are exposed in everyday settings. These changes build upon the continuous evolution of mobile networks, in which each successive generation has modified both the exposure originating from network base stations and the exposure associated with the use of personal devices, as a result of improved energy efficiency at both ends of the communication link. Current research efforts across Europe, including large-scale measurement campaigns, are necessary to quantify these new exposure patterns and assess how they relate to network quality, user behaviour, population groups, and location. Moreover, studies on how the European population perceives exposure from different sources are also important to identify misconceptions on exposure and help to fill the gaps in risk communication. The results of such studies form the foundation for policy actions that safeguard public health, support evidence-based regulation, and ensure the responsible deployment of 5G and future wireless technologies. Background Key Concepts – What’s new with 5G? Human exposure to RF-EMFs of mobile communications is the result of overlapping exposure scenarios. These can be distinguished by source, voluntariness, and spatial proximity to the source. ~ read more here.

ETAIN

With the ETAIN 5G Scientist app you can measure your exposure to 4G, 5G and WiFi radiation and contribute to an Open European Exposure Map! Citizen science paradigm at the forefront of ETAIN The project adopts a participatory approach for the co-design and development of the app on RF-EMF exposure. Communities are engaged throughout participative hubs and hands-on activities following a citizen engagement strategy. https://www.etainproject.eu/

GOLiAT

The GOLiAT project investigating 5G health effects officially began in July 2022, with its kick-off meeting held on July 6–7, 2022, in Barcelona.

It is coordinated by Mònica Guxens at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) and is funded by the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation programme under Grant Agreement No 101057262. Therefore, it reports to the European Commission through this funding framework.

Key Research Areas:

Studies are investigating genotoxicity, gene expression, cell proliferation, oxidative stress and skin absorption, especially due to the shallow penetration of millimeter waves. Particular attention is being paid to how sweat ducts may act as antennas, potentially leading to localized energy absorption.

Current Gaps:

Major reviews, such as one published in Nature examining over 100 studies, conclude there is no confirmed evidence of harm below international safety limits, but highlight widespread methodological limitations, including poor temperature control and dosimetry, and a lack of independent replication.

Long-Term Monitoring:

Since long-term human exposure studies on 5G are still lacking, research initiatives like the **GOLiAT Project** are conducting population-level studies to assess neuropsychological and broader health impacts.

Scientific Debate:

While regulatory bodies emphasise safety within current guidelines, some scientists advocate for the precautionary principle, citing evidence of biological effects and calling for more rigorous, real-life condition studies before full deployment. https://projectgoliat.eu/about/

Next GEM

Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) produced by man-made devices are all around us. Especially with the next generation of radiofrequency EMFs, further investigations regarding EMF and possible health risks are required. In this context, the EU-funded NextGEM project will generate relevant knowledge of EMF exposure in residential, public and occupational settings. The project will design a new framework for the generation of health-relevant scientific knowledge and data on new scenarios of exposure to EMF in multiple frequency bands. Its overall aim is to provide a healthy living and working environment, under safe EMF exposure conditions.

https://www.nextgem.eu/

SEAWave

The full title of the SEAWave project is: Scientific-Based Exposure and Risk Assessment of Radiofrequency and mm-Wave Systems from children to elderly (5G and Beyond). It is co-funded by Horizon Europe and SERI (Switzerland). It aims to contribute to the scientific basis for health risk assessment of 5G and offer the means for effective health risk communication and results dissemination to all stakeholders, ranging from citizens and national regulators, to standardization bodies and the industry.

The pervasiveness and social-economic dependence on wireless technology has steadily increased over the last three decades. Currently, the 5th generation (5G) New Radio (NR) cellular system is being deployed to unlock the potential of new applications that require the connection of many more devices (Internet of Things), higher data rates and low latency (autonomous driving, ‘Factory of the Future’). 5G operates in two frequency bands, 5G NR FR1 and 5G NR FR2. Many exposure parameters of 5G are similar to those of 2G-4G. However, there are also many differences that lead to major knowledge gaps, all of which will be addressed by the SEAWave project. https://seawave-project.eu/

I continued my hunt for ongoing independent studies into the health effects of electromagnetic fields (EMFs).

I found:

Government and University Research:

Studies funded by public agencies, such as the U.S. National Toxicology Program (NTP) and the Ramazzini Institute in Italy, have found clear evidence of carcinogenic activity (e.g., heart schwannomas) and DNA damage in animals exposed to high levels of RF radiation, independent of industry influence.

WHO’s International EMF Project:

Established in 1996, this initiative coordinates global research and reviews scientific literature to assess health risks, funded by WHO member states.

NB - It is important to notice that there is the usual tendency for “funding bias”. Analyses show a correlation between funding source and study outcomes. Independent or government-funded studies are significantly more likely to report biological effects from EMF exposure compared to industry-funded research.

The most vocal critics of 5G are scientists, doctors, and advocacy groups who argue that current safety standards are inadequate and call for a precautionary approach.

International EMF Scientist Appeal:

Over 240 scientists and medical doctors from around the world have signed this appeal, citing peer-reviewed research showing biological effects from electromagnetic fields (EMF) below current safety limits. They warn of potential risks including cancer, genetic damage, and neurological disorders, and call for stronger exposure guidelines.

5G Appeal to the EU:

The 5G Appeal is a campaign launched in September 2017 that has been sent to the European Union seven times, currently endorsed by over 400 scientists and medical doctors from more than 36 countries. The appeal demands a moratorium on 5G deployment and stricter exposure guidelines, arguing that current standards rely solely on heating effects while ignoring biological harms such as DNA damage, cancer risks, and harm to the environment. Click the green link if you would like to add your signature to the appeal.

Prominent Individuals:

Researchers like Dr. Joel M. Moskowitz (UC Berkeley) and Professor John William Frank (University of Edinburgh) have publicly urged a moratorium on 5G, emphasising the lack of long-term health studies and the potential for harm from increased exposure to radiofrequency radiation.

Dr Magda Havas’s research since the 1990s is concerned with the biological effects of electromagnetic pollution including radio frequency radiation, electromagnetic fields, dirty electricity, and ground current. She works with diabetics as well as with individuals who have multiple sclerosis, tinnitus, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia and those who are electrically hypersensitive. She also conducts research on sick building syndrome as it relates to power quality in schools.

I am particularly grateful to Dr Havas for a short YouTube clip created 16 years ago which illustrates clearly the impact of EMFs on live blood:

Dr. Andrew Tresidder, a GP from Devon, is a prominent UK signatory to the International EMF Scientist Appeal and has testified on 5G health risks before local councils.

Dr. Richard House, a psychologist and researcher, has led local campaigns in Gloucestershire, petitioning for a moratorium on 5G rollout until independent safety studies are completed.

Another very popular campaigning British doctor is Erica Mallery-Blythe, MD.

Dr. Erica Mallery-Blythe is a Special Expert at the International Commission on Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) and Founder of Physicians’ Health Initiative for Radiation and Environment (PHIRE). The group is currently constructing best practice guidelines for non-ionising radiation (NIR) health safeguarding for multiple settings including hospitals, schools, and workspaces. Dr. Mallery-Blythe is a UK-trained medical doctor with a decade of experience within hospital medicine, specialising in emergency trauma medicine, developing a special interest in Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) in 2008. She has been invited to lecture globally on this issue and has discussed the public health issues surrounding non-ionising radiation exposure at the highest political level both in the UK and in Europe.

Action Against 5G is a major UK campaign group that crowdfunded over £160,000 for a legal challenge against the government, arguing it failed to properly assess health risks. The group includes support from UK doctors and scientists and has pursued judicial reviews.

Lorna Hackett, a solicitor, claims personal harm from 5G exposure and has worked with barrister Michael Mansfield QC on the legal case.

Several UK councils, including Glastonbury, Frome, and Stroud, have adopted the precautionary principle in response to local campaigners’ concerns, halting or pausing 5G deployments.

Criticism of Regulatory Bodies:

Community voices often criticise organisations like ICNIRP and national regulators, alleging industry influence and outdated safety standards that ignore non-thermal biological effects. Pressure resulted in the committee admitting that they are aware of gaps in their knowledge which they addressed in a comprehensive pdf here.

There are a number of internationally recognised experts in the field of electro-magnetic frequencies who have provided me with information for my archive:

They include:

Prof Olle Johansson, a world-leading authority on the health effects of electromagnetic fields (EMF) and the functional impairment known as electrohypersensitivity (EHS). He served as an Associate Professor in the Department of Neuroscience at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, where he was the head of the Experimental Dermatology Unit until his retirement in November 2017, after which he continued his research independently.

He coined the term ”screen dermatitis” to describe skin changes in computer users and introduced the clinical understanding of electro-hypersensitivity as a cellularly correct avoidance reaction to electromagnetic radiation.

His work investigates adverse health effects of modern man-made EMFs (including mobile phones, WiFi, and 5G) on the skin, immune system, and nervous system, with a focus on mast cell activation.

He has published over 500 to 600 original articles, reviews, and book chapters, and his doctoral thesis was titled ”Peptide Neurons in the Central and Peripheral Nervous System.”

and

Dr Martin L. Pall is a Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry and Basic Medical Sciences at Washington State University, renowned for his research on Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, multiple chemical sensitivity, and the biological effects of low-intensity microwave frequency electromagnetic fields (MWV-EMF). He earned his BA in Physics and PhD in Biochemistry and Genetics from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) before retiring from his teaching position in 2008 to focus entirely on EMF research.

His most significant scientific contribution is the VGCC (voltage-gated calcium channel) hypothesis, which proposes that non-thermal EMFs from wireless technologies (such as cell phones, Wi-Fi, and 5G) activate VGCCs in cell membranes. This activation triggers a cascade of biological effects, including increased intracellular calcium, oxidative stress, and DNA damage, which Pall links to a wide range of health issues including neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Pall is a vocal advocate for EMF safety, arguing that current safety guidelines fail to account for non-thermal biological effects and that the expansion of 5G networks poses significant health risks without adequate risk assessment. His work has been cited in numerous reviews and he has published extensively on the mechanisms by which electromagnetic fields impact human health, challenging the prevailing scientific paradigm that only thermal effects are harmful. Despite his prominence in this field, his views on the health impacts of 5G and wireless technology are not universally accepted by the broader scientific community.

and posthumously

Yuri Grigoriev who just managed to complete his book on the dangers of 5G and see it published in the West, before he passed away in Moscow on April 6 2021, at the age of 95.

I have been campaigning for recognition of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS) since 2016. I am very grateful for all the support and information that my followers and subscribers have added to my articles. I don’t doubt that we will continue until this dam breaks.

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