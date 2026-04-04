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9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
Apr 4

"The truth about mobile phone and wireless radiation: what we know, what we need to find out, and what you can do now"

Presented by Dr Devra Davis, Visiting Professor of Medicine at the Hebrew University Hadassah Medical School, and Visiting Professor of Medicine at Ondokuz Mayis University, Turkey.

https://youtu.be/BwyDCHf5iCY

Radiation Health London – September 2019

Say no to ICNIRP (International Commission on Non-Ionising Radiation Protection)

https://youtu.be/jPuMc_2KleA

IS 5G REALLY THAT BAD?

PROFESSOR MARTIN PAUL WEIGHS IN! - https://youtu.be/eYmgRVHu6Kw

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Marcella Amlie's avatar
Marcella Amlie
Apr 4

Thank you for your work. My suggestion would be to amble over to the Odysee platform and type in "5G dangers" and see what comes up. As I recall - among other things - it destroys the human reproductive capacity, which the mRNA COVID injection also damages.

5G and 6G are part of a stacked weapons system that will ultimately destroy the biosphere. There's a level of deception and absolute insanity in all of the projected future.

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