Due to major cataclysms and cosmic events this planet has changed and continues to change as it hurtles through the universe and the life that manages to survive upon it has adapted over and over and will continue to adapt.

The future is unpredictable because our entire solar system is constantly heading into spaces beyond knowing, due to the universe's expansion process. There may come a time (billions of years from now) when the universe stops expanding and begins to contract. It may have done this thousands of times, for all we know.

I think of it as a living thing, breathing....