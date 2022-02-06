Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Feb 7, 2022

America’s Radioactive Secret

Oil-and-gas wells produce nearly a trillion gallons of toxic waste a year. An investigation shows how it could be making workers sick and contaminating communities across America.

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/oil-gas-fracking-radioactive-investigation-937389/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Frances Leader and others
Baz's avatar
Baz
Aug 2

Keep going!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture