My Irish friend,

, was desperate to send me this photo yesterday and it finally reached me last night. All day long I had been wondering what evil stunt the Nobs would pull for the Ides of March…

Yeah, I hear ya all yelling at me saying, “they do evil every day!”

I know, I know…. but I also know that the Black Nobility would have to mark the Ides of March in some diabolical way, they always do!

I wrote back to Arbz,

“So they chose the day that Caesar was assassinated, the Ides of March to celebrate Long Covid? How indicative of the general piss-take is THAT? Sneering smarmy Nobs laughing all the way to the bank with their profits from Big P-Harma! Long Covid won’t be cured until every last 5G tower is down and THEY KNOW IT!! This genocide just got a few degrees hotter.

Arbz replied:

Didn't catch on about Caesar but it's a new level of madness Frances-thought it was a windup until seen other posts about it…don't know whether to have a minute’s silence or batter some saucepans together here😅😂🤣

Well, I had gone off to bed by the time he wrote that so I didn’t see it until this morning. Had to dash off a swift response:

If it is to become an Annual Event I think we should burn effigies of Black Nobs and spikey Viruses. We could have competitions to see who could make the most artistic representation of the enemies and then do a Burning Man sort of ceremony on Epstein Island. We could all watch from hijacked superyachts and enjoy parties competing to see who can catapult their Rich Git furthest overboard… that sort of thing.

So mateys!

What are YOUR suggestions for LONG COVID AWARENESS DAY?

Please do devise the most grizzly, most imaginative, most internationally relevant extravaganza possible.

Let’s be grateful that the Nobs, in their infinite wisdom, have granted us a special day to mark our awareness of the eternal sickness that they have inflicted on the world.

HAIL CAESAR AND ALL THAT…..

ONWARDS!

xx

Afterthought for those who do not follow me regularly:

I have never been vaxxed…. nor contracted ‘Covid19’ and yet, miraculously, I have many of the symptoms now described as Long Covid.

I say it is ELECTRO-MAGNETIC RADIATION POISONING and I know this because when I can shield myself from the EMFs I feel a whole lot better!