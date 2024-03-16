My Irish friend,, was desperate to send me this photo yesterday and it finally reached me last night. All day long I had been wondering what evil stunt the Nobs would pull for the Ides of March…
Yeah, I hear ya all yelling at me saying, “they do evil every day!”
I know, I know…. but I also know that the Black Nobility would have to mark the Ides of March in some diabolical way, they always do!
I wrote back to Arbz,
“So they chose the day that Caesar was assassinated, the Ides of March to celebrate Long Covid? How indicative of the general piss-take is THAT? Sneering smarmy Nobs laughing all the way to the bank with their profits from Big P-Harma!
Long Covid won’t be cured until every last 5G tower is down and THEY KNOW IT!!
This genocide just got a few degrees hotter.
Arbz replied:
Didn't catch on about Caesar but it's a new level of madness Frances-thought it was a windup until seen other posts about it…don't know whether to have a minute’s silence or batter some saucepans together here😅😂🤣
Well, I had gone off to bed by the time he wrote that so I didn’t see it until this morning. Had to dash off a swift response:
If it is to become an Annual Event I think we should burn effigies of Black Nobs and spikey Viruses. We could have competitions to see who could make the most artistic representation of the enemies and then do a Burning Man sort of ceremony on Epstein Island.
We could all watch from hijacked superyachts and enjoy parties competing to see who can catapult their Rich Git furthest overboard… that sort of thing.
So mateys!
What are YOUR suggestions for LONG COVID AWARENESS DAY?
Please do devise the most grizzly, most imaginative, most internationally relevant extravaganza possible.
Let’s be grateful that the Nobs, in their infinite wisdom, have granted us a special day to mark our awareness of the eternal sickness that they have inflicted on the world.
HAIL CAESAR AND ALL THAT…..
ONWARDS!
xx
Afterthought for those who do not follow me regularly:
I have never been vaxxed…. nor contracted ‘Covid19’ and yet, miraculously, I have many of the symptoms now described as Long Covid.
I say it is ELECTRO-MAGNETIC RADIATION POISONING and I know this because when I can shield myself from the EMFs I feel a whole lot better!
LONG COVID AWARENESS DAY
I notice that none of you are suggesting ways to mark Long Covid Awareness Day! Is that because you approve of my idea to hijack the Black Nob's superyachts and burn effigies on Epstein Island?
Surely some of you have got more gruesome ideas than me?
What about street parties with barbequed Black Nob Burgers? Dyed with lots of Black Pepper and washed down with plenty of black Guinness in respect for Arbz and his wonderful Irish nation?
Or -
Mass raves with big bonfires and fireworks where we burn effigies of the Roman Senators and their descendants?
Or -
Decorating the streets and roads with black ribbons and black bunting, dressing up like pirates and making posh people walk the plank into vats of poo?
I could go on...... 🤣😂
Frances has a theory, and that theory is quite easy to verify or falsify for anyone suffering from long Covid. Openness and skepticism! Now. That is scientific, for real!
If you believe Francis might be correct, and you suffer from s.c. long Covid, then take a week off in the forest and/or in the mountains in a tent, without any EMF around! Do not bring any electronic gadgets!
Next. If it works, report back to us from the countryside, via cable and a computer, preferably with a removed Wi-Fi card, and with a TP cable to the modem, and do turn off EMF from the modem! Just go to the IP-adress of the modem (often marked under it) and login, and turn Wi-Fi off!
Still getting problems at home? Buy a device, or get help to measure EMF, and go look for the source, and remove or shield yourself ... or maybe run for the hills, to do ecological gardening? Maybe pray for the rest of us, who probably will suffer hell on Mother Earth, when and if they turn up the EMF even more?
So. Could long Covid actually be a blessing? A first warning? Who knows? Or could Dr Bryan Ardis be right about the snake venom theory? Or is Dr Ana Maria Mihalcea correct? Or are they attacking us in multiple ways? One thing I know, I know nothing.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2024%3A16-21%2CMark%2013%3A14-19%2CRevelation%2012%3A6%2CRevelation%2012%3A14&version=KJV
Take care in the Jungle! There are predators and parasites out there!