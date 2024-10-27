"The ruling elite have been carrying out secret nuclear war for the purpose of depopulation since World War II under the guise of atmospheric testing 'for the national security,' nuclear power 'too cheap to meter' and depleted uranium 'kinetic energy' bullets" -Leuren Moret

Leuren Moret was one of my first mentors and I thank

for reminding me that I have never written an article about this incredible woman who was such a profound influence on me and who set me off on my earliest research into EMFs and Royal Bloodlines.

Here is the YouTube write up to the video which may help you to identify the characters Leuren mentions during the interview:

▪ UC Davis Chancellor (Linda Katehi) Suspended ▪ - BACKGROUND: ▪ CLAIMS "GREEK" ORIGIN: but last name is town in Utar Pradesh, India, indicating her ancient Iranian origin/bloodline? ▪ hired May 2009 as UCD Chancellor. UI ▪ has military background (Greek Navy) ▪ OCCUPY Nov. 18, 2011 - Oakland/UCDavis: George Soros funded color revolution at UCDavis where Chancellor Katehi ordered police action, and students were pepper sprayed (actually bear repellant [Bear is logo of UC] and resulted in call for Katehi to be fired. ▪ 19+ ANTENNA PATENTS surveillance rollout UC: UCD and other UC campuses have been increasingly been fitted w many complex antennas and antenna networks since Urban Shield. Many of the technologies are related to Katehi's 19 patents. UC has become an EMF prison from the rooftops of the campus to the cell phones of the students, smart meters on buildings, and hidden antennas on cars. ▪ FALL 2015: US LAND GRANT COLLEGES/UNIV. GO SATANIC: ▪ female students groomed/recruited for prostitution (UCB Soros Foundation foreign students, U Mich. female students, UCDavis bars - young female students in cocktail dresses in groups. ▪ Katehi was introduction of overt takeover of UCD by Jesuits/Monsanto, Soros grants for foreign students, UCD collaboration with VietNam as part of Pivot to Asia. ▪ KATEHI UCD ETHICS SCANDAL: Echoes of Univ. of Illinois clout and Admissions scandal: ▪ Controversial moonlighting activities ▪ DeVry University board seat and John Wiley & Sons board ▪ Pepper spray media scrub ▪ Strategic communications budget soared ▪ On April 27, 2016, the UC President's Office announced that Chancellor Katehi had been put on Administrative Leave, and is likely to be forced to resign. ▪ CALIFORNIA TIES TO ILLUMINATI/NWO: ▪ Spanish land grants to House of Castro and links to the locations of the Univ. of Calif. campuses and nuclear weapons labs. ▪ Soka Gakkai/Nichiren Buddhism links to Calif./UC ▪ Sikkh links to Calif./UC and the nuclear industry (nuc plants and weapons) ▪ Image of UCB Sikkh recruiters during Registration week (April)

▪ UC is run like the Jesuits are operated. Students and faculty are huge spy network globally. Students now being trained to overthrow their own governments. Women are used as prostitutes or tweeker chick flypaper to create large revenues for Institutions. UC Santa Cruz Buddhist temples used to impose group think on low quality students characteristic of UCSC.



