On 12th November 2023 I received a large number of comments on one of my posts from a young lady called Laura. They were very interesting links to powerpoints and videos featuring her studies into the Black Nobility and related topics. I was delighted to hear from another researcher who showed that she knows far more than I do and has sources from Spain which were new to me.

I gave her my email address and I persuaded her to start a Substack account which I then cross-posted to all my subscribers with a recommendation.

Laura commenced to post a huge number of subtitled videos at the rate of up to ten per day. She was clearly translating and transferring everything she had from her Odysee channel. This was fantastic, I thought, and I encouraged her whenever I could.

Then everything went pear-shaped.

She asked me to look at a powerpoint she was working on and sent a link to it by email late in the evening of the 9th December. I could not open the link. I checked other powerpoints that I had downloaded previously and realised that none of them would open. I explained this to Laura in comments on one of her Substack posts.

I asked my son whether this was because I was doing something wrong and he checked what I was doing. He concluded that the site which housed Laura’s powerpoints was not open to the public. We investigated and ascertained that the only way to access the powerpoints was to purchase a licence to the site which was owned by Shai Danon, a podcaster and video maker in Israel. I did not want to pay to unlock the powerpoints and (in fact) could not figure out if that was even possible.

When I explained all this to Laura she asked me to connect with her on Zoom.

In the past I have had trouble with Zoom, they tended to cut me off or obscure the sound when I was trying to talk to Ramola D. Since then my laptop was hacked and ruined (around the time that I was completely de-platformed from social media).

My techie son disabled the wifi, bluetooth, microphone and camera on a new laptop which he has protected with high security anti-malware. He checked his work by trying to hack it. He could not. This means that I cannot use any video chat site to do facetime calls. I wasn’t worried about that particularly. I prefer to make phone calls anyway. So I explained this as best I could to Laura.

Laura became frosty towards me.

I figured she was tired, we had been chatting in comments on Substack for several hours, late at night. Then she said that Substack was not good enough because she could not add all the material that she has. I said, OK and hoped that, in the morning, she might have calmed down and all would be well.

I could not have been more wrong.

Thanks to a couple of subscribers, I was alerted to the fact that Laura’s Substack account was missing. I went to look at my posts and, sure enough everything she had ever written or shared was deleted. I was stunned, so I dropped her a note on her latest Odysee video as follows:

Was sorry to see you close your Substack account. Every link to your posts and videos here has been deleted. Every comment you ever made on my posts is also deleted. I will direct people to follow you here.

To which she replied (but later deleted):

You know Frances, I popped on your site someone online suggested you, but you convinced me to create a substack , which is a bullshit, can't post powerpoints there, and I had good opinion about you but when you found out that the powerpoints are created on a cloud in Israel, you said to delete them , since I am "in danger" fuck it I am no afraid of anything; we had interviews and AI knows my face but who cares, I keep going. I put them back. I had a good opinion about you but now..... my red flag was when I asked you to meet me on zoom and have a talk and you said you are in danger since you are exposing the black nobility, they are not the ones who are the problem there are other entities.

I said I don't care, we are in a war then don't be afraid, and I will leave those powerpoints there since they are crucial and people need to read ,not have fun and beer and understand ; I won't be their teacher but I am delivering a message. I am not in marketing to get followers I am delivering a message and as I said this message is not for everyone.

You wanted my help, help of what? you re a researcher so go and research but you do not touch certain spiritual subjects, since they are TABOO.

today I deleted my substack

I am searching for a small group who are at the same level as me, who are going deep into everything , darkest stuff.

I have noticed people who can't cope with information , can't read subtitles ,they are functionally illiterate, or they are overwhelmed and I decided that's it I delete the substack and stay with odysee and with Shai's site who is a genuine guy

Unfortunately there is a small group worldwide who is at the level of the spiritual who can cope with this shit and not afraid and horrified with all that is happening, and ready to fight. I will continue my work on odyssey and Dean is supporting the channel

I am sick and tired of the idiots , we are in a war, we need to sick together but as Tony says leave behind the idiots.

I shared a copy of this to one of my subscribers when he asked what had happened to Laura. It seems that Laura has read that comment thread because today, 14th December 2023, Laura left this (capital lettered) message on her Odysee post and sent me a copy by email:

DON'T BLAME SHAI, IT'S YOUR FAULT, YOU ARE AFRAID OF ME POSTING POWERPOINTS ON ISRAELI SITES,

YOU ARE AFRAID OF THE BLACK NOBILITY, GOING ON A CORNER OF A FUCKING SUBSTACK THAT IS A GHETTO RUN BY AI AS ALL THE SITES ARE.

IF AI OR ANYONE WANTS CAN GET YOU BUT YOU ARE A COWARD TO FIGHT ON THE LIGHT, YOU ARE AFRAID OF COMING AND FACE ME ON A ZOOM CALL. I LEFT SUBSTACK AS I CAN'T POST MOST OF MY STUFF LOTS OF WORK PLUS

I WON'T DEAL WITH RETARDED PEOPLE WHO CAN'T EVEN READ SUBTITLES AS THEY DON'T HAVE DISTRIBUTIVE ATTENTION, THE VIDEOS I POSTED ARE TOO FAST FOR THEM TO WATCH AND READ IN THEIR OWN LANGUAGE

RETARDED PEOPLE

THESE PEOPLE WHO FOLLOW YOU ARE WAY BEHIND , NEED TO SPEED UP. POST THIS AS WELL I AM NOT AFRAID. to prove you that all sites are run by AI, your beloved substack does not let me post anymore either I am blocked by someone or by the site itself.

a screenshot so that you can see for yourself before she deletes it

WTF?

I replied:

What a shame you choose bitchcraft over good manners. Everything you are SHOUTING here is paranoia. I am not afraid otherwise I would not be writing on Substack at all. I think we are best off without you and your raving mad temper.

To refer to my subscribers as retarded people indicates that you consider yourself superior.

That is vain and ugly talk, Laura.

I was nothing but a friend trying to help you. Is this how you treat friends?

GUESS WHAT HAPPENED NEXT?

I received a reply by email as follows:

I am superior to all your subscribers, and shame you are lowering to these kind of people , but it's your problem from now on it's better to leave me alone, bye

PARDON? 😵

Needless to say, I decided that this post needed to be written as a record of this bizarre sequence of events and to be able to explain exactly what happened to everyone who asks about Laura.

It was such a horrible experience, so disappointing and frankly, VERY VERY SUSPICIOUS.

