Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Mar 24, 2023Edited

Now you will think this is not relevant, but Katie uses the spider's web and its gossamer threads in the right way. I am impressed by the synchronicity of metaphor between Katie's broadcast and some of my word choices in this article. She even ends with my favourite 'onwards!' - how amazing is that?

https://youtu.be/k8XczptuZ9Y

Reply
Share
New Health Paradigm's avatar
New Health Paradigm
Mar 23, 2023

Ah yes.... Jordan Peterson, the man who gave very insightful lectures on Hitler's germophobia and obsession with cleanliness and 'purity' (including his nationwide campaign to scrub all of Germany's factories until you could eat your dinner off the floor)... an obsession which eventually led to forced vaccination, internment and demented medical tyranny.

Fast forward to 2021 when he made a video saying everyone should just obey government and "get the damn vaccine!"

Reply
Share
1 reply
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frances Leader · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture