Best to find out what he wants us to know first…. so I checked out his 2 most recent short videos:

And this one which was posted very recently but is more lengthy.

You may be wondering why I am interested in what Mr Peterson, a Canadian author and former psychology professor, is up to these days. Karen Bracken published a link to Amazing Polly’s brilliant video which screamed some amazing connections between Jordan Peterson and other people involved with ARC. Polly raises some good points but didn’t have time to explore the symbols employed by that organisation and its influencers. Golden rainbow anyone?

The organisation, The Alliance for Responsible Citizenship, was formed by Jordan Peterson and a group of over 30 politicians, business leaders, scholars and social commentators from across the globe. Three of them come from one particular organisation, as Polly points out in her video.

Look at the logo for Legatum, a major influencer for ARC. It is a Roman Charioteer, indicating that this organisation is part of the Roman Empire (you know, the one that never fell but simply relocated and rebranded a few times.... yeah, that one...)

IN LATIN LEGATUM MEANS:

legacy

bequest

heirdom

heritage

related Latin words are: hereditas, haereditas, herctum, legatum, cretio

The world is their heritage. That is the whole modus operandi of Empire. But still the faces we see are not the faces of the OWNERS. We are kept entranced by the paid staff.

Identify the fondi (another important Latin word meaning foundation).... the family legacies.... then we are looking at the real fat controllers.

I don’t need to tell you who I think the fat controllers are….. do I?

So, to be clear…..

It seems to me that the modern Roman Empire has gone to a lot of trouble to prepare this, their slickly impressive controlled opposition to the World Economic Forum and its apocalyptic Great Reset.

The ARC, suggesting images of rescue from tumultuous seas …… more imagery of rainbows at the end of a storm …… more imagery of Roman ARChitecture and the academic adoration for all things ARChaic. This shining example of human ingenuity is presented to us as an alternative solution, a place where the opposition is heard….

I doubt that very much, don’t you? I see no mechanism for bottom up democracy, do you?

On the contrary, I foresee another battlefront opening up.

On the subject of Covid we now have many strongly opposing camps: We have those who believe in viruses and those who don’t. We have those who vaccinated and those who didn’t. Clear cut divisions with subdivisions within each category. A neatly contrived divide and conquer strategy, in true Roman style. Enough material for John Cleese to continue developing his arguments ad infinitum. (Scuse all the Latin, once I start digging in the Latin attic of my ancient brain, I do tend to get stuck there for a while…. beg pardon!

In the economic battle, we have WEF and its outrageous hubris versus ARC and its outrageous transparency. I am not sure which is more nauseous.

This should be a very entertaining period of mindless drivel, produced and directed by the Black Nobs, starring a dizzying array of fresh divas (any gender will do) for our consumption, to keep us satisfied that, finally, someone is doing something. To further distract us while they continue to rob, strangle, rape and murder their way towards their final solution.

Sorry Mr Paterson. You may have been sucked into the spider’s web but I see the golden gossamer network oozing big money out of every orifice and nuance. Save yourself before they chew you up and spit you out destroyed.