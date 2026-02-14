Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Snooze's avatar
Snooze
Feb 14

So I saved a post about Ms. Junkerman way back when Midazolam Matt was busy in the news. She can access your health info, among other things. Israeli agent?

Reply
Share
7 replies by Frances Leader and others
Howard's avatar
Howard
Feb 14

Not to worry. She's tied to Epstein, Barak, and (with Carbyne) Thiel and Sept. 11 insider Michael Chertoff. Everything's "secure."

Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frances Leader · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture