During important telephone calls it is common for us to make notes and doodles. During his few days of imprisonment, Jeffrey Epstein produced scraps of this nature which were recovered from his cell and examined by experts.

When watching the following video closely a couple of days ago, I observed two overlooked clues from Epstein’s scribblings which the narrator missed completely and yet were highly significant.

Both are references to ladies who were important to Epstein in the run up to his supposed “suicide”.

1. Right in the centre of the page, the word “dentist” clearly refers to his current girlfriend Karyna Shuliak for whom he had arranged US citizenship and education as well as installing dentistry equipment in his homes.

2. Lower down on the left is the name “Nicole” close to the cartoon sketch of his cell door. The Countess Brachetti Paretti, more commonly known as Nicole Junkermann was a close associate and investor go-between who had operated alongside Epstein since 2009.

When I published my research on the Countess in 2020, I received a threatening message from her legal representatives and my work was de-platformed immediately by Twitter. More recently, a corresponding article of mine on the same subject was removed by Substack.

Therefore, if you are interested in knowing more about either of the two ladies, Junkermann & Shuliak, I suggest you consult your choice of AI where you will find the sanitised details which are now released to the public via the main stream media.

You will also find voluminous and relevant references to consider here:

