In April of 2025 I posted about my personal life. It was lovely to receive lots of comments on that post:

This year I can assure you all that I am still alive and kicking, still battling the effects of an overload of electro-magnetic radiation, still determined to keep that issue on the agenda even though it is still absolutely taboo in the media.

The battle I had with the local department of the environment fizzled out without incident. They really are useless! Council Officers really ought to do some research if members of the community mention issues that are unfamiliar to them.

Am I being unreasonable?

Surely it is important for them to know about the impact of increasing telecommunications. I find it very odd that they make no effort to investigate beyond the prescribed narratives they receive from Whitehall. They say that they cannot consider complaints about 5G towers etc UNLESS they are aesthetically focused. Apparently, if these towers are ugly they will dress them up to look like trees! But they are not required to check if the environment is becoming saturated with a cacophony of signals and life-threatening pulses!

Do they monitor insect or bird populations in their districts? Do they take EMF readings near the towers or inside our local shopping centres or hospitals? No, that would require funding…. or even just a modicum of curiosity.

What do we pay them for? Ooh don’t get me started on value for our council tax contributions! I would be here a week trying to figure out how they spend their budgets.

On a lighter note….

The winter weather this year was really mild here in damp and darkest Dorset. We had perpetual rain from New Year’s Day until halfway through March. I was beginning to design an Ark (just in case!). Luckily for me, we live on the top of rolling hills overlooking Poole Bay so we did not suffer flooding like some less fortunate people in the UK. But it was dreary with thick cloud cover most of the time.

We have seen the sun several times over the recent couple of weeks and that has stimulated our gardens to waken up with all the usual spring bulbs, bluebells and blossom trees.

Ooh that reminds me!

I found a good odd-job man to lift and re-lay my patio and he made a splendid job of it. No more trip hazards or tufts of grass between the slabs.

I treated myself to a huge patio pot in which I have planted a good sized young Magnolia tree. I didn’t expect much from it during its first spring but it bloomed enthusiastically! So pretty! I can see it from my desk and through my kitchen window.

I want my ashes added to the roots of this tree….. when the time comes for me to move on. ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

Last summer, I inserted six plugs of mixed petunias around the tree base and they came up a treat in red, pink, white and purple, cascading over the pot sides with hundreds of flowers which lasted until September. That was a beautiful sight, so I spent many happy afternoons admiring them bobbing in the breezes.

This year I am planting the double headed variety around the Magnolia tree base, they should arrive some time this week:

I have to admit that my breathing has become very much worse this year. I manage it by making the effort to breathe evenly and slowly whenever possible.

Thanks to good advice from Jane 333 I use a salt pipe occasionally to help with maintaining my lungs. It really works to calm me down when things get difficult:

I also continue to wear my bespoke monk’s habits whenever I go outside. You can buy ready-made EMF protection clothing via this link, if you are similarly compromised.

https://www.emf-protection.co.uk/268.html

Now for the bad news!

I won’t be giving any more interviews.

Jerm of Jerm Warfare and UK Column wanted to do another interview recently and I had to decline the offer. I really struggle to talk for more than a few minutes nowadays so I will have to stick to writing and forgo the pleasure of chatting on podcasts. I think I have covered most of the subjects that interest me anyway.

You can find every interview I have ever given collected here:

Keep smiling my lovelies!

Lots of love as always!

Fran

❤🧡💛💚💙💜

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