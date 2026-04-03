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Frances Leader
Apr 4

In respect of my local department of the environment I admit I fumed on that one for quite a while. Then I decided to send them some useful material to chew on. They need the education!

I sent them this:

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/ongoing-5g-research

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grahamlyons
Apr 4

What magnificent images of your flowers. Nicer people than me tell me I shouldn't harbour vengeful thoughts, but bugger it...I hope that evil scum that zapped you is burning in Hell for eternity.

I am sorry I won't see you on Jerm Warfare again...your last interview with him, discussing The Black Nobility, was excellent.

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