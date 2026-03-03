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Being Bonnie's avatar
Being Bonnie
Mar 4Edited

Reza Pahlavi II will be a western-driven peacock puppet just as his father Reza Pahlavi was before him. The Shah (as his father was known) was about as brutal as any mullah is reported to be. Far more repressive and far more manipulated. There was a reason for the coup/revolution that took place in 1979 and it is worth investigating what happened there. A lot of American dollars have been pumped into Iran since (and probably before) the overthrow (by Phalavi I) of the democratically ELECTED Mossadegh in 1953. IMHO, Trump got suckered into this fiasco by his pal Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu who is reportedly hiding out in Germany. There's more. But I'll hold off for now. I guess D Trump can really kiss that Nobel Peace Prize buh bye. ;)

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nosey parker
Mar 4

I appreciate your efforts but the Pahlavi family are a working class one from Iran. The Shah's father, Reza Shah, was a captain in the army and was the leader of a group of military officers who effected a coup of the last of the Qajar royal family. They're not Zionist plants--Zionism didn't really exist in the Middle East when Reza Shah (the Crown Prince's grandfather) overthrew the last ruling family. He was forced to abdicate during WWII by the Allies because of his support of Hitler and Mussolini. But the Crown Prince was raised in an extremely protected environment (a 12-child "school" of the sons of similar-aged courtiers' sons) in which he was guaranteed the highest grade and every soccer goal. He was 18 when the Revolution happened. He was just a kid. His mother lives in Paris, I think, and two of his three siblings have committed suicide. There is next to NO support for him inside Iran. The only people who support him are sour grapes expats who left Iran, as did his family, to escape with their wealth and avoid prison and/or execution for participating in the former police state. He's a joke. His only "subjects" are the hangers-on who mooched off the "royal" family before he was born. Re-instating him as head of state would be DISASTROUS. I doubt he would survive a year. I doubt his supporters would last long either, if they had the guts to return to Iran. Pronouncements from his wife sound terribly right-wing. That family is very sad. But they're not part of some big conspiracy, I don't think. They're just very pathetic. His cousin has a fatwa on her head--she was in my class in high school. I'm sure there's one on his as well. That family stole an enormous amount of money when they left which the US government never returned. It must be a significant nest egg now, 45 years later, the way interest works. I doubt he's ever had a real job.

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