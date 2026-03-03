The big topic of the moment is Iran. I always like to start my investigations with a look at the culture, especially if I haven’t actually visited the place. This video by Eli from Russia provides a glimpse into the beauty, daily life and dignity of Iran despite coping with the vagaries of sanctions and the pressure of religious restrictions.

Having viewed some of the glorious architecture, it is sobering to imagine any of that being bombed to rubble and dust. Even worse to consider the potential disruption of war on family life.

Archaeological evidence and modern research into the history of Iran show that from 100,000 B.C., various ethnic groups with similar cultures lived on the Iranian Plateau. But very little has been known about these cultures until the Aryan migration about 90,000 years later. Nonetheless, archaeological discoveries have shown that the people, who lived in that area before the Aryans, were people of peace-loving, agricultural, and artistic nature. Since then Iran has changed many times.

In order to have a tidy idea of Iranian history, Iran Safar presents this historical information in chronological order. It should be noted that the Pahlavi Dynasty was very short, having been established in 1925 but overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Prince Reza Pahlavi is the exiled former Crown Prince of Iran and the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran.

Reza Pahlavi, Iran's crown prince, at Westminster after a meeting at the House of Commons in London, June 30, 2025. (AMANDA ROSE/AVALON/PHOTOSHOT/MAXPPP)

Born on October 31, 1960, in Tehran, he was officially named Crown Prince at his father’s coronation in 1967. He was training as a jet fighter pilot in the United States at Reese Air Force Base when the revolution erupted, preventing his return to Iran.

After his father’s death in 1980, Reza Pahlavi declared himself Reza Shah II, claiming the throne in exile. He has since become the most prominent figure in the opposition to Iran’s Islamic Republic, advocating for a democratic, secular transition in Iran. He co-founded the Iran National Council (INC) in 2013 and promotes a referendum to let Iranians choose their future government.

Pahlavi has called for protests against the regime, removal of the current government and peace with Israel, while supporting the idea of U.S. or Israeli military intervention as a form of “humanitarian intervention” to destabilise the regime. He has expressed support for Trump and Netanyahu and claims to have the trust of millions of Iranians as a transitional leader.

Despite his international advocacy, his popular support within Iran remains uncertain, and critics question his ability to lead without domestic political ties. He lives in Maryland, USA, with his wife, Princess Yasmine Etemad-Amini, and their three daughters: Noor, Iman, and Farah. He has named his eldest daughter, Noor Pahlavi, as his heir, emphasising gender equality.

Following reports of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s death in a U.S./Israeli strike, Pahlavi declared the Islamic Republic “effectively ended” and he called for regime change. He is a polarising figure, viewed by some as a symbol of hope for democratic reform and by others as reliant on foreign backing.

Foreign backing such as an ancestry that may be traced to:

THE PALLAVICINI CRIME SYNDICATE ~ by Izreal Zeus at World Crime Syndicate

The Pallavicini family is a top bloodline in the global crime syndicate and they govern Palatine Hill in Rome. They had multiple family branches in Italy and Austria and ancestry that ruled around Athens Greece. They have ruled as princes in Genoa, Milan, Rome, Budapest, and Vienna. They are a ruthless family of murderous evil that serve the Massimos, Chigis, and Savoys. The Pallavicinis established a Csaky-Pallavicini Hungarian noble branch and they are owners of some Slavic-Serbian Mafias. The Csaky-Pallavicinis married with the Wekerles which were the Minister of Finance and Prime Minister of Hungary. George Soros is from Hungary and the Soros family often works as criminal financiers for the Pallavicinis. The Pallavicinis recently married in with the German House of Wurttemberg with Duchess Helene of Wurttemberg married to Marquess Federico Pallavicini. The Pallavicini family married with the Rospigliosi Papal nobility and also have a branch in London through the Cromwell family. Horatio Pallavicino was a financier for the British Crown and his family merged with the Cromwells through several marriages creating the variant name Paravicini. Charles Vincent Somerset Paravicini is a current member of the British aristocracy. The Pallavicini family ruled over ancient Parthia or Iran and the Pahlavi dynasty that ruled Iran more recently are an ancestral branch of the Pallavicini family. Pahlavi is a term for the ancient Parthian language and where the Pallavicini named derives from. Prince Reza Pahlavi is the head of the Iranian royal family today.

Prince Reza Pahlavi is a very confident man who believes he will be positively received in Iran, as can be seen in this 60-Minutes interview.

However, the Islamic Republic is not as “effectively ended” as the Prince might suppose.

The US and Israel launched widespread strikes on 28 February 2026, targeting Iran’s missile infrastructure, military sites and leadership.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had led Iran since 1989, was killed during the first wave of strikes.

Israel’s military said dozens more senior figures in the powerful Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) were also killed, including its commander-general and defence council secretary.

Iran has described the US and Israeli strikes as “unprovoked, illegal and illegitimate”, and has carried out widespread missile and drone attacks in response.

The IRGC said it had targeted Israeli government and military sites in Tel Aviv and elsewhere.

Strikes have also been reported in countries hosting US bases - Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait - and US-allied Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Iran has widened its attacks to include other targets in recent days, including on shipping, civilian sites - including hotels in Dubai - and the US embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh. See BBC videos and Al Jazeera live news for constantly updated reports but remember that everything we see and hear is probably propaganda in the info war.

Hoping for an end to the information warfare and a rapid cease fire in the Middle East…..

ONWARDS!

xx

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