INFORMATION WARFARE - IRAN
The big topic of the moment is Iran. I always like to start my investigations with a look at the culture, especially if I haven’t actually visited the place. This video by Eli from Russia provides a glimpse into the beauty, daily life and dignity of Iran despite coping with the vagaries of sanctions and the pressure of religious restrictions.
Having viewed some of the glorious architecture, it is sobering to imagine any of that being bombed to rubble and dust. Even worse to consider the potential disruption of war on family life.
Archaeological evidence and modern research into the history of Iran show that from 100,000 B.C., various ethnic groups with similar cultures lived on the Iranian Plateau. But very little has been known about these cultures until the Aryan migration about 90,000 years later. Nonetheless, archaeological discoveries have shown that the people, who lived in that area before the Aryans, were people of peace-loving, agricultural, and artistic nature. Since then Iran has changed many times.
In order to have a tidy idea of Iranian history, Iran Safar presents this historical information in chronological order. It should be noted that the Pahlavi Dynasty was very short, having been established in 1925 but overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Prince Reza Pahlavi is the exiled former Crown Prince of Iran and the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran.
Born on October 31, 1960, in Tehran, he was officially named Crown Prince at his father’s coronation in 1967. He was training as a jet fighter pilot in the United States at Reese Air Force Base when the revolution erupted, preventing his return to Iran.
After his father’s death in 1980, Reza Pahlavi declared himself Reza Shah II, claiming the throne in exile. He has since become the most prominent figure in the opposition to Iran’s Islamic Republic, advocating for a democratic, secular transition in Iran. He co-founded the Iran National Council (INC) in 2013 and promotes a referendum to let Iranians choose their future government.
Pahlavi has called for protests against the regime, removal of the current government and peace with Israel, while supporting the idea of U.S. or Israeli military intervention as a form of “humanitarian intervention” to destabilise the regime. He has expressed support for Trump and Netanyahu and claims to have the trust of millions of Iranians as a transitional leader.
Despite his international advocacy, his popular support within Iran remains uncertain, and critics question his ability to lead without domestic political ties. He lives in Maryland, USA, with his wife, Princess Yasmine Etemad-Amini, and their three daughters: Noor, Iman, and Farah. He has named his eldest daughter, Noor Pahlavi, as his heir, emphasising gender equality.
Following reports of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s death in a U.S./Israeli strike, Pahlavi declared the Islamic Republic “effectively ended” and he called for regime change. He is a polarising figure, viewed by some as a symbol of hope for democratic reform and by others as reliant on foreign backing.
Foreign backing such as an ancestry that may be traced to:
THE PALLAVICINI CRIME SYNDICATE ~ by Izreal Zeus at World Crime Syndicate
The Pallavicini family is a top bloodline in the global crime syndicate and they govern Palatine Hill in Rome. They had multiple family branches in Italy and Austria and ancestry that ruled around Athens Greece.
They have ruled as princes in Genoa, Milan, Rome, Budapest, and Vienna. They are a ruthless family of murderous evil that serve the Massimos, Chigis, and Savoys.
The Pallavicinis established a Csaky-Pallavicini Hungarian noble branch and they are owners of some Slavic-Serbian Mafias. The Csaky-Pallavicinis married with the Wekerles which were the Minister of Finance and Prime Minister of Hungary.
George Soros is from Hungary and the Soros family often works as criminal financiers for the Pallavicinis.
The Pallavicinis recently married in with the German House of Wurttemberg with Duchess Helene of Wurttemberg married to Marquess Federico Pallavicini. The Pallavicini family married with the Rospigliosi Papal nobility and also have a branch in London through the Cromwell family. Horatio Pallavicino was a financier for the British Crown and his family merged with the Cromwells through several marriages creating the variant name Paravicini. Charles Vincent Somerset Paravicini is a current member of the British aristocracy.
The Pallavicini family ruled over ancient Parthia or Iran and the Pahlavi dynasty that ruled Iran more recently are an ancestral branch of the Pallavicini family. Pahlavi is a term for the ancient Parthian language and where the Pallavicini named derives from. Prince Reza Pahlavi is the head of the Iranian royal family today.
Prince Reza Pahlavi is a very confident man who believes he will be positively received in Iran, as can be seen in this 60-Minutes interview.
However, the Islamic Republic is not as “effectively ended” as the Prince might suppose.
The US and Israel launched widespread strikes on 28 February 2026, targeting Iran’s missile infrastructure, military sites and leadership.
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had led Iran since 1989, was killed during the first wave of strikes.
Israel’s military said dozens more senior figures in the powerful Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) were also killed, including its commander-general and defence council secretary.
Iran has described the US and Israeli strikes as “unprovoked, illegal and illegitimate”, and has carried out widespread missile and drone attacks in response.
The IRGC said it had targeted Israeli government and military sites in Tel Aviv and elsewhere.
Strikes have also been reported in countries hosting US bases - Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait - and US-allied Oman and Saudi Arabia.
Iran has widened its attacks to include other targets in recent days, including on shipping, civilian sites - including hotels in Dubai - and the US embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh. See BBC videos and Al Jazeera live news for constantly updated reports but remember that everything we see and hear is probably propaganda in the info war.
Hoping for an end to the information warfare and a rapid cease fire in the Middle East…..
ONWARDS!
xx
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Reza Pahlavi II will be a western-driven peacock puppet just as his father Reza Pahlavi was before him. The Shah (as his father was known) was about as brutal as any mullah is reported to be. Far more repressive and far more manipulated. There was a reason for the coup/revolution that took place in 1979 and it is worth investigating what happened there. A lot of American dollars have been pumped into Iran since (and probably before) the overthrow (by Phalavi I) of the democratically ELECTED Mossadegh in 1953. IMHO, Trump got suckered into this fiasco by his pal Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu who is reportedly hiding out in Germany. There's more. But I'll hold off for now. I guess D Trump can really kiss that Nobel Peace Prize buh bye. ;)
I appreciate your efforts but the Pahlavi family are a working class one from Iran. The Shah's father, Reza Shah, was a captain in the army and was the leader of a group of military officers who effected a coup of the last of the Qajar royal family. They're not Zionist plants--Zionism didn't really exist in the Middle East when Reza Shah (the Crown Prince's grandfather) overthrew the last ruling family. He was forced to abdicate during WWII by the Allies because of his support of Hitler and Mussolini. But the Crown Prince was raised in an extremely protected environment (a 12-child "school" of the sons of similar-aged courtiers' sons) in which he was guaranteed the highest grade and every soccer goal. He was 18 when the Revolution happened. He was just a kid. His mother lives in Paris, I think, and two of his three siblings have committed suicide. There is next to NO support for him inside Iran. The only people who support him are sour grapes expats who left Iran, as did his family, to escape with their wealth and avoid prison and/or execution for participating in the former police state. He's a joke. His only "subjects" are the hangers-on who mooched off the "royal" family before he was born. Re-instating him as head of state would be DISASTROUS. I doubt he would survive a year. I doubt his supporters would last long either, if they had the guts to return to Iran. Pronouncements from his wife sound terribly right-wing. That family is very sad. But they're not part of some big conspiracy, I don't think. They're just very pathetic. His cousin has a fatwa on her head--she was in my class in high school. I'm sure there's one on his as well. That family stole an enormous amount of money when they left which the US government never returned. It must be a significant nest egg now, 45 years later, the way interest works. I doubt he's ever had a real job.