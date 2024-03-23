Remember when I was campaigning against fracking?

There were a dozen of us who set up the first camp at Balcombe in Sussex in June 2013. Slowly, one by one, new people arrived, pitched tents until, by August we were feeding over 200 people two meals a day from our makeshift kitchen.

On August Bank Holiday, exhausted and stressed from slow-walking the trucks, being arrested and out numbered by the police 7 to 1, suddenly the road was FILLED with people with thousands of home made banners! We set up a hasty stage and I got up to deliver a welcoming speech.

From there, I could not see the ends of the crowds! It was HUGE.

While we thought we were being hidden from sight by the media, the word had gone around by jungle drums and I felt a lump of gratitude grow in my throat.

They came on their only free days… they were yelling ‘Bravo’ at me…. they poured money into our designated tea pot and into my hands when I mingled in the crowd after the speeches.

One couple, from London, were solicitors. They gave me their card with a £200 donation. They said to call them if I got arrested and they would work pro-bono.

This is the underlying resistance and appreciation that cannot usually be seen on the surface. This is what keeps me going. I never forgot that moment, all those upturned and hopeful faces, urging us to keep fighting fracking and so we did - even when our numbers dwindled back down to a dedicated dozen or so.

We won.

We won because we were representing the REAL heart of Britain and our government KNEW IT.

The same spirit exists in humanity NOW.

We, the front-liners, we can’t see them, but they are right behind us, praying that we succeed, while they keep the country going, working and caring for their homes and children.

We are the hope. We cannot let them down.

So I say - as I did on that stage in 2013: “Here at our Camp we are respectful of the land, the law and the people. If our government behaved similarly, we would not need to be here!”

It is the same now.

If our governments, worldwide, were to respect the land, the law and the people we would not need to defend ourselves against their actions and peace would be inescapable.