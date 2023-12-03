I don't believe that this planet has been visited by aliens at any stage.

There is evidence which suggests that the atmospheric pressure of this planet was very different in the distant past and that resulted in every form of life reaching giant proportions. There clearly were advanced civilisations of giant humans which travelled all over the planet building huge pyramids for energy creation, underground tunnels and massive cities.

Since then, many cyclic catastrophes (every 12,000 years at least) involved long ice ages, massive polar shifts, volcanic eruptions and corresponding tsunamis.

The atmospheric pressure altered so much that all the giant species died out and the lifeforms we have now are diminutive versions of their much earlier ancestors.

I think that the present rulers know that we are expecting another similar global catastrophe imminently and they are preparing for it with their seed and gene banks, deep underground cities and development of fusion energy, in secret.

The planet surface, will obviously, become uninhabitable for a considerable length of time.

To prepare for this, the ruling classes have been passing their knowledge and wealth down, generation to generation among themselves and excluding the majority of us - rather than have to find ways of accommodating billions of people.

They refer to us as useless eaters because that is how they view us. It is nothing personal. This is survival of the 'fittest' and the fittest are those who are 'in the know'.

Everyone and every living thing will be wiped out (as has happened so many times before) but the ruling elite have made themselves a breed apart by selective breeding. They value certain bloodlines above all others and mixed blood is considered unclean by them. Preserving their genes is all that matters to them. Ours are contaminated by indiscriminate inter-breeding for thousands of years.

That is my theory.

ONWARDS!

xx