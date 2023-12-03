I don't believe that this planet has been visited by aliens at any stage.
There is evidence which suggests that the atmospheric pressure of this planet was very different in the distant past and that resulted in every form of life reaching giant proportions. There clearly were advanced civilisations of giant humans which travelled all over the planet building huge pyramids for energy creation, underground tunnels and massive cities.
Since then, many cyclic catastrophes (every 12,000 years at least) involved long ice ages, massive polar shifts, volcanic eruptions and corresponding tsunamis.
The atmospheric pressure altered so much that all the giant species died out and the lifeforms we have now are diminutive versions of their much earlier ancestors.
I think that the present rulers know that we are expecting another similar global catastrophe imminently and they are preparing for it with their seed and gene banks, deep underground cities and development of fusion energy, in secret.
The planet surface, will obviously, become uninhabitable for a considerable length of time.
To prepare for this, the ruling classes have been passing their knowledge and wealth down, generation to generation among themselves and excluding the majority of us - rather than have to find ways of accommodating billions of people.
They refer to us as useless eaters because that is how they view us. It is nothing personal. This is survival of the 'fittest' and the fittest are those who are 'in the know'.
Everyone and every living thing will be wiped out (as has happened so many times before) but the ruling elite have made themselves a breed apart by selective breeding. They value certain bloodlines above all others and mixed blood is considered unclean by them. Preserving their genes is all that matters to them. Ours are contaminated by indiscriminate inter-breeding for thousands of years.
That is my theory.
I HAVE A THEORY!
Several subscribers have urged me to watch Jason Breshears' YouTube channel known as Archaix.
Thankfully he created a special presentation for beginners:
https://www.youtube.com/live/t7so0D0QUsE?si=1R4_3XKsAXZGtAOW
A lot was discussed here about a natural catastrophe and why they are doing everything to control every aspect of our lives, I think you will get a better view into the WHY of their PLAN in this documentary that CHD just put out.
It's called : THE GREAT TAKING.
The shattering documentary produced by David Rogers Webb, based on his book, alerts us all to the privately controlled Central Banks’ preparations for the inevitable financial collapse.
The real "end of the world as we know it event is the total collapse of the financial system. When you listen to this documentary you will begin to understand the "planning' involved' Because this is NOT the first time in Human history of financial collapse, The Great depression was the last in the cycle and it's coming around again. He explains how the WEF has everything in place when the day comes that there is NO money, and no ability to buy, no ability to pay off debts, THEY who created the system will take everything back. We will own nothing and we will NOT participate in LIFE without being hooked up to their NEW DEBT based system through CBDC... you literally will be able to do nothing without participating in the system.
I have to wonder if the bunkers are really about them hiding from the population... not some rock coming from the heavens above.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-great-taking-film-premiere/great-taking-film-premiere-event/
and his book in PDF format
https://thegreattaking.com/read-online-or-download