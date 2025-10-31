Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Justin Reed's avatar
David Justin Reed
7d

The first victim of any war is truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Truman's avatar
David Truman
7d

I'm increasingly of the opinion that the United Nations needs to be abolished. It is even more dysfunctional than was the League of Nations prior to World War Two. The UN is yet another instrument of global totalitarianism, which maintains perpetual war and keeps us all under the thumb of the corporate oligarchy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture