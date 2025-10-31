What is a human shield?

We hear this phrase used to describe people who are unwillingly used to protect terrorists.

However I perceive of a greater and more effective use of the term.

We are all human shields and the terrorists we unwittingly protect are an international organised crime syndicate which calls itself the Black Nobility.

Our ignorance of their operations keeps us in the firing line and them in power.

This year I have given several interviews to explain the situation and each provides useful parts of the history spanning 2,000 years.

On each of those occasions I tried to convey the absolute power and the way in which that power uses human shields to obscure itself.

I have supported my spoken words with a compendium of articles:

Right now our governments are using us as a human shield for the terrorist regime, Israel.

What are paper lies?

As mentioned in each of the interviews above, I have posited the claim that we are educated to believe in and trust the rule of law. However, the international organised crime syndicate operates in spite of the law and has no respect for our religious beliefs, our morals and especially not for our international law.

It is because of this contempt that we see our highest courts flagrantly ignored by the Black Nobility and their most famous human shields.

For example:

As of October 31, 2025, the arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remain in effect, but their enforcement has been consistently ignored by most states, including key Western allies. The International Criminal Court (ICC) Pre-Trial Chamber issued the warrants in November 2024, charging Netanyahu with war crimes and crimes against humanity, including starvation as a method of warfare and intentional attacks on civilians in Gaza. Despite the court’s ruling, no state has arrested Netanyahu, and several nations, including the United States, France, and Argentina, have openly rejected the warrants or declared they would not enforce them.

The ICC judges rejected Israel’s request to withdraw the arrest warrants in July 2025, affirming that the warrants remain valid until a final ruling on jurisdiction is made. The court maintains that political considerations and threats will not affect its independent decision-making.

The United States, which is not a party to the Rome Statute, has condemned the warrants and passed legislation threatening sanctions against ICC personnel. France initially supported the ICC’s actions but later shifted its stance, stating that Israel’s prime minister enjoys diplomatic immunity, effectively undermining the warrant’s enforceability. Argentina has declared its deep disagreement with the ICC’s decision and pledged solidarity with Israel.

Meanwhile, the ICC relies on state cooperation for enforcement, but many countries, particularly allies of Israel, have refused to act. Hungary and Argentina have both stated that Netanyahu would be welcome to visit their countries, signalling a lack of intent to comply with the warrants. The absence of enforcement highlights a growing crisis in the credibility of international justice, especially when applied to allies of powerful nations.

The countries which refuse to cooperate with the ICC are human shields for an international criminal. They are undermining the rule of law while claiming to obey it and demanding obedience from others.

Further examples of the paper lies come to light when we examine the veto system misused by the United States at the United Nations Security Council and causing the rejection of numerous proposals to end the genocide in Gaza.

“Ten thousand times, the world has looked into this Chamber for leadership, conscience and hope,” said Somalia’s delegate; today, however, “we have failed to adopt a resolution safeguarding the basic rights of the Gaza people”. He underscored that “this is not just a procedural lapse but a profound moral failure”, reflecting an unspoken and dangerous logic that “the suffering of some is more tolerable than the suffering of others and that the lives of certain people matter less”. He warned: “The moment we measure the worth of human life by nationality, ethnicity or circumstances, we lose the very foundation upon which this institution was built.” ~ https://press.un.org/en/2025/sc16174.doc.htm

The United States has used its veto power at least 34 times to block United Nations Security Council resolutions that were critical of Israel.

The United Nations Security Council’s veto system has repeatedly blocked resolutions aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, with the United States exercising its veto power multiple times to prevent the adoption of ceasefire and humanitarian aid measures In February 2024, the U.S. vetoed a draft resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the release of hostages, and unhindered humanitarian access, marking the second such veto since December 2023. This pattern continued in November 2024, when the U.S. again used its veto to block a resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, a move condemned by human rights advocates as enabling ongoing violence. The U.S. veto was also used in June 2025 to block a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the immediate lifting of humanitarian aid restrictions, with Amnesty International denouncing the action as allowing Israel to continue what it described as a genocide against Palestinians.

The original vision of the United Nations was formulated at the Dumbarton Oaks Conference in 1941, which took place near Washington, D.C. and did not include a veto system. The conference was organised by the American State Department and brought together representatives from 26 countries to discuss the post-war international order. The final document, the Declaration of St. James Palace, was signed on June 12, 1941 and stated that “the only true basis of enduring peace is the willing cooperation of free peoples in a world organized for collective security.” ‌~ https://www.un.org/id/node/44721

The repeated use of the veto has been criticised as paralysing the Security Council, undermining its authority, and enabling continued civilian suffering, with some arguing that the veto should not be allowed in cases of such atrocity crimes.

The U.S. has justified its vetoes by citing the need to ensure the release of hostages and the absence of an unconditional ceasefire, but critics maintain that these actions perpetuate cycles of violence and impunity.

The U.S. administration is acting as a human shield protecting Israel while it commits the international crime of genocide on Palestinians. It is also producing paper lies by brokering a failed ceasefire which it has the nerve to defend!

Palestinians in Gaza say they are losing hope in the ceasefire after Israel’s deadliest violation yet killed more than 100 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, on Wednesday, 29th October 2025.

US President Donald Trump says the ceasefire is still strong, while mediator Qatar expresses frustration but says the mediators are looking forward to the next phase of the truce.

Israeli ground forces carry out an assassination in Lebanese territory, and Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun orders the army to confront any future Israeli incursion.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 68,527 people and wounded 170,395 since it began in October 2023. ~ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2025/10/30/live-palestinians-lose-hope-in-ceasefire-after-israeli-strike-wave-on-gaza

IN SEARCH OF A SOLUTION

I find all this excruciating and yet typical of a world in which everyone is a human shield believing in paper lies.

We are forced to live as servants of (and human shields for) the international organised criminal syndicate which breaks every law ever committed to paper.

We have seen how they deceive us with laws which criminalise us while whitewashing and protecting them. We have witnessed massive immorality and contempt, cruelty and hatred.

We know that this will continue unless we disempower organised crime by providing our International Criminal Court with adequate enforcement support.

Interpol, short for the International Criminal Police Organisation, is a global police cooperation body that facilitates cross-border crime investigations among its 196 member countries. It does not have arrest powers but supports national police forces by sharing intelligence, issuing alerts (such as Red Notices for wanted persons), and coordinating operations against transnational crimes like terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and human trafficking.

Under the present circumstances, with one of the human shield nations vetoing every UNSC resolution, there appears a need for cooperating countries to bypass the United Nations and provide INTERPOL with the funding and power of arrest which it sadly lacks.

