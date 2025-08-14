I would like to draw my readers’ attention to a post by Doc Ahmad Malik:

Looking at a quote from Jay Bhattacharya’s Washington Post opinion piece:

“Still, I do not believe the mRNA vaccines caused either mass harm on the one hand or saved 14 million lives on the other. I am not here to litigate the past. I am here to chart a better path forward.”

Doc Malik spells out his misgivings by pointing out that, in his previous experience of the man, he came across as an apologist for the criminals behind the plandemic, recasting decisions as incompetence and benign “mistakes.”

He considers the above quote will “Deny mass harm, deny miracle numbers, refuse to look back, promise a better path, keep the frame intact. It reads like reconciliation, it functions like gatekeeping.” Good points, I thought, but I am struck by the ambiguity and cleverness of Dr Bhattacharya’s journalistic offering.

The opinion piece gives us more insights into Dr Bhattacharya’s thinking:

“No matter how elegant the science, a platform that lacks credibility among the people it seeks to protect cannot fulfil its public health mission.” and “We are continuing the Operation Warp Speed model of investing in technology with the most potential to help Americans.” terminating with “We are entering a new era of public health, grounded not in wishful thinking or performative consensus, but in open inquiry and respect for the American people’s intelligence. The only way to rebuild trust is to earn it — one honest conversation at a time.”

Just like Dr B, I don't believe the mRNA vaccines caused mass harm either! I believe it was something else!

According to the world’s largest study in C19 adverse reactions - there is nothing to see here!!

As you know, I have observed and written about the roll out of 5G coinciding, both geographically and chronologically, with spikes in health issues among humans and all other living things.

The list of adverse reactions to the vaccines closely mirrors the list of known reactions to non-natural electro-magnetic radiation and microwaves. Therefore it is virtually impossible to differentiate between known vaccine harms and Microwave illness aka EHS (Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity).

Just like Dr B, I do not believe that the mRNA vaccines saved 14 million lives either!

I believe they did precisely what they were designed to do: They covered up for the negative impacts on human health during the roll out of 5G.

THE KILL GRID Frances Leader · Feb 25 I don't believe that the escalating ill health we have witnessed since 2020 has anything to do with either a 'virus' or a 'lab leak' or even a 'bio-weapon' as such. Read full story

Worst still, they will continue to cover up for the future incapacitations and deaths as microwave technology continues to advance at breakneck pace.

In his capacity as director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr Bhattacharya is responsible for medical research and not, as he rightly states, "to litigate the past".

That is someone else's job, surely?

He declares that he intends to chart a better path forward - a woolly generalisation, for sure. It doesn't exactly suggest even a clue about what he considers to be a better path.

Globally, I would like to see some cooperation between health authorities and environmentalists. I would like to see urgent studies commissioned to examine the impact of wireless telecommunications on all forms of life - from bacteria and parasites to trees and whales.

👉AI tells me that no studies of that type have ever been done.

The following three articles are from my own archives:

I foresee no such development in international governance because the impetus to achieve the Internet of Things under the control of Artificial Intelligence depends upon further development of microwave technology via a network of ugly towers and an intense web of surveillance satellites.

So.... it really doesn't matter what the teaboys who work for the various US government departments might be saying or doing!

Their system is far too compartmentalised to comprehend the 'bigger picture' and that is precisely why they are irrelevant but happily earning a small fortune for keeping up the appearance of integrity.

There is a long way to go before we achieve honesty about technology, don’t you think?

