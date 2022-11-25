The fears are all fakes
The wars were mistakes
The sports & films just comedic out takes
The lying reporters & urgent news breaks
The political pundits with dodgy handshakes
The sham & show, the obvious snakes
The violent images, sickness outbreaks
The refugee kids, the fat creepy sheiks
The harsh heated hatred, the rash of earthquakes
The threat of war & terror that makes
The strong gasp & wail as the whole world shakes
Tis nought but illusion, a ride with no brakes
A last ditch scream as the sleeper awakes
& sees through the veil, tears down & forsakes
The old paradigm of occult opaques......
Ah... here is the truth that nature partakes -
The hemp & the cloves & the holy mandrakes
The hemlock & wort, the salve for the aches
The vital essential pure water that makes
All life gleam & prosper, thrive for our sakes
As Eden is glimpsed in the stillness of lakes.
The truth blinds the wicked, the dawn gently breaks
As the world, once in slumber, breathes deep & awakes.
Frances Leader (dawn 18/08/2016)
ONWARDS!
xx
If you appreciate my little poem but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.
The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.
Beautiful and so apropos: “the world, once in slumber, breathed deep and awakes”.
This is how I feel about myself also, I was slumbering and am now awake! They know not what they have done...
The world won't be waking up.
They're gonna save their skin,
Oops, don't kick me in the shin.
It's the truthful few
That commit to see it through.
Thank you for being one of those!