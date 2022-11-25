The fears are all fakes

The wars were mistakes

The sports & films just comedic out takes

The lying reporters & urgent news breaks

The political pundits with dodgy handshakes

The sham & show, the obvious snakes

The violent images, sickness outbreaks

The refugee kids, the fat creepy sheiks

The harsh heated hatred, the rash of earthquakes

The threat of war & terror that makes

The strong gasp & wail as the whole world shakes

Tis nought but illusion, a ride with no brakes

A last ditch scream as the sleeper awakes

& sees through the veil, tears down & forsakes

The old paradigm of occult opaques......

Ah... here is the truth that nature partakes -

The hemp & the cloves & the holy mandrakes

The hemlock & wort, the salve for the aches

The vital essential pure water that makes

All life gleam & prosper, thrive for our sakes

As Eden is glimpsed in the stillness of lakes.

The truth blinds the wicked, the dawn gently breaks

As the world, once in slumber, breathes deep & awakes.



Frances Leader (dawn 18/08/2016)

ONWARDS!

xx

If you appreciate my little poem but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.