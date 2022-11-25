Uncensored

Laura Noncomplier
Nov 25, 2022

Beautiful and so apropos: “the world, once in slumber, breathed deep and awakes”.

This is how I feel about myself also, I was slumbering and am now awake! They know not what they have done...

2FollowHim
Nov 25, 2022

The world won't be waking up.

They're gonna save their skin,

Oops, don't kick me in the shin.

It's the truthful few

That commit to see it through.

Thank you for being one of those!

