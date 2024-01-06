HEALTH UPDATE!
As previously reported on my SEVEN DAY WATER FAST post, I am still struggling with extreme pain in the kidneys and other unpleasant side effects.
I was able to find some genuine organic cranberry juice without sugar or sweeteners on Ebay. I bought one bottle and we loved it so much we have ordered 4 more to take advantage of a multi-buy deal because it is £9.48p per 750 ml when purchased singly. I am also taking birch sap which aids kidney/bladder problems and I have noticed a significant improvement in the urinary dept.
Unfortunately the doctor gave me a large number of toxic P-Harma sachets called Macrogol and I took only one of those. Immediately, I began to run a very high temperature, got severe headaches and the underside of my tongue shows toxins in the blood.
I am sending them back to the Pharmacy on Monday and writing a very stiff letter to my GP. This particular product is contra-indicated in cases of intestinal obstruction and, as we have yet to establish why I am unable to defecate, that remains a very strong possibility.
Also the polyethylene glycol (aka PEG) main ingredient is a petroleum bi-product which certainly should not be used internally. I really don't know what allopathy is thinking - unless they genuinely DO want to murder people!
Needless to say, I have suspended the 7 day water fast for the time being, although I have actually eaten very very sparingly since Christmas Day.
Frances, you may do well with warm dandelion root tea, or adding steamed dandelion greens to your diet and drink the broth. Cranberry could possibly be "too cold" or "too sweet" for your system. The dandelion is a timeless remedy. Maybe both, in smaller quantities.
You are doing a hard thing for your body, let's minimize the trouble.
Look up good ol' Susun Weed. Plus liver and kidneys both need support: http://www.susunweed.com/herbal_ezine/June06/anti-cancer.htm