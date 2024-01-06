I was able to find some genuine organic cranberry juice without sugar or sweeteners on Ebay. I bought one bottle and we loved it so much we have ordered 4 more to take advantage of a multi-buy deal because it is £9.48p per 750 ml when purchased singly. I am also taking birch sap which aids kidney/bladder problems and I have noticed a significant improvement in the urinary dept.

Unfortunately the doctor gave me a large number of toxic P-Harma sachets called Macrogol and I took only one of those. Immediately, I began to run a very high temperature, got severe headaches and the underside of my tongue shows toxins in the blood.

I am sending them back to the Pharmacy on Monday and writing a very stiff letter to my GP. This particular product is contra-indicated in cases of intestinal obstruction and, as we have yet to establish why I am unable to defecate, that remains a very strong possibility.

Also the polyethylene glycol (aka PEG) main ingredient is a petroleum bi-product which certainly should not be used internally. I really don't know what allopathy is thinking - unless they genuinely DO want to murder people!

Needless to say, I have suspended the 7 day water fast for the time being, although I have actually eaten very very sparingly since Christmas Day.