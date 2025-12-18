It is Fursday 18th of December 2025 and my dearest online friend, The Word Herder , is celebrating her birthday today.

We have become very close even though she is howling in Washington State and I am echoing from the English south coast. Our timelines don’t marry up too well and sometimes I have stayed up into the night to continue an interesting conversation or six.

We have shared our deepest concerns and our personal problems for several years now. We rolled with it, whatever each day brought us. We giggled over some of the absurdities and we cried over all the cruelties.

There were times when technology failed us and we had to wait to catch up on our news. There were times when even great tech was not enough to quell the pain and so we remained together in silence.

We howled into the storms and we heard each other across the pond.

✨🥂Happy Birthday, Jaan.🥂✨

You are more than a cartoon dog to me.

You are a warrior wolf, a brave and rare alpha female with a heart that bursts with love and understanding of this eternal life.

Remember this? It reminds me of you.

❤🧡💛💚💙💜💜💙💚💛🧡❤️”When the days seem grey, don’t run, bounce back because you are the chosen one. Be the change and the light you need, to be great you got to outsmart all of them. Just believe and you’ll see that planted seeds grow tall when you water them. Make sure that you think the right way.

You walk the way of the chosen one.” ❤🧡💛💚💙💜💜💙💚💛🧡❤️

Gangster Alpha Dogs!

If the internet censors and cancels us into oblivion, I will always have a warm and fuzzy spot in my soul for -

My frontline sister,

who speaks in a whisper

with words that blister

the myopic insister

back into the fold.

Emaho penno penno soha!