I will begin by quoting from the Ron Paul Institute most recent article:

“One call from anyone in the United States government to Ukraine demanding that an American held for exercising free speech be released would have saved Gonzalo Lira's life. The US government and specifically the Biden regime knew it could save American citizen Gonzalo but it decided that it was better for him to die than to have any challenge to its narrative.

Remember that.”

https://mailchi.mp/ronpaulinstitute/gonzalo?e=957c3f5a15

Most of my readers know that I am a heavy sceptic and this scepticism applies equally to official narratives and any alternatives.

I will be honest here.

I did not think Gonzalo Lira was kosher from the first time I came across his work on You Tube. I said so at the time.

[See: https://francesleader.substack.com/p/gonzalo-lira-is-having-a-laugh]

Under the name Coach Red Pill, Lira made videos and hosted digital seminars in which he offered dating, life, and relationship advice. In the manosphere, a “red-pilled” person is someone who’s realized hidden supposed truths about things like gender and relationships. These are usually tired stereotypes about how all women supposedly think, and reactionary ideas about the glory of traditional gender roles and relations and how their erosion screws over men.

Some of Lira’s content offered reasonable, run-of-the-mill tips on things like financial literacy, according to George Michael, a professor of criminal justice at Westfield State University and an expert on far-right groups who’s been watching Coach Red Pill videos for years. But, Ribeiro added, most of his content was steeped in old and reductive views on gender and society, as well as outright vile misogyny, often defended using “questionable interpretations of evolutionary psychology.”

“Never date a woman in her thirties,” Lira, who’s in his fifties, said in one video created in 2020. He also argued that, “irrespective of what they claim they want,” all women only truly desire money, a house, and kids, as child-rearing is the one thing that will biologically validate them. That women who are still single and childless in their thirties have supposedly ignored that imperative in order to live the ‘hedonistic’ lifestyle that a “degenerate” Western culture pushes them towards, chasing the hottest 15 percent of guys for meaningless sex. And that when they hit their thirties, they all get “baby rabies,” but realize their looks are fading. (“It’s biology,” he said. “Women age badly. Men age like wine.”) So, they will all supposedly lie and connive to trick a man into marriage and a pregnancy, after which they’ll reveal their true faces.

In one of his earliest posts on a prominent 4 Chan manosphere forum, Lira warned that “HR departments are exceedingly dangerous to anyone who’s been red-pilled.” But he offered a guide on how men could supposedly turn these departments into “a powerful weapon” by learning how to manipulate HR staffers who, he argued, are “predominantly women who, in high-school [sic], were slutty-looking, and used to gossip and create all kinds of drama. Women who are… the most easily manipulated, the most easily taken in by flattery and deference.”

His two Chilean films were So Kinky and Kidnapped which bombed.

He was a creature of opportunism, wouldn't you say?

Also see:

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/russians-with-attitude-gonzalo-lira

and:

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/geopolitical-roundtable-4

I was concerned that Gonzalo was a member of a well known Black Nobility family who had made their fortune exploiting copper mines in South America. He appeared to be a well connected rich guy who was controlling the opposition to a certain extent, especially when he frequently stated that he did not believe there is a cabal hierarchy controlling above corporate level.

I am just warning you to be wary!

However, to keep a You Tube channel you have to keep very close to the prescribed narrative. At the beginning of Gonzalo’s tussle with the Ukraine investigative police he uploaded this brief message which appeared to get cut off.... or did he make it seem that way?

When he made his dash for the Hungarian border he revealed his intentions loud and clear on a couple more short videos. We did not see him again and the rumour was circulated that he had been caught and incarcerated and not for the first time.

In my experience, when undercover operatives reach the end of their assignment they have to disappear. Claimed arrests and imprisonment are a common ploy. Nobody can confirm whether or not Gonzalo was actually caught. We can hardly trust the Ukraine authorities to give us accurate information, can we?

How easy would it be to stage a disappearance and then claim that the prisoner had died while in custody?

It is just as possible that he was returned to the bosom of his very wealthy family in Chile! A bit like Epstein…. conveniently dying before the shit hit the fan!

I often wonder if there are private islands where these ex fame-game players ‘retire’ and they are not actually dead at all. Maybe Gonzalo has changed his name and appearance just enough to begin a new life?

It certainly would free him up from further tedious You Tubery and an awkward estranged wife who might have otherwise inherited his sizeable fortune.

I am not saying I have any evidence of this…. of course I don’t, BUT I am saying that there is something distinctly whiffy about Gonzalo Lira in general and the above is my honest, resistance experienced analysis of the man and the work he did to keep our focus on the Ukraine war within certain limitations.

Please find below an unabridged copy of my archive of research compiled in June 2022:

Under the name Coach Red Pill, Lira made videos and hosted digital seminars in which he offered dating, life, and relationship advice. In the manosphere, a “red-pilled” person is someone who’s realized hidden supposed truths about gender and relationships. These are usually tired stereotypes about how all women supposedly think, and reactionary ideas about the glory of traditional gender roles and relations and how their erosion screws over men.

Some of Lira’s content offered reasonable, run-of-the-mill tips on things like financial literacy, according to George Michael, a professor of criminal justice at Westfield State University and an expert on far-right groups who’s been watching Coach Red Pill videos for years. But, Ribeiro added, most of his content was steeped in old and reductive views on gender and society, as well as outright vile misogyny, often defended using “questionable interpretations of evolutionary psychology.”

“Never date a woman in her thirties,” Lira, who’s in his fifties, said in one video created in 2020. He also argued that, “irrespective of what they claim they want,” all women only truly desire money, a house, and kids, as child-rearing is the one thing that will biologically validate them. That women who are still single and childless in their thirties have supposedly ignored that imperative in order to live the ‘hedonistic’ lifestyle that a “degenerate” Western culture pushes them towards, chasing the hottest 15 percent of guys for meaningless sex. And that when they hit their thirties, they all get “baby rabies,” but realize their looks are fading. (“It’s biology,” he said. “Women age badly. Men age like wine.”) So, they will all supposedly lie and connive to trick a man into marriage and a pregnancy, after which they’ll reveal their true faces.

In one of his earliest posts on a prominent manosphere forum, Lira warned that “HR departments are exceedingly dangerous to anyone who’s been red-pilled.” But he offered a guide on how men could supposedly turn these departments into “a powerful weapon” by learning how to manipulate HR staffers who, he argued, are “predominantly women who, in high-school [sic], were slutty-looking, and used to gossip and create all kinds of drama. Women who are… the most easily manipulated, the most easily taken in by flattery and deference.”

FROM THE DAILY BEAST EXPOSE:

https://www.thedailybeast.com/gonzalo-lira-is-a-pro-putin-shill-in-ukraine-and-a-sleazy-manosphere-dating-coach

SEE ALSO: https://www.thebulwark.com/the-redpill-grifter-who-became-an-anti-ukraine-propagandist-gonzalo-lira/

AND WIKIPEDIA: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gonzalo_Lira which has been recommended for deletion, so here is the whole entry:

Gonzalo Ángel Quintilio Lira López (born February 29, 1968) is a Chilean-American novelist,[4] film director,[5] financial blogger, YouTuber, and commentator in the manosphere known as Coach Red Pill. A resident of Kharkiv, Ukraine, he started vlogging about the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine from a pro-Russia perspective, which has been described as mirroring Russian propaganda.[6][7] In April 2022, Lira alleged that he had been detained by the Security Service of Ukraine but provided no details to support his allegations, and continued to vlog shortly thereafter.[8]

Contents

1 Early life

2 Career

3 Russian invasion of Ukraine

4 Filmography

5 Publications

6 See also

7 References

8 External links

Early life

Lira was born to Chilean parents in Burbank, California,[9] to Gonzalo Lira Valdés and María Isabel López Hess. Through his mother, he is a direct descendant of José Miguel Carrera.[10] He grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, New York, Miami and also Guayaquil, Ecuador. He graduated from Saint George's College, Santiago in 1985, and from Dartmouth College in 1995, with a degree in history and philosophy.[11] He is married to a Ukrainian woman from Ordzhonikidze, with whom he had 1 daughter.[12]

Career

According to El Mercurio, in December 1996, Lira signed a book contract with G. P. Putnam's Sons to publish a commercial thriller entitled Counterparts. In 1997, he published a Spanish-language novel, Tomáh Errázurih. In 1998, he directed a short action film, So Kinky. He published a second English-language commercial thriller, Acrobat, in 2002. In 2005, he filmed Secuestro in Chile, which despite a large investment, was not successful nor received favourable reviews.[13] It came in second in the box office in Chile during its opening weekend.[14][inconsistent]

Between 2010 and 2013, Lira published his thoughts on economics and other subjects on his blog, sometimes reposting them on the blog Business Insider.[5][15] On four occasions, he reposted them on the blog Naked Capitalism.[16] He also contributed to Zero Hedge, a fringe financial website.[17][18] During this period, Lira contacted Australian economist Steve Keen, proposing him to work together on a project and start a content paid subscription site. According to Keen, Gonzalo "overstated and over-promised what he could do, then under-delivered", and that his demeanor led to the departure of collaborators and employees.[6]

From 2017, Lira was active on YouTube, under the pseudonym Coach Red Pill (CRP). This name is an allusion to Red Pill and Blue Pill symbolism in the Manosphere community. The content was misogynistic[7] and anti-feminist in nature, appealing to incels.[13][19] Lira posted videos with advice such as "never date a woman in her thirties" and argued that all women really only want money, a house, and kids, as child-rearing is the one thing that will biologically validate them.[6] In one video, he advised viewers living in Western democracies to move to "a poor, underdeveloped country" due to the former's "totalitarian" deployment of COVID-19 vaccines.[20] He published over 500 videos, gaining 324,000 subscribers and around 2 million views.[21] In November 2021, Lira deleted most of his CRP content and began posting under his legal name.[13] He lives in Kharkiv, and has family in Ukraine.[6]

Russian invasion of Ukraine

In mid-February 2022, Lira said that "no one over the age of 12 or with an IQ over 90 seriously believes that the Russians are going to invade [Ukraine] anytime soon".[18] After they did in fact invade just over a week later, he began to vlog about the invasion from what has been described by The Daily Beast as a pro-Russian or "pro-Putin" perspective,[6][22] for example denying the Bucha massacre and calling it a "hoax".[7][18] Segments from Lira's vlogs have been replayed on Channel One Russia.[6] Some of Lira's former associates have voiced skepticism that he is still in Kharkiv, from where he says he continues to vlog.[6]

In April 2022, Scott Ritter, Max Blumenthal, and Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative Maria Zakharova said Lira was missing. Ritter alleged Lira had been murdered by Ukrainian agents on Russia-state-owned media, Russia Today (RT). However, Lira reappeared, unharmed, on 22 April, alleging that he had been detained by the Security Service of Ukraine but provided no details to support his allegations.[8][18]

Filmography

So Kinky (1998) — writer, director.

Secuestro (2005) aka Catalina's Kidnapping — co-writer, co-producer, director.

Publications

Lira, Gonzalo (1997). Tomáh Errázurih (1 ed.). Santiago de Chile: Mondadori. ISBN 956-258-057-1. OCLC 38081261.

Lira, Gonzalo (1998). Counterparts. New York: G.P. Putnam's Sons. ISBN 0-399-14312-2. OCLC 37300650.[23]

Lira, Gonzalo (2002). Acrobat (1 ed.). New York: St. Martin's Press. ISBN 0-312-28694-5. OCLC 48515857.[24]

See also

Eva Bartlett

Graham Phillips (journalist)

List of solved missing person cases

Russian information war against Ukraine

References

"LIRA LOPEZ GONZALO ANGEL QUINTILIO". Genealog. Retrieved 10 May 2022.

Lira, Gonzalo (2022-05-09). "My Education at Dartmouth". The Dartmouth. Retrieved 2022-05-09.

"About Gonzalo Lira". YouTube.

"Gonzalo Lira: "Escribir no es ningún misterio"". La Tercera. 2002. Retrieved 22 April 2022.

Leonard, Andrew (2010-09-28). ""The Dumbest Attack on Paul Krugman, Ever"". Salon. Retrieved 2022-05-09.

Hay, Mark (2022-03-21). "How a Sleazy American Dating Coach Became a Pro-Putin Shill in Ukraine". The Daily Beast. Retrieved 2022-04-20.

Zadrozny, Brandy (June 8, 2022). "Russian Propaganda Efforts Aided by pro-Kremlin Content Creators, Research Finds". NBC News. Retrieved June 11, 2022.

"Missing Chilean vlogger turns up after being held in Ukraine | Cyprus Mail". Cyprus Mail - English-language daily newspaper published in Cyprus. Retrieved 2022-04-23.

"Gonzalo Lira: "Escribir no es ningún misterio" [entrevistas] [artículo] : Andrés Gómez Bravo". BND: Archivo de referencias críticas. Retrieved 2022-04-21.

"Familia Lira". Genealog (in Spanish). Retrieved 2022-06-29.

"El hombre del million de dolares (The million dollar man)" (PDF). Biblioteca Nacional Digital de Chile (National Digital Library of Chile). 1996.

"Gonzalo Lira López". Genealogía Chilena en Red. Retrieved 2022-06-29.

Fossa, Lissette (2022-04-20). "Qué se sabe de Gonzalo Lira y su misteriosa desaparición en Ucrania" [What is known about Gonzalo Lira and his mysterious disappearance in Ukraine]. INTERFERENCIA (in Spanish). Retrieved 2022-04-22.

Tepernam, Johnny (April 27, 2005). "Tras su primer fin de semana de exhibicion cinta chilena 'Secuestro' se ubico segunda en la taquilla" [After its first weekend of release, the Chilean film 'Secuestro' ranked second at the box office]. United Press International (in Spanish) (published 2005-04-26). Retrieved 2022-05-11 – via gale.com.

"Business Insider articles written by Lira". Business Insider. 2022.

"Naked Capitalism articles written by Lira". Naked Capitalism. 2022.

Codrea, David (2022-03-18). "Conservative Sympathy for Russia in Ukraine War an Exercise in Cognitive Dissonance". Firearms News. Archived from the original on 2022-03-18. Retrieved 2022-05-09. a past contributor to the popular "conservative" website Zero Hedge

Young, Cathy (29 April 2022). "The Redpill Grifter Who Became an Anti-Ukraine Propagandist". The Bulwark. Retrieved 9 May 2022. [He] got into the "alternative media" via Zero Hedge, the controversial financial blog that doubles as a far-right, pro-Kremlin conspiracy theory site

"Todo sobre Gonzalo Lira, el chileno del que se perdió contacto en Ucrania". Mala Espina (in Spanish). 2022-04-18. Retrieved 2022-04-20.

Codrea, David (2022-03-18). "Conservative Sympathy for Russia in Ukraine War an Exercise in Cognitive Dissonance". Firearms News. Archived from the original on 2022-03-18. Retrieved 2022-05-09.

"Social Blade statistics for Coach Red Pill YouTube channel". Social Blade. 2022-04-24. Retrieved 2022-04-24.

Koydl, Wolfgang (2022-04-23). "Eiserner Besen" [Iron Broom]. Die Weltwoche (in German) (published 2022-04-21).

"Publisher's Weekly review of "Counterparts"". Publisher's Weekly. 1997-12-01. Retrieved 2022-04-24.

"Publisher's Weekly review of "Acrobat"". Publisher's Weekly. 2002-03-04. Retrieved 2022-04-24.

CONNECTION TO CHILEAN COPPER MINES:

Oscar Lira is a highly accomplished corporate executive with extensive experience in international mining companies. He is Senior Counsel at Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (CODELCO). Based in Chile, Codelco is the main copper producer in the world. The Corporation also controls around 10% of the world reserves of this metal. In this role, Oscar is responsible for natural resources, human resources, litigation, sustainability, contracts, new businesses and sales. In only 3 short years with the company Oscar has achieved remarkable results. He reduced company costs by more than USD $700,000; improved operations by established interdisciplinary committees and improving communications between various areas of human resources and labour unions and negotiated major contracts. As a testimony to his leadership abilities he was appointed Director of the following companies: Codelco International Limited; Codelco Technologies Limited; Santiago; Rio Grande SA; MCM Technologies SA; Minera Light SpA; SpA CTEM; Enami Ecuador SA and Deputy Director Mejillones Port Complex.

Always keeping abreast with current knowledge, Oscar has recently been a student of the Faculty of Rights at the University of Chile. Additionally, he has a qualification in Executive Management from Harvard Business School, a qualification from Mitsui Global Management, a certification in Risk Management from Boston University among others. He also has a Law Degree from Central University. He was a Legal Advisor for ENTEL PCS, a Senior Lawyer & Partner for Koch & co Ltd. and General Counsel for the Salvador Division of CODELCO prior to his current role. He plans on expanding his reach internationally and wants to share his ideas and knowledge to the legal international arena.

RELATED:

https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hern%C3%A1n_Videla_Lira - politician and mining entrepreneur

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Osvaldo_Lira - a Chilean priest, philosopher and theologian who wrote more than 10 books on topics related to the philosophy of St. Thomas Aquinas, as well as Ortega y Gasset and Juan Vázquez de Mella. He devoted most of his life to teaching in different universities, and had as many followers as opponents.

Oscar Fuentes Lira https://minrel.gob.cl/news/president-pinera-appoints-new-ambassadors

Oscar Fuentes is an Execution Engineer, with a major in Marketing, from the Diego Portales University and a graduate of the “Andrés Bello” Diplomatic Academy. In addition, he pursued advanced studies in international business management at Georgetown University.

Abroad, he has represented the country in the Chilean Embassies in Japan, the United States, Argentina, and Peru.

In Chile, he carried out work in various directions, both in the administrative field, as well as in a protocolar, consular and political level. His last position in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was as Deputy Director of the South American Directorate.

At the time of his appointment, he was serving as Minister-Counselor of the Chilean Embassy in Argentina.

--0--

July 2023 LIRA ARRESTED AND RELEASED ADDITIONAL INFO

Gonzalo Lira mentioned that the Ukrainian authorities who arrested him were most concerned about this video made 6 months ago: youtu.be/loVtI_7xRHw

UKRAINE'S SBU MIRRORS MOSSAD https://global.espreso.tv/sbu-is-mastering-mossad-methods

https://rumble.com/v2sk35m-ukraine-war-begins-to-reek-of-desperation-as-civilians-are-targeted-in-the-.html

https://rumble.com/v2wcpr4-gonzalo-liras-father-pleads-with-the-u.s.html

https://thegrayzone.com/2023/06/01/father-gonzalo-lira-american-jailed-in-ukraine-imprisonment/

AUG 2023 LIRA HEADING TO HUNGARY

youtu.be/AW274f8s-ws

youtu.be/TuvY9l0ShhA

youtu.be/9jUa45UcOvE