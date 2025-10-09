Uncensored

Igor
2d

Lets be clear: Ragan's star wars project could never work, it really served two purposes: 1. money laundering (through military industial complex, that was never expected to actually deliver anything). 2. bankrupting any other nation who took it seriously and "had to build a similar system".

Trumps "golden dome" is the same thing, he is paying off the powers that put him into the presidency through the same money laundering scheme. Golden dome will never work and most likely will never be delivered (maybe some "empty shell" for formal purposes).

Also to make it clear: Israel's iron dome does not work in practice: it needs a billions of dollars constant refill, which can be squanderd in minutes defending from a dummy attack.

Any country wishing to circumvent "any dome" will simply send first few waves of cheap disposable "missiles" until the dome has depleted its defense capabilities and then wipe out the country using the real thing.

mo
2d

This is another government largesse boondoggle for aerospace contractors. May it falter along with the imminent collapse of The Creature From Jekyll Island.

