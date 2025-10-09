Overview by Centre for Arms Control + Non Proliferation

The “Golden Dome” missile defense system is a still mostly theoretical initiative announced by President Donald Trump in January 2025. Framed as a visionary plan to shield the entire United States from all missile attacks, Golden Dome has been compared rhetorically to the Reagan-era Strategic Defense Initiative known as “Star Wars” and invokes a comparison to the “Iron Dome” system that protects Israel. If realized, the system would represent the most expansive (and expensive) homeland missile defense concept in history.

Origins

Trump first previewed the concept during his 2024 campaign and unveiled an initial plan in May 2025. According to Trump administration officials, the goal is to create an impenetrable shield over the homeland capable of intercepting threats from competitors like Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

The Department of Defence (now Department of War) has since begun exploratory work, and both the Senate and House Armed Services Committees debated preliminary funding requests. Initial cost estimates exceed half a trillion dollars, though Trump has argued the system will be far cheaper and ready much quicker, and the fiscal year 2026 congressional budget reconciliation plan provides $25 billion for early development.

Concept and How It Would Work

The Golden Dome envisions a layered missile defence architecture covering the continental United States. Theoretically, it would combine multiple interceptor systems, space-based sensors, directed energy weapons, and potentially future technologies not yet operationally viable.

Key components under discussion include:

Constellations of satellite-based tracking and discrimination platforms to detect missile launches in real time.

Kinetic interceptors based in space, at sea and on land.

Directed energy systems, such as high-powered lasers, for boost-phase intercepts.

Artificial intelligence integration for faster sensor-to-shooter linkages.

As currently articulated, Golden Dome would require major advances in sensor coverage, battle management and interceptor reliability, not to mention substantial new infrastructure investment on a scale that has yet to be seen.

Progress to Date

While no hardware has been deployed and the program remains in its conceptual phase, Congress has already begun allocating funds for research, studies and classified development tracks.

The US Department of War has characterized Golden Dome as a “big team effort” requiring coordination across the entire acquisition community. The Missile Defence Agency (MDA) is expected to play a central role in shaping the system’s architecture and recently previewed a $151 billion contract proposal to support initial development efforts.

The U.S. Space Force is also expected to contribute to sensor integration, space-based architecture planning and orbital communications required for the envisioned system’s early-warning and tracking layers, although its precise role remains undefined at this stage.

Despite Trump’s assertion that the Golden Dome system would be fully operational before the end of his term, the Pentagon’s implementation plan suggests otherwise. By the end of 2028, only a demonstration under ideal conditions is expected.

At the same time, Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth has moved to dismantle or severely limit the Office of the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation (DOT&E), a critical body responsible for independent testing and evaluation of defence systems. Such a move would significantly reduce oversight over the system’s technical performance and operational claims.

Strategic Context and Historical Lessons

Golden Dome evokes parallels with past grand-scale programs, such as:

The Strategic Defence Initiative (SDI) of the 1980s, which promised space-based interceptors but failed to deliver a viable system and was ultimately abandoned.

Israel’s Iron Dome, which Golden Dome is rhetorically linked to, but which operates on a fundamentally different scale and context (short-range, limited-area defence).

Despite several decades of investment in homeland missile defence, no system has proven capable of consistently and reliably intercepting advanced ICBM threats under real-world conditions.

Cost and Feasibility

Estimates suggest the full Golden Dome could cost well over $500 billion, with ongoing operational and sustainment costs pushing that figure exceedingly higher. Critics have raised valid concerns about:

Technical feasibility: Key components such as boost-phase interception and space-based weapons remain unproven.

Strategic competition: Competitors may respond to perceived breakthroughs in U.S. defences by expanding their offensive arsenals, as offensive missiles remain far cheaper to produce than defensive interceptors.

Difficulties defining scope: Missile defence requirements are constantly evolving alongside technological advancements and shifting adversary capabilities. Attempting to define and build a single system to defend against all present and future threats is likely to prove impossible in practice.

Opportunity costs: Large-scale investments in unproven technologies may come at the expense of conventional force readiness or diplomacy.

Donald Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ proposal is a continuation of Ronald Reagan’s SDI (Strategic Defence Initiative), the Star Wars system of early 1980’s.

Trump calls it a ‘layered defence shield, safeguarding the American homeland with unwavering precision, ensuring the security and resilience of our nation’. Trump shared few specifics in the May 20 news conference, saying “Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space.”

Early cost estimates from Congressional sources range from $550 billion to trillions over 20 years. Trump wants a $25 billion down payment for the program in 2025. Canada is being brought into Golden Dome likely to help pay for it. We should expect that NATO members will also be hit up to help cover the massive costs.

There are already extensive missile defence programs, such as the Ground-Based Midcourse Defence (GBMD); the Missile Defence Agency’s (MDA) Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) program; the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Satellite Tracking Layer program; the ‘Space Based Infra-Red System’ (SBIRS) of missile detection and tracking satellites and its replacement the ‘Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infra-Red’ (Next Gen OPIR) satellites. The aim of Golden Dome is to combine these with new components, such as space-based interceptors aimed at intercepting missiles soon after launch.

The price tag is bound to be the Achilles Heel of the Golden Dome program. Already, over the past 70 years, the US has spent more than $500 billion on missile defence, according to an American Physical Society (APS) report. Golden Dome would be a colossal waste of resources when the US has $37 trillion in debt. Merely replicating Israel’s Iron Dome over the US — multiplying it out to cover nearly four million square miles — would require 24,000 Iron Dome batteries at $100 million each. Development cost of Golden Dome would be more than the entire Pentagon budget for one year.

Golden Dome would create a dangerous arms race in space. It is an offensive, not defensive program. It is extremely unlikely to be able to provide the claimed 100% effective shield against an all-out attack from thousands of missiles incorporating countermeasures such as multiple decoy warheads or the ability to manoeuvre in the final stages of their trajectory. However, it will embolden the US to launch a first-strike attack and attempt to pick off any retaliatory strike.

The US and Canada land mass is so vast that Golden Dome could never successfully cover it all. Golden Dome just won’t work. It simply encourages other nations to expand hypersonics development, mass drone swarms, advanced cruise missiles and other technologies to overwhelm the US system.

Israel’s similar Iron Dome proved not to be effective when Iran launched missiles and drones that evaded that system. “Intercepting even a single, nuclear-armed intercontinental-range ballistic missile or its warheads … is extremely challenging,” physicist Frederick Lamb of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign said at an APS meeting in March. “The ability of any missile defence system to do this reliably has not been demonstrated.”

Ensuring protection from just one ‘enemy’ ICBM launch site would require more than 1,000 interceptors in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), the APS report finds. Protection from ten ICBMs might demand over 30,000 interceptors, depending on missile types. For comparison, there are currently about 12,000 active satellites in orbit around Earth, most in SpaceX’s Starlink network.

Scientists at China’s Zhejiang University have created a composite, multi-layered, heat-absorbing stealth material they say can evade detection by infrared and microwave systems at long ranges. It operates at temperatures up to 700 °C, meaning it can be potentially used in an array of military and space applications.

That’s bad news for Golden Dome, which will rely on ground and space-based early warning, tracking, fire control and radars to detect and track threats. Without help from its sensor-based eyes and ears, Golden Dome’s interceptors would be essentially useless and firing blind in the event of a crisis.

Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, L3Harris and SpaceX would likely be the prime beneficiaries along with Republican megadonor Peter Thiel’s Palantir and venture capital-backed startup Anduril.

Any war in space would lead to the Kessler Syndrome – masses of orbiting debris – making it virtually impossible to utilize orbits that are becoming dangerously congested like Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). There are currently more than 1,550 Starlink satellites in LEO with thousands more planned.

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites are launched from Cape Canaveral and Vandenberg Space Force bases. All space launches today have major environmental impacts – particularly exhaust products trapped for long periods in the upper atmosphere that are further damaging the ozone layer. Space is an environment that must be protected. Golden Dome’s huge number of launches would be the stake in the heart of planet Earth.

Deployment of Golden Dome would also doom any hopes for nuclear disarmament as China, Russia, North Korea and others could not afford to get rid of their nuclear retaliatory capabilities.

No other nation will surrender to US becoming the Master of Space.

The Pentagon (Space Force) has long been planning to control the pathway from the Earth to the Moon and beyond. Plans for space-based orbiting battle stations, used to ‘police’ the Earth-Moon gravity well to ensure US and allies ‘control and domination’ of space, are called for in the 1997 US Space Command document ‘Vision for 2020’.

The US unilaterally withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty with Russia in 2002. From 1972 until 2002 the Treaty bound the US and Russia to very limited missile defence systems in order to maintain the deadly nuclear balance. What is needed now is a new global ABM Treaty that all states can sign up to and ensure that no state, or group of states, can hold the threat of a nuclear first strike over others.

If the US truly wishes to protect the US and Canada, then it should honour the spirit of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

It should agree to negotiate and sign a treaty at the United Nations to ban all weapons in space. China and Russia have been annually introducing a space weapons ban treaty for more than 30 years but the US and Israel have been blocking its development.

We, the undersigned, call upon the US Congress, the White House, and the Canadian government to abandon plans for the creation of the Golden Dome. Rather than wasting massive amounts of tax dollars on a new space arms race those funds should be used for human needs, environmental protection, education, health care and long neglected infrastructure repair. The US and Canada should lead a global initiative to protect our global commons and keep space for peace.

In fewer than 40 months, President Trump’s presidency will end. The question is , will his signature project — the Golden Dome — die with it?

