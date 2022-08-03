I hear that Putin says that the leaders of the NWO worship Satan, although I could not find a video which could confirm that he ever said it. If you have seen this please pass me a link.

If it is true, I don't agree with Putin on this claim.

I think they encourage their minions to worship all sorts of religious entities because they view religion as a marvellous form of mind control, but they, themselves, only worship THEMSELVES. They are atheists and nihilists who do not believe in souls or life after death.

The Black Nobs, descended from the Sea People, the Phoenicians and certain Roman Senators who established swampy mosquito infested Venice as their HQ in 455AD, have no truck with any form of spirituality or religion.

They use religion to control people.

This has saved them a fortune in military costs for 2,000 years!

They are obsessed with achieving immortality via AI and downloading their brains to the "cloud", wherever that may be!

When asked "Does God exist?" one of their chief nutters, Ray Kurzweil who is considered by them to be a genius, replied "Not yet!" which indicates that the whole purpose of AI and the Internet of Things is to create God in THEIR own image. He says it here but tends to go around the houses a bit:

Kurzweil's most interesting prediction, I think, is that through life and technology the universe is impelled to evolve into a "large mind." Here's a quote: "Intelligence is very powerful. It is the most powerful force that we are aware of. Intelligence can overcome natural limits – not through any kind of magic, but just by figuring ways to manipulate forces at finer and finer scales so that, ultimately, what seem to be natural limits can be superseded. It won’t take that long for us to do this at a solar-system scale and then a galaxy-wide scale. Ultimately, we will turn the universe into a large mind that is trillions of trillions of times greater than all of human intelligence today." This quote makes me smile!

Readers of my articles will be aware that I believe the “large mind that is trillions of trillions of times greater than all of human intelligence today” already exists and is, in fact, what the entire modus operandi of this Universe actually is…. but I am not a revered globalist genius; just a morally astute British herbalist, mum and perpetual student (as my dear Dad used to say!).

Just thought I would run this opinion by you! Take it or leave it, but I do have some experience of dealing with these globalist lunatics. The philosophy I witnessed in the hallowed board room of a certain world famous City of London corporation in the 1980s was equally irreverent and materialistic. How I kept a subservient expression on my face while taking copious shorthand notes is quite beyond me. “More coffee, Sir?”

If you shudder at the apparent lack of morality at the top of the echelons of power, you are quite correct. Morality is a weakness to these people. Love is a joke to them too.

They really are “a breed apart” from us. They have worked to be this way by educating their progeny over multiple generations and if one of their off-spring does not succumb to and emulate their contemptuous sneering demeanour they are rejected or even killed.

Look at the schools and universities they attend, they are often Jesuit founded and staffed. This is not because the Nobs want their little darlings to take up religion, oh no. It is because the Jesuits were originally foisted on the Roman Catholic Church by influential Venetian families to spy, militarise and to control the Roman Catholic Church. Jesuits study, and consequently teach, all the classical subjects. Their students are prized members of many Alphabetti agencies and organisations worldwide. Look at the education of former CIA directors to confirm my words here.

The subjects globalist progeny choose to study at university can be a real eye-opener. Take Boris Johnson for a good example.

Boris was an exemplary student and sat bursary exams to enter Eton and Oxford where he chose to study Literae humaniores aka Classics:

The University of Oxford's classics course, also known as greats, is divided into two parts, lasting five terms and seven terms respectively, the whole lasting four years in total, which is one year more than most arts degrees at Oxford and other English universities.

The course of studies leads to a Bachelor of Arts degree. Throughout, there is a strong emphasis on first hand study of primary sources in the original Greek or Latin.

In the first part (honour moderations or mods) students concentrate on Latin and/or Greek language; in the second part students choose eight papers from the disciplines of classical literature, Greek and Roman history, Philosophy, Archaeology, and Linguistics. The teaching style is very traditional and consists of weekly tutorials in each of the two main subjects chosen, supplemented by a wide variety of lectures. The main teaching mechanism remains the weekly essay, one on each of the two main chosen subjects, typically written to be read out at a one-to-one tutorial; this affords all students plenty of practice at writing short, clear, and well-researched papers.

Changed in the late 20th century, a strong emphasis remains on study of original texts in Latin and Greek, assessed by prepared translation and by gobbet (a short commentary on an assigned primary source). In a typical "text" paper candidates will be expected first to translate into English three or four long passages selected by the examiners from the set books; and secondly to comment on each of an extended set of short paragraphs or sentences from the same set texts; marks are awarded for recognising the context and the significance of each excerpt.” ~ Quoted from Wikipedia.

Boris excelled at Oxford. He was elected president of the Oxford Union in 1986. In 1989, he became the Brussels correspondent—and later political columnist—for The Daily Telegraph; and from 1999 to 2005 was editor of The Spectator. His journalism is both praised and reviled, depending upon your point of view, of course.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is the oldest son of Stanley Johnson and it is very worthwhile looking into the background of, and books written by, that man during Boris’ lifetime.

Stanley Johnson is an unabashed aristocratic Globalist, being one of the writers of The Earth Summit: The United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) (1993, Kluwer Law International ISBN 978-1-85333-784-0) which provided the basis of Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030.

A quick glance at Stanley’s arrogance and contempt for his fellow man can be winced about here:

It was not appreciated at the time and his comment about Boris being called a liar did not age well, did it?

I suppose what I am trying to convey to you with this missive can be narrowed down to this:

Globalism is just a really bad idea, an extension of colonialism and imperialism.

It is doomed to failure.

We humans can do so much better.

