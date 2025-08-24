The U.S. Department of Justice has released the transcript and audio recordings of a two-day interview conducted by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche with Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted sex trafficker and former associate of Jeffrey Epstein. The interview, held on July 24 and 25, 2025, was part of a broader effort to address public scrutiny following the Trump administration's initial decision not to release additional Epstein case information.

Last known photograph of Ghislaine Maxwell before her court appearances. There was some speculation that the book she was reading was about dead CIA agents!

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence, was granted limited immunity for the interview, meaning her statements cannot be used against her in a prosecution unless she lies, but no promises of leniency were made.

* Maxwell stated she never saw President Donald Trump in any inappropriate setting and described him as "very cordial and very kind" and "a gentleman in all respects" She claimed she never witnessed Trump engaging in any misconduct with Epstein's associates, including during alleged massage sessions, and denied ever recruiting a masseuse from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

* She also denied the existence of a "black book" list of Epstein's clients and expressed scepticism about the official finding that Epstein died by suicide in prison, suggesting it was likely an internal prison killing.

* The release of the interview transcripts and audio, along with thousands of pages of Epstein case files to the House Oversight Committee, has drawn strong criticism from victims' families, including Virginia Giuffre's family, who called the interview a "travesty of justice" and accused the Justice Department of rewarding a convicted offender.

* The interview was conducted by Todd Blanche, a former personal attorney for President Trump, who emphasiSed that the meeting was not a cooperation deal and that he would not promise to seek leniency for Maxwell.

Hmm - a mere snippet of the hundred or so pages from Ghislaine’s interview with Todd Blanche.

After her interview with justice department lawyers, Maxwell was moved from the low-security federal prison in Florida, where she had been serving a 20-year sentence, to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas. Neither her lawyer nor the federal Bureau of Prisons has explained the reason for the move, which caused a storm of criticism and raised eyebrows as to whether Maxwell get some sort of deal for her cooperation. One legal expert said that the release of the transcript was Trump “getting what he wants” from the interview in the latest effort to calm the political storms around his links to Epstein that have dogged him for weeks. “From what we see from this transcript, Trump is getting what he wants. She is saying that Trump didn’t do anything untoward, nothing criminal. That’s what Trump wants. Ideally, he’d also like names of Democrats who did do something wrong, because that’s what the MAGA base has been promised,” Dave Aronberg, former Democratic state attorney for Palm Beach county, told CNN. The House oversight committee has received the first round of Epstein documents from the justice department, which includes 33,000 pages of documents, according to panel staff. “The committee intends to make these records public after thorough review to ensure any victims’ identification and child sexual abuse material are redacted,” a spokesperson for the committee chair, James Comer, said. “The committee will also consult with the [justice department] to ensure any documents released do not negatively impact ongoing criminal cases and investigations.” The committee subpoenaed files related to Epstein following a public outcry over the administration’s handling of its promises to release more information related to Epstein’s conduct and death. ~ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/aug/22/ghislaine-maxwell-interview-transcript-justice-department

