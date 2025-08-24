Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nelson verdugo's avatar
nelson verdugo
4d

Maxwell denied ties to mosad? Her answer was: well, not deliberately. She doesn’t sound like she denies it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Frances Leader
Howard's avatar
Howard
4d

Thanks for the work and sparing many of us from being distracted enough to take it seriously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Frances Leader and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture