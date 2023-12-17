I have been writing on Substack for two years on 5th January 2024. I have posted a lot, sometimes daily, but I didn’t feel comfortable about being paid for it.

Then I read that several of my favourite writers accept payments, but they put nothing behind a paywall. They rely on their subscribers volunteering to support their work financially.

My favourite writers do that and they are:

and

Last night I received an email notification from Substack informing me that 16 people have pledged me a small contribution over recent months and I was very flattered to hear that. I did not know how to turn those pledges into reality, so I went to Substack settings to find out.

Well, it was super easy to do! I signed up for a Stripe account, filled in the basic details to create an account, linked it to my Substack account and went to bed congratulating myself for not being overwhelmed by tackling a whole new idea.

I did not expect to hear any news immediately but I did!

I am so excited! Look at this screenshot!

So, on Christmas Eve, I will receive my first ever payment for writing!

Isn’t that just fabulous?

Nothing will change.

We will go onwards…. just as before and, if you feel that you want to appreciate my work by paying, and only if you can afford it, please feel free to do so from now on.

I start 2024 as a paid writer!

Achieving the oldest of my ambitions finally.

There is nothing left on my tatty old bucket list!

I will have to start a new one!

Any suggestions? What should be my next goal?

Me at Barton Moss Anti Fracking Camp November 2013

Me chatting with Sonia Poulton New Years Eve 2014

My personal weapon against vaccinations!

Self-congratulatory grin because our pop-up occupation camp had stopped Infrastrata from drilling for gas at Swanage, Dorset in 2016 (they went broke!)