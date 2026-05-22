Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
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The weakening of our magnetic field was 10% between 1900 and 2000, then another 5% between 2000 and 2010, and NASA, the europeans and the Chinese are all keeping it secret since then. It is collapsing into a polar reset. The magnetic poles are undergoing an "excursion", with the north pole taking a quick walk towards Russia, as you likely know.

Apologizing for Ben Davidson's red-rooster personality, do look at these 4 short videos for the overview. The first makes it quite clear, and the others expand. A NASA friend showed me this.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2decDcEJqo&list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpjxrQP5hR4&list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw&index=2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZlivVDgwYQ&list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw&index=3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiXEL70xmzk&list=PLHSoxioQtwZcVcFC85TxEEiirgfXwhfsw&index=4

Where Douglas Adams likely got "42" from is this, "Paper 42, Energy, Mind and Matter" https://www.urantia.org/urantia-book-standardized/paper-42-energy-mind-and-matter

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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
3d

Mammoths flash frozen in Siberia and Northern Canada.

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