Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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WE GOT THIS!

Declassified UK and the International Centre for Justice for Palestine are launching a major campaign to demand that the UK government investigate the activities of British nationals who have served for Israel amid the Gaza genocide.

https://www.declassifieduk.org/sign

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Arrogant Israelis, brimming with hubris, chutzpah and self-importance, proud of their country's genocidal activity, deserve a hostile reception wherever they go in the world. Last year their cycling team, Israel Premier Tech, had to change its name (to the NSN Cycling Team) due to protests at major events. According to recent reports from Robert Inlakesh et al, on Rachel Blevins's site, their soldiers and equipment are faring badly on the ground in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah are "dealing with them" using cheap, deadly drones. We are not seeing this reported in the Zionist Western media. Here is a recent report on this:

https://substack.com/app-link/post?publication_id=397465&post_id=199644374&isFreemail=true&r=3echlt&token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoyMDU0OTU4NDEsInBvc3RfaWQiOjE5OTY0NDM3NCwiaWF0IjoxNzgwMDAxODk5LCJleHAiOjE3ODI1OTM4OTksImlzcyI6InB1Yi0zOTc0NjUiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.FTGphsvhqJMCP5je5OnFmRXIOfljLg6mABCyrq5TRfY

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