Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Al Bundy's avatar
Al Bundy
Oct 3

Gaza is a slap on every civilized country's face for accepting the daily genocide or supporting it by siding with USrael.

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Deidre Lisenby's avatar
Deidre Lisenby
Oct 3

Dejavu colliding fast & hard ! Wow... that is powerful. Thanks for the wakeup call this morning.

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