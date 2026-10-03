Standing like a sentinel pointing at the hazard, decades of dejavu colliding fast and hard.

“What is the solution?” I hear your choking fear, but I have no clever plan, nothing to offer beyond a salty tear.

“They want us to know.” I whisper quiet but bold and you know I am right as our senses run cold.

Some of us pray, while others are dumb. Some look for a way out needing to run.

Most are rigidly frozen to the spot, watching for rescue or a flaw in the plot.

But the quicksand chaos thickens sucking us down, swallowing our bodies, suffocating sound.

Until we are gone

and it is too late

to simply open the gate.

—0—

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