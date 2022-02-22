FRANCES LEADER INTERVIEWED BY TONY GOSLING ABOUT HER VIEWS
Discussing COVID19, lockdowns, the elderly in care homes, viruses in general & the Black Nobility's role in geo-politics during 2020.
Listen to the podcast >> https://www.bitchute.com/video/GOelwYptrJoG/
I said it in May 2020. It is still completely true.
We are the light of understanding.
Shine on!
—0—
If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.
have been observing plants my entire multi decade life... basically plants are my passion, at one point was growing over 100 varieties of roses... can say, as far as roses go ‘been there, done that’...
over maybe the past ten years or so have been taking mental notes regarding concerning observations... have seen an unusually high occurance of malformed flowers where instead of one symmetrical blossom, two are fused together on one stem... like Siamese twins... rarely, if ever, had seen this before the last ten years... and at first i dismissed it, not wanting to worry, but...
it’s hard not to conclude that something is going on... impacting cell division or something(?)... it’s not the the ‘WEF manufactured climate narrative’... it’s something worse by them...
Bitchute has discontinued access to the UK readership due to disagreements with OFCOM,
probably writers/producers can access. Situ for many months now.