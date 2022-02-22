Uncensored

kitten seeking answers
Feb 23, 2022Edited

have been observing plants my entire multi decade life... basically plants are my passion, at one point was growing over 100 varieties of roses... can say, as far as roses go ‘been there, done that’...

over maybe the past ten years or so have been taking mental notes regarding concerning observations... have seen an unusually high occurance of malformed flowers where instead of one symmetrical blossom, two are fused together on one stem... like Siamese twins... rarely, if ever, had seen this before the last ten years... and at first i dismissed it, not wanting to worry, but...

it’s hard not to conclude that something is going on... impacting cell division or something(?)... it’s not the the ‘WEF manufactured climate narrative’... it’s something worse by them...

Dot Tester
10h

Bitchute has discontinued access to the UK readership due to disagreements with OFCOM,

probably writers/producers can access. Situ for many months now.

