The campaign "Don't Frack the Outback" is a movement led by groups like ALEC (Arid Lands Environment Centre) and the grass roots Central Australian Frack Free Alliance (CAFFA), opposing the development of shale gas projects through hydraulic fracturing (fracking) in the Northern Territory (NT) and other parts of Australia's Outback. Wikipedia says -

The NT covers 1,347,791 square kilometres (520,385 sq mi),[10] making it the third-largest Australian federal division, and the 11th-largest country subdivision in the world. It is sparsely populated, with a population of only 255,069[3] as of December 2024 – fewer than half the population of Tasmania.[3] The largest population centre is the capital city of Darwin, having about 52.6% of the Territory's population. The largest inland settlement is Alice Springs with a population of about 25,000 people.

The campaign highlights significant environmental, social, and climate concerns, including potential groundwater contamination, depletion of freshwater resources, air and noise pollution, induced seismicity, habitat destruction, and the release of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. The movement argues that fracking is incompatible with climate goals, as methane emissions from the process are significantly more harmful than carbon dioxide in the short term.

To say nothing of the risk to aquifers from radioactive fluids and materials!

The Northern Territory lifted its moratorium on fracking in April 2018, following an inquiry that concluded the risks were manageable, provided strict new regulations were implemented.

This decision opened vast areas of the Northern Territory, including the Beetaloo and McArthur basins, to exploration and development, with major gas companies like Origin Energy aiming to begin operations. Despite this, the move has been met with strong opposition from Territorians, Indigenous communities, pastoralists, and environmental groups who feel betrayed by the government's decision. The final report from the 2014 inquiry noted a widespread lack of confidence in the regulatory framework to protect the environment.

In response to ongoing pressure, Queensland has taken a different approach. In August 2024, a ban on petroleum resource activity, including fracking, took effect in the Channel Country strategic environmental area, protecting a region of global ecological and cultural significance. This ban was supported by over 20,000 submissions during a public consultation period. This action contrasts with the situation in the Northern Territory, where fracking remains permitted, and in Western Australia, where a moratorium was lifted in 2018 despite public opposition. The campaign continues to advocate for a moratorium on new exploration licenses until the safety of fracking can be proven, and to promote a transition to renewable energy sources like solar power.

Some hard-hitting resources from the very successful British anti-fracking campaign may be useful to Australians in their campaign:

Recent disturbing news which is not attracting sufficient attention:

Empire Energy Group, mentioned in the above video, is now known as Beetaloo Energy Australia.

Their website boasts:

This new name reflects our strategic focus on the Beetaloo Sub-basin and our commitment to playing a key role in Australia’s energy future. Our strong regional partnerships and ongoing project activities underscore our long-term commitment to the region and its development. “I am pleased to share an important and exciting update about the evolution of our company. After careful consideration and with a clear vision for the future, we have made the strategic decision to change our company name to Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited. This change reflects more than just a new name—it represents the growth of our business, our strategic focus on the Beetaloo Sub-basin and our commitment in playing a key role in Australia’s’ energy future. As we have evolved, so too has our identity, and this new name better aligns with our mission, vision, and our long-term commitment to the region and its development.” – Alex Underwood, Managing Director

The Northern Territory is an impoverished and indigenous part of Australia. The $50 million granted to the frackers could make a colossal difference to the communities who have never been supported throughout the history of Australia.

If it goes to frackers, the traditional lifestyle will be impacted negatively.

BUT if it goes to the community it could build roads and footpaths. It could protect fragile and unique ecological environments.

If my readers have more information on these dubious projects, please comment with links if you have them! Thank you!

ONWARDS!

xx

If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.