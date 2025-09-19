Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
3d

Although I am a proponent of gathering the Earth's resources as responsibly as possible, I believe fracking is one of the most irresponsible methods of exploitation out there. Where I live, fracking became unprofitable and they shut most of it down, thankfully. A surprising benefit? The HUM https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Hum that I had to deal with for about a decade that had me feeling like I was losing my mind went away. I am very sensitive to low frequency noise and I would rather use a horse and carriage than have to hear that insane hum the rest of my life. We can live without fracking!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
3d

Gina Reinhardt was involved with fracking in Beetaloo, through Hancock Prospecting. She's the self appointed "queen" of fossil fuels Australia. She's a power house in this area, if you can get her to vocalise or support change in this area, then your doing better than us Ozzie's.😉🤫

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Frances Leader
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture