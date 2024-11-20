FOUR YEARS TOO LATE
The lingering horror story of what happened in the elderly care homes during 2020
Elderly Care Home COVID Deaths UK
Between 2 March and 12 June 2020, there were 19,394 deaths involving COVID-19 among care home residents in England and Wales. This number represents 29.3% of all deaths of care home residents during this period.
England: 18,500 care home residents confirmed to have died with COVID-19 between 2 March and 12 June 2020.
Wales: The exact number of COVID-19 deaths in Welsh care homes is not specified in the available data. However, it is mentioned that Wales had a lower age-standardised mortality rate for deaths involving COVID-19 compared to England.
It’s worth noting that these numbers might not reflect the total number of COVID-19 deaths in UK care homes for the entire year 2020, as the data only covers the period up to 12 June 2020.
In reply to ’s post, The Real Mary Rose wrote:
I can't wait to read "The Dancing Nurses." In July of 2020, a friend (well-known from the anti-war movement) and I endeavored to bring the apparent covid eldercide in full effect to the public, but we got no traction. We didn't have those kinds of chops. She had a large following, but we just couldn't get people to pay attention. Maybe it was because most people don't care about the elderly? Or just couldn't or chose not to believe the truth?* In any case, we created a website whose purpose was to amass and record the eldercide that the covid hoax ushered in.
For instance, I printed/downloaded as .pdfs those mandates from Democrat governors demanding that "covid" infected people be placed in nursing homes. I worked in an assisted living and memory care facility in managerial role for over a year, and I am fully aware of the care taken not to bring viruses and the like into those places because of the destruction it can wreak. But here we had Cuomo and others FORCING their infected (with God knows what) people into these homes where the most vulnerable were sitting ducks.
And meanwhile, don't forget that Cuomo had already spent millions (billions?) setting up temporary hospital facilities for the purpose of treating the hordes of people that never collapsed in the street. These were torn down and never used. People either don't know about these things or ignore them.
I cannot wait to see what Jaqui unearthed during her research into the dancing nurses - but I would also bet the farm that it involved ritual and signal.
I hope she also has included the story of the nurse who collapsed on screen getting the vax - I think that was also ritual. Then they have covered up her death for years... I believe her name is/was Tiffany.
Back to the eldercide: Not only did they murder people in nursing homes, but they also murdered people on ventilators that Cuomo bragged he bought, but a ventilator needs a skilled technician to run them. And instead they just drugged people up and hooked them onto ventilators and killed them. This was TOLD to us in tear-filled self-created videos by the real nurse heros - not the dancing idiots. Nurses like Erin Olziewski, who recorded and stood up to the murderers only to be beaten back down.
She wrote a book - and Amazon allows covid hoaxers with impressive credentials - the same types who were making bank by killing folks - to give it one star, and talk about how she's not qualified to talk about covid "procedures."
I paid attention to the covid hoax starting day 1. I knew it was a psyops on day 1. I journaled about it, I kept a lot of records, and they exist in a vault. I love that someone like Jaqui is reporting on it. We all should be, and never let up. Because if we don't, it will happen again - as Celia knows, in an even worse manner. That Fauci was allowed to have power after the AIDS fiasco says it all.
*At the time, I relayed what I had found in my research about what was being done to the elderly to a friend in the neighborhood. She said she couldn't believe it. I said I had proof and asked her if she wanted to see it. She said, "No, because if that's true, what else are they lying about? I don't want to know." She decided then and there that she preferred to accept the lie. How many do this?"
I was very moved by this comment and immediately replied:
UK protocols mirrored your description with the same tragic results. One thing that nobody wanted to mention was the fact that care homes and hospitals were the first buildings to receive 5G antennae on their roofs. The symptoms of electro-magnetic radiation closely matched the Covid19 symptoms but we were not supposed to discuss that so thousands of us were de-platformed from social media.
While families begged to visit and cried outside windows, their loved ones faded away and were cremated out of their sight. I will never forget it.... many have.
Here we are, four years too late, and STILL people deny that the roll out of 5G presaged the eldercide in chronological and geographical order from Wuhan to Bergamo to Tehran and then onto London and New York.
The eldercide continued wherever 5G was rolled out, rapidly constructed because it was considered "essential infrastructure" throughout lockdowns.
By December of 2020 the vaccine was ready to take over the blame for agonising deaths and vaccines have been the cover-up for the impact of 5G ever since.
Of course the dancing nurses were actors. Of course the hospitals were quiet. They were murdering people..... they didn't even need to feed or wash the patients. They were destined for death.
Jan Dumas had some sad memories to chime in:
I worried about my sister in a nursing home with dementia. She didn't have the ability of understanding why I didn't come see her. We weren't allowed to. I couldn't call because she didn't have a phone and I'm pretty sure that none of the cards I sent her ever got to her. She would known that they came from me (I am an artist and made the cards) and that I was thinking about her. "Cruel" doesn't cut it. What the nursing home residents endured was beyond that. Blessings to you for seeing all of this.....
I replied to Jan:
I remember how Facebook and Twitter was spilling over with broken hearted people who could not visit their loved ones. They formed support groups which were cruelly removed without warning. I remember the horror as the elderly care home residents succumbed one after another. I remember the staff reporting that their medications were withheld and they were not being fed or watered. My memory is full of those people who had to suffer limited funerals, no investigations and endless guilt because they felt as if they had betrayed their relatives.
Meanwhile, Matt Hancock was standing in Parliament proudly claiming that he had enough Morphine and Midazolam when a fellow doctor ghoul from his sick tory chums asked him about the supplies.
I remember the parties in Downing Street gardens on warm sunny days.... I will never forget the lies and the smiles.
Neil Oliver tried to get to the bottom of all this a year ago:
I know you all remember that year…. from February to December of 2020, before the roll out of the vaccines. Tell us about the elderly you lost. Apparently there were a lot of them.
Let’s never forget them.
ONWARDS!
xx
Big pharma and the medical mafia murder 300,000 a year and add to that the 100,000 murders from fentanyl poisoning and perhaps millions from vaccines and mRNA poisons. Your government literally loves you to death. You are a target for depopulation and extermination. And the medical mafia is one of their largest swords. We have seen it up close and personal for the last 5 years.
Indeed. Never forget what these merchants of death did to the innocent.