Between 2 March and 12 June 2020, there were 19,394 deaths involving COVID-19 among care home residents in England and Wales. This number represents 29.3% of all deaths of care home residents during this period.

Wales : The exact number of COVID-19 deaths in Welsh care homes is not specified in the available data. However, it is mentioned that Wales had a lower age-standardised mortality rate for deaths involving COVID-19 compared to England.

It’s worth noting that these numbers might not reflect the total number of COVID-19 deaths in UK care homes for the entire year 2020, as the data only covers the period up to 12 June 2020.

I can't wait to read "The Dancing Nurses." In July of 2020, a friend (well-known from the anti-war movement) and I endeavored to bring the apparent covid eldercide in full effect to the public, but we got no traction. We didn't have those kinds of chops. She had a large following, but we just couldn't get people to pay attention. Maybe it was because most people don't care about the elderly? Or just couldn't or chose not to believe the truth?* In any case, we created a website whose purpose was to amass and record the eldercide that the covid hoax ushered in.

For instance, I printed/downloaded as .pdfs those mandates from Democrat governors demanding that "covid" infected people be placed in nursing homes. I worked in an assisted living and memory care facility in managerial role for over a year, and I am fully aware of the care taken not to bring viruses and the like into those places because of the destruction it can wreak. But here we had Cuomo and others FORCING their infected (with God knows what) people into these homes where the most vulnerable were sitting ducks.

And meanwhile, don't forget that Cuomo had already spent millions (billions?) setting up temporary hospital facilities for the purpose of treating the hordes of people that never collapsed in the street. These were torn down and never used. People either don't know about these things or ignore them.

I cannot wait to see what Jaqui unearthed during her research into the dancing nurses - but I would also bet the farm that it involved ritual and signal.

I hope she also has included the story of the nurse who collapsed on screen getting the vax - I think that was also ritual. Then they have covered up her death for years... I believe her name is/was Tiffany.

Back to the eldercide: Not only did they murder people in nursing homes, but they also murdered people on ventilators that Cuomo bragged he bought, but a ventilator needs a skilled technician to run them. And instead they just drugged people up and hooked them onto ventilators and killed them. This was TOLD to us in tear-filled self-created videos by the real nurse heros - not the dancing idiots. Nurses like Erin Olziewski, who recorded and stood up to the murderers only to be beaten back down.

She wrote a book - and Amazon allows covid hoaxers with impressive credentials - the same types who were making bank by killing folks - to give it one star, and talk about how she's not qualified to talk about covid "procedures."

I paid attention to the covid hoax starting day 1. I knew it was a psyops on day 1. I journaled about it, I kept a lot of records, and they exist in a vault. I love that someone like Jaqui is reporting on it. We all should be, and never let up. Because if we don't, it will happen again - as Celia knows, in an even worse manner. That Fauci was allowed to have power after the AIDS fiasco says it all.

*At the time, I relayed what I had found in my research about what was being done to the elderly to a friend in the neighborhood. She said she couldn't believe it. I said I had proof and asked her if she wanted to see it. She said, "No, because if that's true, what else are they lying about? I don't want to know." She decided then and there that she preferred to accept the lie. How many do this?"