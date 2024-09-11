A baptism of water brings fluid and mist and ice to mind
An eternal dance of freeze and flow
Like love, an effortless change from ocean deep to delicate dew
Distilled from stagnant so crystals grow
A baptism of earth adorned with mud and rock and clay
Metal and wood silent and still
Soft and hard like grains of sand slipping through an outstretched hand
No solid form can fill a hill
A baptism of air, transparent breathing, bearing sound
Can sculpt water or earth with ease
It travels and curls, gusts and swirls
Or passes you by in a breeze
Last but not least, comes the astonishing baptism of fire
A vision of heated plasma, light and flame
A sacred radiance of divine and vital activity
Illuminating, consuming, impossible to tame
The infinite is where we come from and also where we are going
It is everlasting so there is no need to hurry
We can contemplate without limits and calmly watch the changes
We can remain still, observing the scurry
Time is an eternal phenomena, unfathomable and sublime
Where is the beginning and where the end?
Unseen dimensions and boundless moments in sequence or not
Perpetual, immeasurable, our freedom friend!
ONWARDS!
xx
If you appreciate my Substack but cannot commit to a subscription you could buy me a coffee here »https://buymeacoffee.com/francesleader
sweet poetry, is it yours? its great i love it. picture choice to. awesome
The Akasha or Luminiferous Ether, Primary substance which acted upon by Prana or Creative Force, into existence in a never ending cycles of all things and phenomena !!!!!!