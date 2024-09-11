A baptism of water brings fluid and mist and ice to mind

An eternal dance of freeze and flow

Like love, an effortless change from ocean deep to delicate dew

Distilled from stagnant so crystals grow

A baptism of earth adorned with mud and rock and clay

Metal and wood silent and still

Soft and hard like grains of sand slipping through an outstretched hand

No solid form can fill a hill

A baptism of air, transparent breathing, bearing sound

Can sculpt water or earth with ease

It travels and curls, gusts and swirls

Or passes you by in a breeze

Last but not least, comes the astonishing baptism of fire

A vision of heated plasma, light and flame

A sacred radiance of divine and vital activity

Illuminating, consuming, impossible to tame

The infinite is where we come from and also where we are going

It is everlasting so there is no need to hurry

We can contemplate without limits and calmly watch the changes

We can remain still, observing the scurry

Time is an eternal phenomena, unfathomable and sublime

Where is the beginning and where the end?

Unseen dimensions and boundless moments in sequence or not

Perpetual, immeasurable, our freedom friend!

ONWARDS!

xx

If you appreciate my Substack but cannot commit to a subscription you could buy me a coffee here »https://buymeacoffee.com/francesleader