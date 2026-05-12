Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Chelseabern's avatar
Chelseabern
3d

If she was around today the EVIL Germ Theory Rockafella snakeoil salesmen, and puppets would have made sure she had no platform, silenced her, and probably banished her to some remote island in the Outer Hebrides !! They much prefer you to listen, and believe completely incompetent a*seholes like Chris Whitty, June Raine and Jenny Harries (no apologies for leaving their 'honours' out, all awarded for contributions to genocide)

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Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)'s avatar
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
3d

When I read that she never recovered completely from brucellosis but continued bed bound and chronically ill from age 38 until 90 (!), I wonder if chronic mercury was involved. It remains an undiagnosed epidemic today and it is not even used much medicinally whereas back then it was used a lot. Louisa May Alcott also worked in a military hospital during the Civil War and wound up with mercury poisoning from being treated for a fever. At least that is what she claimed herself. She also became chronically ill and largely bed bound at a young age.

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