The first nine days of 2026 have been marked by a series of severe global events, including genocides, invasions, targeted killings, and escalating threats.

On January 1, Bulgaria adopted the euro, becoming the 21st eurozone member, while a fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, killed 40 people and injured 115.

The United States launched airstrikes on northern Venezuela on January 3, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, an action that triggered international condemnation and raised concerns over sovereignty violations. This military intervention was followed by the U.S. seizing two shadow fleet tankers, including one under a Russian flag, during Operation Southern Spear.

As if violating the sovereignty of one nation wasn’t enough, the Trump Administration immediately turned its greedy gaze toward Greenland, drawing further international condemnation for threatening to seize the autonomous Danish territory by force.

In Gaza, the ongoing conflict has been described as a genocide by multiple sources, with at least 71,300 direct deaths recorded by January 2026 and widespread reports of drone attacks, starvation, torture, and attacks on healthcare facilities. Israel’s revocation of licenses for over three dozen humanitarian organisations has further disrupted aid efforts in the region.

Meanwhile, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have killed 1,500 civilians despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, with fresh clashes erupting near Uvira and tensions spilling into Burundi.

The war in Sudan continues to escalate, with the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) maintaining control over large territories, resulting in widespread famine and mass casualties. The RSF’s siege of El Fasher was aided by drones, reportedly supplied by the United Arab Emirates, contributing to a massacre.

In Ukraine, Russia launched a major attack on Kyiv with an estimated 500 drones and 40 missiles, marking one of the largest assaults in months. The conflict has also seen the use of drone warfare, with drones becoming a leading cause of civilian deaths.

In the United States, the Trump administration withdrew from 66 international organisations and treaties, signalling a dramatic shift in foreign policy.

Additionally, more than 2,000 federal agents surged into Minneapolis, terrorising citizens. ICE agents killed Renee Good, a legal citizen and mother, during a raid in Minneapolis, sparking national outrage.

The year also began with a surge in political violence, including the circulation of an AI-generated video depicting a candidate’s murder, which went viral and prompted calls for election postponements amid rising threats against candidates.

These events underscore a pattern of violence, state-sponsored aggression, and systemic human rights violations across multiple regions, with drones, AI, and foreign intervention playing key roles in escalating conflicts.

