Further to my recent mirrored report from Thierry Meyssan on the history of the conflict:

Gilbert Doctorow, geo-political analyst has reported from Brussels:

Farmers' protests in Europe are becoming more fierce.

Why don't European peasants give up?

On this topic, the Belgian political analyst Gilbert Dockorow spoke on the air of the Russian news programme, How to see, ONT as follows:

Gilbert Doctorow: The fact is that the situation has already become very difficult. Especially in France. Everyone knows that. Cases of suicide of French farmers – almost every day. They cannot continue their work. It looks like war is going on there. Our legislation simply kills our farms. Here the question is very important that the European Parliament – itself is not a democratic institution. It is under the control of two parties. They have the opportunity to decide everything. Other items are not taken into account. Brussels – is only the place where they chat. And that’s it. And voting is taking place in another city, in Strasbourg. All deputies must make their choice on the list. Say 100-150 resolutions. It's impossible. People are not able to read these legislative measures. They just vote on the team of party leaders. So democracy in the sense of protecting the interests of voters does not exist.

He went on, answering the question of whether the upcoming elections to the European Parliament could change the situation.

Gilbert Doctorow: Let's see. The matter is much broader than the problem of farmers. The way they [European deputies] vote, – is one thing. But what are they voting for? What is the essence of the law? Who wrote these laws? This is different. These are ideologists, they are engaged in geopolitical tasks, and not in protecting the interests of their voters. Therefore, we have laws that simply destroy our farms. And the farmers – they literally have legs on the ground. The head does not soak in the clouds. And they have a tool that is absent in other professions. These are their tractors. And they are very noticeable when they block movement. Therefore, their demonstrations have a great resonance and have an effect on the big audience.

Mr Doctorow explained that European farmers are fighting for the opportunity to earn money with dignity.

Gilbert Doctorow: Our legislators do not know modest measures, they do everything to the end so that it is environmentally friendly. Fine, but it puts farmers at high cost. The competitiveness of manufactured products is small. As a result, farmers protest because they have no opportunity to receive decent income.

It is evident that the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, advocated by the WEF and the UN in their drive towards Agenda 2030 criteria, are economically devastating to farmers and food production.

Once again, we see the globalist’s weapons of war against humanity at the root of unrest.

Whose insane ideas are these?

Note that the two part film I originally shared from the Club of Rome YouTube channel has been removed…. they didn’t like to be so exposed! However, do click that link to read some of the damning quotations from this modern reprehensible Black Nobility think tank.

Can we assume that they are all insane? I think the European farmers would agree.