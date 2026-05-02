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SparkieLee's avatar
SparkieLee
20h

Love the idea, however anything exclusive only to those above a certain affordibility can never resonate with ones soul.

It may be built upon good intentions in essence yet

I feel it serves only to feed into the elitest paradigm into which we are thrust.

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Innomen's avatar
Innomen
20h

Poors need not apply apparently.

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9 replies by Frances Leader and others
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