EMFique 🌎 The World's First EMF Protective Luxury Clothing Brand
For the woman who values refinement and mindfulness in a connected world
Today I have heard that I have inspired a young woman to set up her own business providing fashionable elegant EMF protective clothing for us ladies.
She writes:
EMFique was created after my closest family member realized her onslaught of serious health issues in 2020 were caused by a sensitivity to Electromagnetic Radiation. In my research, I found that many groups including scientists, physicians, environmental and public health physicians, epidemiologists, pediatricians, and engineers have been calling for state and local governments to protect citizens against radiation exposure resulting from the rapid technological expansion for quite some time.
So why didn‘t more people know about this?
When I became pregnant, I learned more and more about the invisible yet harmful impact of electromagnetic radiation during pregnancy, and specifically on developing babies and growing children.
But I couldn’t avoid living life in the modern world and being an active member of society.
When searching for EMF protective clothing, I mostly found options that were unflattering, athleisure, techy or low quality – nothing a fashionable woman or busy mama would want to wear.
So I decided to make it myself.
Our garments are designed to be timeless investment pieces you can wear for life.
Thanks for joining our community and igniting our movement for a healthier world.
We define success in EMF shielding as reduction in sensitivity and increase in resilience. Any reduction in the intensity of exposure is worth taking.
Jacq, Founder
I was very excited to see the first collection and was absolutely delighted with the designs. Please visit the link above and see for yourself.
I wish Jacqueline the very best of luck with this splendid new business!
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Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.
The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.
Love the idea, however anything exclusive only to those above a certain affordibility can never resonate with ones soul.
It may be built upon good intentions in essence yet
I feel it serves only to feed into the elitest paradigm into which we are thrust.
Poors need not apply apparently.