She writes:

EMFique was created after my closest family member realized her onslaught of serious health issues in 2020 were caused by a sensitivity to Electromagnetic Radiation. In my research, I found that many groups including scientists, physicians, environmental and public health physicians, epidemiologists, pediatricians, and engineers have been calling for state and local governments to protect citizens against radiation exposure resulting from the rapid technological expansion for quite some time.

So why didn‘t more people know about this?

When I became pregnant, I learned more and more about the invisible yet harmful impact of electromagnetic radiation during pregnancy, and specifically on developing babies and growing children.

But I couldn’t avoid living life in the modern world and being an active member of society.

When searching for EMF protective clothing, I mostly found options that were unflattering, athleisure, techy or low quality – nothing a fashionable woman or busy mama would want to wear.

So I decided to make it myself.

Our garments are designed to be timeless investment pieces you can wear for life.

Thanks for joining our community and igniting our movement for a healthier world.