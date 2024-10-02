I rarely hear speakers who tick all the boxes and join all the dots.

This podcast is like a race around every loose end that flaps about in your mind and ties them all together in a cohesive web, revealing who pulls the puppet strings and, most importantly, why they get pulled.

Give this guy your fullest attention. Ignore his habit of saying, “guess what” every five minutes. Listen intensely - it will be worth your time and trouble.

After you have heard him, let’s discuss his revelations in comments.

See you there!