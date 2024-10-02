I rarely hear speakers who tick all the boxes and join all the dots.
This podcast is like a race around every loose end that flaps about in your mind and ties them all together in a cohesive web, revealing who pulls the puppet strings and, most importantly, why they get pulled.
Give this guy your fullest attention. Ignore his habit of saying, “guess what” every five minutes. Listen intensely - it will be worth your time and trouble.
After you have heard him, let’s discuss his revelations in comments.
See you there!
Half way through, taking a break. A few quick observations.
Why isn’t he dead?
Maybe the same reason Trump isn’t dead.
Trump is public about banning the CBDC but is very open to a dollar stable coin. There is nothing a cbdc can do that a stable coin cannot.
Where did Bitcoin even come from, why are 🇨🇳 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 the biggest state holders of it.
It can also be tracked and traced.
Social media is an absolute dream for social engineering, makes the TV look like child’s play.
Often during a coup , they purge the people that they supported 🧐
It is an utterly brilliant video, smart guy ... It gave me inspiration that the ending is the best quantum biology