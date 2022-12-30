DO YOU REMEMBER THIS?
5G Truth from early 2020 which was buried and hated has been proven true by events ever since!
This recording was first released in early 2020. It caused all hell to break loose on Twitter and Facebook. I remember it very well because sharing this speech got me banned from both social media sites immediately.
The speech was truth. TPTB didn't want this info to get out.
I have been supporting this info with studies, articles, discussion and books ever since.
https://rumble.com/v1k3953-former-vodafone-boss-blows-the-whistle-on-5g.html
Find all my previous articles on the relationship between 5G and C19 here:
ONWARDS AS ALWAYS!
xx
If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.
The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.
Thanks for reading Uncensored! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Amazing post from Inugo!
https://inugo.substack.com/p/the-elegant-bioweapon-a-love-story
AND do you remember this from 2013?
CAN ELECTRON MICROSCOPY RESOLVE THE HIV BATTLE? AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH EM PIONEER DR. ÉTIENNE DE HARVEN:
https://web.archive.org/web/20200219054009/https://www.thetruthbarrier.com/2013/06/20/can-electron-microscopy-resolve-the-hiv-battle-an-exclusive-interview-with-em-pioneer-dr-etienne-de-harven/
"“They” knew it was not going to show anything of retroviral significance in samples coming directly from AIDS patients. And since AIDS had become big business, the stocks of involved giant pharmaceutical companies could not be jeopardized! It had to be saved at all cost, even at the cost of trusting non specific molecular markers…
Fear is good business, and viruses generate fear most efficiently…
So, the HIV flag has to be maximally agitated. In worldwide medias, with thousands of computer-generated, colorful caricatures of an idealistic retrovirus…
By contrast, the medias have been dominated by the most rigorous censorship when it comes to inform the public about views of rethinking dissidents. This total censorship put a safety lock on any information that could jeopardize the colossal, entirely HIV derived profits of the major pharmaceutical companies.
But I am glad we have Internet!
Daring to say that HIV does not exist amounts to some sort of a capitalistic crime…
Yes, the HIV dogma is probably the darkest page in the history of modern medicine."